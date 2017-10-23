TV Azteca SAB de CV (AZTECACPO.MX)

Name Description

Ricardo Benjamin Salinas Pliego Mr. Ricardo Benjamin Salinas Pliego serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since 1993. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Elektra since 1993. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Azteca Holdings, Universidad CNCI, Grupo Movil Access and Salinas y Rocha. He received a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 1977, and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Freeman School of Business of the Tulane University in 1979.

Benjamin Salinas Sada Mr. Benjamin Salinas Sada serves as Chief Executive Officer of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since October 1, 2015. He has business experience of over a decade in property companies, as content production, marketing of goods and services and energy, with solid results. He holds a degree in Finance and Public Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Mario San Roman Flores Mr. Mario San Roman Flores serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Responsible for Execution of Strategic Projects of TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 1, 2015. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since July 14, 2004 till October 1, 2015 and Member of the Board of Directors since April 15, 2004. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company from 2002 until July 14, 2004, Vice President of Marketing from August 1998 until March 1999, Director of Azteca 13 from March 1999 until June 2000 and General Director of Channels from June 2000 until 2002. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1981.

Esteban Galindez Aguirre Mr. Esteban Galindez Aguirre serves as Chief Financial Officer of TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 3, 2015. He has extensive experience in strategic positions since 2000 in Grupo Elektra, where he was Director of Finance and plunged positions planning, financial strategy, budgetary control and treasury, as well as design and implementation aimed at promoting operational efficiency programs. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and Masters degree in Administration from McGill University.

Carlos Hesles Flores Mr. Carlos Hesles Flores serves as Chief Administrative Officer of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. He has also been Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting with a specialization in Finance from Instituto Teconologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Francisco Borrego Hinojosa Linage Mr. Francisco X. Borrego Hinojosa Linage serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company's Board on April 15, 2004. He has also acted as Director of Legal Affairs of the Company since August 1993. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Azteca Holdings. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho.

Rafael Rodriguez Sanchez Mr. Rafael Rodriguez Sanchez serves as General Counsel of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. From July 2003 to April 2013, he served as Legal Counsel of the areas Corporate, Regulatory and Special Projects of Iusacell. He also serves as Secretary No Member of the Board since 2014. Between December 2000 and July 2003, he was Legal Azteca Sports news and entertainment area Manager. Before that, he worked in the Corporate Law at Pricewaterhouse Coopers in Mexico City. He holds a degree from Universidad La Salle and attended a seminar of Telecommunications from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Joaquin Arrangoiz Orvananos Mr. Joaquin Arrangoiz Orvananos serves as Director and Co-Director of Sales of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. He has been Board Member since 1998. He has also acted as Co-Director of Sales of the Company since 1993 and Member of its Executive Committee. He holds a Masters degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE), degree in Marketing from UCLA and degree in Business Administration from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Carlos Diaz Alonso Mr. Carlos Diaz Alonso serves as General Director of Sales of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He has also acted as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Before joining the Company, he worked at Seagram's de Mexico and AC Nielsen. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac. He also attended the Executive Administration Program of Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas-IPADE in 1997.

Luis Jorge Echarte Fernandez Mr. Luis Jorge Echarte Fernandez serves as Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since November 1999. He served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President of Finance and Administration of Grupo Elektra. He joined Grupo Elektra in 1994. Mr. Echarte Fernandez also serves as General Manager of International Relations of Grupo Salinas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azteca America and General Manager of Azteca America Fundation. He holds degree from the University of Florida and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Memphis. He has also completed the Executive Administration Program at Stanford University.

Pedro Padilla Longoria Mr. Pedro Padilla Longoria serves as Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since 1993. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company from October 2001 to July 2004. He was Executive President of Grupo Elektra from 1993 to 2000. On July 14, 2004, he became Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Salinas. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Azteca Holdings, Grupo Elektra, Grupo Movil Access and Iusacell. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Guillermo Salinas Pliego Mr. Guillermo E. Salinas Pliego serves as Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since 1998. He founded Todito in 1999. He also co-founded Universidad CNCI (former Grupo Dataflux SA de CV) and has been its President since 1982. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Elektra. He is Certified Public Accountant and hold a Bachelor’s degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Luis Francisco Arteaga Gonzalez de la Vega Mr. Luis Francisco Arteaga Gonzalez de la Vega served Independent Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He has previously served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bancrecer from 1996 to 1999; Associate Director of Somoza, Cortina y Asociados SA de CV and Casa de Bolsa from 1995 to 1996, as well as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Banco Mexicano from 1992 to 1995. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and a degree in Finance from Instituto Technologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Ignacio Cobian Villegas Mr. Ignacio Cobian Villegas serves as Independent Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He has served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TIMBERMART SA de CV since 1999. Mr. Cobian Villegas previously acted as Founding Associate and Chief Executive Officer of Corteza SA de CV between 1998 and 1999. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Universidad Internacional de las Americas and a certificate in Business Administration from the University of California in San Diego.

Sergio Gutierrez Muguerza Mr. Sergio Gutierrez Muguerza serves as Independent Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2000. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Deacero SA since 1981 and Member of the Board of Directors of Alpek SA de CV and ING Comercial America since 1997. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Purdue University.

Francisco Murguia Diaz Mr. Francisco Murguia Diaz serves as Independent Director of TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. since April 15, 2004. He has also acted as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Producer of commercials and short-length films in Latin America. In addition, he serves as President of the Mexican Association of Film Producers (Asociacion Mexicana de Productores de Peliculas), the National Council of Advertising (Consejo Nacional de Publicidad) and the Mexican Association of Advertising (Asociacion Mexicana de Publicidad).