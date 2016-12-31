Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX_u.TO)

Name Description

Edward Warkentin Mr. Edward L. Warkentin, B.A., LL.B., serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Edward Warkentin of Winnipeg, Manitoba, holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Winnipeg, a law degree from the University of Manitoba and has been a member of the Bars of Ontario and Manitoba for more than 35 years. Edward Warkentin is the former Managing Partner of Aikins, MacAulay & Thorvaldson LLP where he practiced in the area of corporate and commercial law, and is currently Counsel to its successor firm, MLT Aikins LLP. He is a former director and Chair of Youth for Christ (Winnipeg) Inc., former director of Manitoba Mineral Resources Ltd. and former director of Grace Hospital Board of Management. Edward Warkentin is currently a director of Exchange Income Corporation, a TSX-listed issuer. He is also a director or officer of several private corporations and foundations and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, Manitoba Chapter.

Armin Martens Mr. Armin Martens, P. Eng., MBA, serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Armin Martens has been actively involved in the construction, development and management of commercial real estate for over 25 years. He is the founding Chief Executive Officer of Artis REIT, a position he has held since 2004. Armin Martens obtained a Bachelor of Science (Civil Engineering) degree from the University of Manitoba. He is a registered professional engineer and holds an MBA degree from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland. Armin Martens is a past director of Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSX:FTP), as well as the Bank of Canada, Canada’s central bank.

James Green Mr. James Green, CA, serves as Chief Financial Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. He is graduated from the University of Manitoba in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He joined Touche Ross & Co., Chartered Accountants and obtained his C.A. designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba in 1981. Mr. Green joined the Marwest Group of Companies in 1981 and served in various capacities with Marwest, including providing the role of Chief Financial Officer of Artis since its inception. Effective January 1, 2012 Artis internalized management, and Mr. Green joined the REIT as full time employee of the REIT. Mr. Green has also served in a volunteer capacity on the board of directors of various charities and non-profit organizations.

David Johnson Mr. David Johnson serves as Executive Vice President - Asset Management, Central Region of the Company. He oversees asset management in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and supervises the leasing of 5 million square feet of industrial property in Minnesota. In total his portfolio encompasses 96 properties totaling 9.9 million square feet. With 35 years of commercial real estate experience Mr. Johnson has a solid background in leasing, property & asset management and valuation of commercial properties. Prior to joining Artis he held senior real estate positions with MTS Inc. in Winnipeg and PPM Canada (Prudential Assurance) in Toronto. David is a graduate of the University of Manitoba.

Philip Martens Mr. Philip Martens serves as Executive Vice-President - U.S. Region of the Company. Philip is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over ten years experience in real estate transactions and related tax matters. Prior to joining Artis, he managed his own tax practice and various real estate opportunity funds focused on investments in Arizona. Philip holds a Masters in Accountancy, a Bachelors of Science in Accountancy, a Bachelors of Arts in History, and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Frank Sherlock Mr. Frank Sherlock serves as Executive Vice President - Property Management of the Company. Prior to joining Artis, Mr. Sherlock was Vice President of Crown Property Management Inc. and responsible for business development, leasing, and property management of the Winnipeg portfolio. He is also a former Vice President and General Manager with Trizec Hahn as well as a Director of Real Estate Management with Oxford Properties Group. Mr. Sherlock graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and has since earned both the Real Property Administrator (RPA) designation from BOMA and the Certified Shopping Centre Manager (CSM) designation from the International Council of Shopping Centres.

Dennis Wong Mr. Dennis Wong serves as a Executive Vice President - Asset Management, Western Region of the Company. Mr. Wong has been actively involved in institutional commercial real estate across Canada from a debt and equity perspective since the 1980s. Prior to joining Artis, he was president of a major Canadian life insurance companies’ real estate and mortgage operation and in charge of a Canadian pension fund's real estate and mortgage operation. Mr. Wong is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, and holds the professional designations from the Real Estate Institute of British Columbia (RIBC) and Fellow Real Estate Institute (FRI).

