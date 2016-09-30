Metro AG (B4B.DE)

Name Description

Juergen Steinemann Mr. Juergen Bernard Steinemann is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG since February 19, 2016. He also serves at Ewald Doerken AG, Big Dutchman AG since 28 April 2016, He also served as Vice President until 9 December 2015 at Barry Callebaut AG, and as board of directors at Lonza Group AG.

Olaf Koch Mr. Olaf G. Koch is Chairman of the Management Board at METRO AG since January 1, 2012. He was Chief Executive Officer of METRO Cash & Carry until September 30, 2015, a position he held jointly with Pieter C. Boone from July 1, 2015. He joined the Management Board of METRO AG as Chief Financial Officer in September 2009. He started his career in 1994 at Daimler-Benz AG. From 2002 to 2007, he was a member of the Executive Board of Mercedes Car Group. He previously worked for the financial investor Permira. He holds a degree in business administration.

Werner Klockhaus Mr. Werner Klockhaus is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He serves at real,- SB-Warenhaus GmbH as vice chairman, Hamburger Pensionskasse von 1905 Versicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit since September 21, 2016.

Mark Frese Mr. Mark Frese is Chief Financial Officer at METRO AG since January 1, 2012. In addition, he served as Chief Financial Officer of METRO Cash & Carry from April 2012 to July 2015. Frese has worked for METRO GROUP since 1994. After serving in various management positions at former group subsidiary Galeria Kaufhof, he was appointed to the position of Head of Planning & Controlling at METRO AG in 2009. In September 2010, he took over as Chief Financial Officer of METRO Cash & Carry Europe/MENA.

Heiko Hutmacher Mr. Heiko Hutmacher is Chief Human Resource Officer at METRO AG since October 2011. From April 2012 to June 2015, he over-saw human resources at METRO Cash & Carry. Previously he served at IBM and Akzo Nobel.

Pieter Boone Mr. Pieter C. Boone is Member of the Management Board at METRO AG since July 1, 2015. In March 2012, he was appointed Managing Director of METRO Cash & Carry Russia. He has been with Metro Group since 2011. He previously held various management positions at the Dutch trading company SHV Holdings in Peru, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Pieter Haas Mr. Pieter A. Haas is Member of the Management Board at METRO AG since April 1, 2013. Following his appointment as vice chairman of the management board of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH in May 2014, he was named chairman of the Management Board on January 1, 2016. He had already worked for the sales line. In 2001, he took on the role of managing director at the sales line's Dutch subsidiary. Mr. Haas was appointed to the management board of Media-Saturn- Holding GmbH as Chief Operating Officer in 2008.

Ann-Kristin Achleitner Prof. Dr. Ann-Kristin Achleitner is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. She also serves at Deutsche Boerse Aktiengesellschaft since May 11, 2016, at Linde Aktiengesellschaft, at Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft and at Engie S.A., Paris, France as board of directors.

Gwyn Burr Ms. Gwyn Burr is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. She serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Hammerson plc, London, Great Britain. She also serves at DFS Furniture plc, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, Great Britain as board of directors, at Hammerson plc, London, Great Britain as board of directors, Just Eat plc, London, Great Britain as board of directors, at Sainsbury’s Bank plc, London, Great Britain as board of directors.

Ulrich Dalibor Mr. Ulrich Dalibor is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He is Representative of the ver.di trade union. He also serves at DOUGLAS HOLDING AG and Maxingvest AG.

Mattheus de Raad Mr. Mattheus P. M. de Raad is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He is member of the supervisory board of HAL Holding N.V. He also serves at HAL Holding N.V., Vollenhoven Olie Groep B.V.

Karin Dohm Ms. Karin Dohm is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG since February 19, 2016. She is Global Head of Group Structuring at Deutsche Bank AG. She serves as Vice Chairman at Deutsche EuroShop AG. She also serves at Deutsche Bank Europe GmbH as supervisory board (Chairwoman) since November 14, 2016, at Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg as supervisory board member since September 1, 2016, at Deutsche Holdings (Luxembourg) S.a r.l., Luxembourg as supervisory board member since June 1, 2016.

Thomas Dommel Mr. Thomas Dommel is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG since December 10, 2015. He is Chairman of the General Works Council of METRO LOGISTICS Germany GmbH. He also serves as Vice Chairman at METRO LOGISTICS Germany GmbH.

Juergen Fitschen Mr. Juergen Fitschen is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He serves as senior advisor at Deutsche Bank AG, he is former Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Bank AG. He also serves at Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schindellegi, Switzerland as member of the board of directors.

Florian Funck Dr. Florian Funck is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He serves as member of the management board at Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH. He also serves at TAKKT AG and Vonovia SE.

Andreas Herwarth Mr. Andreas Herwarth is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He is Chairman of the Works Council of METRO AG.

Peter Kuepfer Mr. Peter Kuepfer is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He is Self-employed Business Consultant. He serves at AHRB AG, ARH Resort Holding AG, Breda Consulting AG and Travel Charme Hotels & Resorts Holding AG as member of the board of directors since 25 May 2016. He also serves at Cambiata Ltd, Cambiata Schweiz AG, Gebr. Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Lake Zurich Fund Exempt Company, Supra Holding AG, Travel Charme Hotels & Resorts Holding AG.

Rainer Kuschewski Mr. Rainer Kuschewski is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He is Secretary of the National Executive Board of the ver.di trade union. He serves at real,- SB-Warenhaus GmbH, GALERIA Kaufhof GmbH.

Susanne Meister Ms. Susanne Meister is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. She is Member of the General Works Council of real,- SB-Warenhaus GmbH.

Angela Pilkmann Dr. Angela Pilkmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG since September 1, 2016. She is Category Manager Food real,- SB-Warenhaus GmbH.

Fredy Raas Dr. Fredy Raas is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He is Managing Director of Beisheim Holding GmbH and Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG. He also serves as member of the board of directors at ARISCO Holding AG and Montana Capital Partners AG.

Xaver Schiller Mr. Xaver Schiller is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He serves as Chairman of the General Works Council of METRO Cash & Carry Deutschland GmbH, Chairman of the Works Council of the METRO Cash & Carry store Munich-Brunnthal and as vice chairman at Metro Grosshandelsgesellschaft mbH.

Hans-Juergen Schinzler Dr. Hans-Juergen Schinzler is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG. He serves as Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft.

Juergen Schulz Mr. Juergen Schulz is Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO AG since December 10, 2015. He serves as head of the service department at the Saturn store in Bielefeld, Chairman of the Works Council of Saturn-Electro Handelsgesellschaft mbH.