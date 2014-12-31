Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)

Name Description

Ross Beaty Mr. Ross J. Beaty is Executive Chairman of the Board of Alterra Power Corp. Mr. Beaty is a geologist and resource company entrepreneur with more than 37 years of experience in the international minerals industry. Mr. Beaty is the founder of Pan American Silver Corp. and has served as its Chairman since 1994. Mr. Beaty also founded and guided a number of other junior resource development companies to sale to producers. Mr. Beaty is a past President of the Silver Institute in Washington, D.C., a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada and the Canadian Institute of Mining, and a recipient of the Institute’s Past President’s Memorial Medal. In 2007, Mr. Beaty received the Colin Spence Award from the Association of Mineral Exploration of B.C. for excellence in global mineral exploration and in 2008, Mr. Beaty received the Mining Person of the Year award from the Mining Association of B.C. and the Ernst & Young Natural Resource Entrepreneur of the Year award. Mr. Beaty is a supporter of environmental projects such as the Beaty Biodiversity Centre of the University of British Columbia and he is a board member of the Nature Trust of British Columbia.

John Carson Mr. John B. Carson is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Alterra Power Corp. He has been the Company's CEO since September 2011 and brings transactional and financial experience to the Board, including ten years in the renewable power. Mr. Carson has been former Executive Vice President of Alterra from February to August 2011; former Senior Vice President - Project Finance of Noble Environmental Power from July 2009 to February 2011; former Senior Vice President – Finance / Consultant of Terra-Gen Power LLC from May 2008 to July 2009; former Vice President and Senior Vice President – Renewable Energy of GE Financial Services, Inc. from March 2006 to May 2008. His education includes a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University.

Donald McInnes Mr. Donald A. McInnes is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Alterra Power Corp. He was the founder, Vice Chair and CEO of Plutonic Power Corporation, a British Columbia-based renewable power development company with a broad portfolio of clean energy projects. Donald currently serves as Vice Chair of Clean Energy Association of British Columbia and is a director of Prostate Cancer Canada, the Powell River Economic Development Society, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award-British Columbia and Yukon Division and is a Governor of the British Columbia Business Council. He was a participant in the inaugural year (2010) of the SFU Leadership Exchange Program for the Industry Council for Aboriginal Business and was bestowed a Doctor of Technology honoris causa from the BC Institute of Technology in 2009. He was a finalist for the 2008 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. McInnes is a frequent public speaker and contributor to the debate on public policy and the integration and value of clean power.

Lynda Freeman Ms. Lynda D. Freeman is Chief Financial Officer of Alterra Power Corp. Previously she was Interim Chief Financial Officer of Alterra from February 2013 to October 2013; former Director, Finance of Alterra from August 2011 to February 2013; former Financial Controller of Alterra from May 2011 to August 2011; former Financial Controller of Plutonic from May, 2010 to May, 2011; former Finance Manager at BT Group plc (formerly British Telecom plc) from May 2009 to January 2010.

Murray Kroeker Mr. Murray Kroeker is Vice President - Solar Power and Engineering of Alterra Power Corp. He is General Manager of ABW Solar General Partnership from April 2013 to November 2013; formerly Director, Engineering of Alterra from May 2011 to March 2013; previously Director, Engineering of Plutonic from February 2008 to May 2011.

Paul Rapp Mr. Paul P. Rapp is Vice President - Wind and Geothermal Power of Alterra Power Corp. He is General Manager of DGP since February 2011; previously Vice-President, Wind Power with Alterra from May 2011 to March 2013; former Vice-President, Wind Power of Plutonic from January 2011 to May 2011; former Director, Construction of Plutonic from 2008 to 2010. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Jonathan Schintler Mr. Jonathan Schintler is Vice-President - Project Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions of Alterra Power Corp. He formerly Director, Project Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions of Alterra from May 2013 to November 2013; Director at Invenergy LLC from October 2010 to April 2013; Manager of Financial Analyst at Invenergy LLC from March 2010 to October 2010 and Financial Analyst at Invenergy LLC from October 2007 to March 2010.

Jay Sutton Mr. Jay Sutton is Vice President - Hydro Power of Alterra Power Corp., since May 2011. He has 15 years of experience in hydroelectric, transportation and marine infrastructure projects. Mr. Sutton worked for BC Hydro as construction manager from 2000-2005 and for WorleyParsons as Province's Representative on site for the construction of the William R. Bennett floating bridge in Kelowna from 2005-2008. Most recently, Mr. Sutton worked for WorleyParsons as project manager for the Toba Montrose hydroelectric project prior to joining Alterra in May 2010. Mr. Sutton holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Civil Engineering from the University of British Columbia. He is responsible for the development and operation of hydroelectric projects at Alterra.

Shannon Webber Ms. Shannon Webber is General Counsel of Alterra Power Corp. Ms. Webber brings over ten years of experience at Borden Ladner Gervais where she focused on securities, finance, M&A, and project-related matters for power and mining companies.

Donald Shumka Mr. Donald Myron Shumka is Lead Independent Director of Alterra Power Corp. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a B.A. in 1964 and from Harvard University with an MBA in 1966. From 1976 to 1979, Mr. Shumka worked in various positions in the forest industry. From 1979 to 1989 he was Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and from 1989 to 2004 he headed the Forest Products Group for two Canadian investment banks. Mr. Shumka was the Managing Director of Raymond James Ltd. until 2004, and he is currently the President of Walden Management Ltd., a private management company, and a director of Eldorado Gold Corporation, Paladin Energy Ltd., Lumina Copper Corp. and Anfield Nickel Corp. Mr. Shumka is also active in the not- for- profit sector.

James Bruce Mr. James M. I. Bruce is Independent Director of Alterra Power Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Manitoba. Mr. Bruce is a Certified Management Accountant, and has over 30 years of managerial experience, including 12 years as a partner for Capital West Partners and five years as the Managing Director and Regional Head of Corporate and Investment Banking in British Columbia for TD Securities Inc. For the past 18 years Mr. Bruce has served as a director or trustee in various public and private companies, crown corporations, and not-for-profit organizations. Since October 2004, Mr. Bruce has been a director and chair of the 2010 Games Operating Trust which manages the Legacy Endowment Fund of approximately Cdn.$130 million for three of Vancouver’s Olympic facilities.

David Cornhill Mr. David W. Cornhill is Independent Director of Alterra Power Corp. Mr. Cornhill graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science (Hons.), and in 1980 with an Masters of Business Administration. Mr. Cornhill is the founder of AltaGas Income Trust (previously AltaGas Services Inc.) and has served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1994. Mr. Cornhill founded and built one of the first midstream companies in Canada and then expanded its reach into natural gas extraction and transmission, power generation, including a focus on renewable energy sources and energy services. In 2000, Mr. Cornhill was named Energy Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. Mr. Cornhill has held executive and senior positions, including Vice-President, Finance and Administration, Treasurer, President and Chief Operating Officer, of Alberta and Southern Gas Co. Ltd. In the 1980’s Mr. Cornhill managed economic valuations and capital for Gulf Canada. Mr. Cornhill is a director of Heritage Gas Limited, the Ivey Advisory Board, West Island College Society and several private company boards and is a supporter of the United Way.