John Mah Mr. John Mah serves as Senior Vice President - Asset Management, Eastern Region of the Company. John has worked in and advanced to management positions in a wide variety of capacities within the commercial real estate industry since 1980. His industry experiences have included auditing, accounting, commercial lending, development, acquisitions, dispositions, portfolio management, and asset management. As Vice President Asset Management for the REIT, John manages the expanding Artis portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area. His experience, market knowledge, and industry network will be used to help grow the Artis portfolio in Eastern Canada. John holds a Bachelor of Science degree and an M.B.A. from the University of Toronto, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ryerson University, as well as his Certified Management Accountant designation.

Bruce Jack Mr. Bruce William James Jack, FCPA, FCA, serves as Independent Trustee of the Company. Bruce Jack graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree in 1974. As an Audit Partner with Deloitte LLP for 30 years, he developed extensive knowledge in matters of financial reporting, controls and corporate governance with experience serving large, complex companies. He worked closely with Senior Management, participated in Board and Audit Committee meetings and has developed a comprehensive understanding of the role of the Board of Directors and its various committees in leading and overseeing the overall direction and strategy of organizations. Bruce Jack is a member of The Chartered Professional Accountants of Manitoba and was awarded the FCA (Fellowship) designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba in 2005. He has been a member of numerous professional boards and committees including the Manitoba Securities Commission Advisory Committee, the TSX Venture Exchange Local Advisory Committee and the Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba. Bruce Jack currently serves as a director of Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Cornelius Martens Mr. Cornelius Martens, P. Eng., serves as Trustee of the Company. Cornelius Martens graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1965. In 1968, together with his father, he incorporated the company that is today known as the Marwest Group of Companies. Marwest is engaged in the development, construction and management of income producing properties including office buildings, shopping centres, residential and mixed use properties. Since its incorporation, Cornelius Martens has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the various Marwest companies and is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Marwest Properties Ltd. He is also the co-founder and past Executive Vice-President of Artis.

Ronald Rimer Mr. Ronald A. Rimer, CPA, CA., serves as an Independent Trustee of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust., since February 27, 2014. Ronald Rimer is Executive Managing Director and cofounder of Novus Merchant Partners, an independent merchant and investment banking company. Previously Executive Director and Vice Chairman for Macquarie Capital Markets (Canada), Ronald was primarily responsible for developing and executing the investment banking and principal investing strategies for its Real Estate and Diversified Industries groups. Prior to joining Macquarie, Ronald held various senior positions over 11 years in the capital markets including six years as a top ranked real estate equity research analyst at BMO Capital Markets. Ronald also worked in the real estate industry over a 10 year period in senior finance roles at both Brookfield and The Lehndorff Group. Ronald was a member of the board of the Children’s Aid Foundation and served on the board of a private real estate company engaged in the ownership of manufactured communities. Ronald holds an undergraduate degree in business from McGill University, a graduate Diploma in Public Accounting, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Patrick Ryan Mr. Patrick Ryan J.D., serves as an Independent Trustee of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust., Since June 20, 2013. Patrick Ryan is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Ryan Companies US, Inc., a 77 year old company actively involved in the construction, development and management of commercial real estate in the United States. He is also a substantial owner of Ryan Companies US, Inc. Patrick Ryan graduated from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Finance in 1975. In 1980, Patrick Ryan received a JD Degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ryan Companies US, Inc. has 10 offices throughout the United States which engage in the construction, design, development and operation of commercial real estate. Patrick Ryan sits on a number of non-profit boards and is currently a member of the board of directors of Mate, Inc., a privately held manufacturing company.

Victor Thielmann Mr. Victor Thielmann, FEC, P. Eng., serves as Independent Trustee of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Victor Thielmann is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova 3 Engineering Ltd. and has over 37 years of experience in the electrical construction and professional consulting industry. Victor Thielmann holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Manitoba and is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Manitoba, as well as most Canadian provincial professional engineering associations and has received the Fellow designation from Engineers Canada. Victor Thielmann has obtained the title of Chartered Engineer from Engineers Ireland. Victor Thielmann is an active member of several international code and standard setting associations, including NFPA, SFPE and IEEE. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, Manitoba Chapter, and he is a former director of the Forks North Portage, a Canadian crown corporation owned by the municipal, provincial and federal government.