Boeing Co (BA.N)

Name Description

Dennis Muilenburg Mr. Dennis A. Muilenburg is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of The Boeing Company. He brings unparalleled experience and knowledge of Boeing’s operations and markets to the Board. Mr. Muilenburg’s experience as Chief Executive Officer, together with his achievements while serving as President and Chief Operating Officer as well as President of Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security unit, uniquely position him to identify and address key aerospace industry challenges and opportunities, assist in the Board’s deliberations with respect to enhancing Boeing’s global footprint, pursuing opportunities for continued innovation, and other strategic imperatives, and provide overall leadership to the Board in his role as Chairman. Mr. Muilenburg also acts as the principal intermediary between management and the Board’s independent directors. In addition, Mr. Muilenburg’s background as a Boeing engineer strengthens the Board’s manufacturing, program development, and technology expertise, and his service on the Caterpillar board and its audit committee enables him to provide the Board with key insights on risk management, corporate finance, and other issues facing large global, complex manufacturing companies.

Raymond Conner Mr. Raymond Lee Conner is Vice Chairman of the Company since November 2016. Mr. Conner joined Boeing in 1977, and his previous positions include Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Airplanes from December 2013 to November 2016; Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Airplanes from June 2012 to December 2013; Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Support of Commercial Airplanes from August 2011 to June 2012; Vice President and General Manager, Supply Chain Management and Operations of Commercial Airplanes from December 2008 to August 2011; Vice President of Sales, Commercial Airplanes from December 2007 to December 2008; and Vice President and General Manager of the 777 Program. Mr. Conner serves on the board of Adient plc.

Gregory Smith Mr. Gregory D. Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Corporate Business Development Strategy of The Boeing Company since February 2015. Mr. Smith previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer from February 2012 to February 2015; Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller from February 2010 to February 2012; and Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis from June 2008 to February 2010. From August 2004 until June 2008, he served as Vice President of Global Investor Relations at Raytheon Company. Prior to that, he held a number of positions at Boeing including CFO, Shared Services Group; Controller, Shared Services Group; Senior Director, Internal Audit; and leadership roles in supply chain, factory operations and program management.

Bertrand-Marc Allen Mr. Bertrand-Marc Allen is Senior Vice President, President of Boeing International since February 2015. Mr. Allen previously served as President of Boeing Capital Corporation from March 2014 to February 2015; Corporate Vice President, Boeing International and Chairman and President of Boeing (China) Co., Ltd. from March 2011 to March 2014; and Vice President, Global Law Affairs from May 2007 to March 2011.

J. Michael Luttig Mr. J. Michael Luttig is Executive Vice President, General Counsel of The Boeing Company since April 2009. Mr. Luttig joined Boeing in May 2006 as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. From October 1991 to May 2006, he served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Mr. Luttig previously served as Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Counselor to the Attorney General at the Department of Justice and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice and was associated with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Mr. Luttig serves as Director, Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds.

Leanne Caret Ms. Leanne Caret is Executive Vice President - President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense, Space & Security of the company since March 2016. Ms. Caret joined Boeing in 1988, and her previous positions include President of Global Services & Support from February 2015 to March 2016; Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance, for BDS from March 2014 to February 2015; Vice President and General Manager, Vertical Lift from November 2012 to February 2014; and Vice President and Program Manager, Chinook from November 2009 to October 2012.

Stanley Deal Mr. Stanley A. Deal is Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer - Boeing Global Services of the company since November 2016. Mr. Deal joined Boeing in 1986, and his previous positions include Senior Vice President of Commercial Aviation Services from March 2014 to November 2016; Vice President and General Manager of Supply Chain Management and Operations for Commercial Airplanes from September 2011 to February 2014; Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales from December 2006 to January 2010; and Vice President of Supplier Management from February 2010 to August 2011.

Kevin McAllister Mr. Kevin G. McAllister Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes of the company since November 2016. Mr. McAllister served as President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aviation Services from January 2014 to November 2016 and Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing of GE Aviation Services from June 2008 to January 2014.

Gregory Hyslop Mr. Gregory L. Hyslop is Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President - Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology of the company since July 2016. Mr. Hyslop was named Senior Vice President, Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology in March 2016, and his previous positions include Vice President and General Manager of Boeing Research & Technology from February 2013 to March 2016 and Vice President and General Manager of Boeing Strategic Missile & Defense Systems from March 2009 to February 2013.

Theodore Colbert Mr. Theodore Colbert is Chief Information Officer, Senior Vice President - Information & Analytics of the Company since April 2016. Mr. Colbert previously served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Information Technology from November 2013 to April 2016; Vice President of Information Technology Infrastructure from December 2011 to November 2013; and Vice President of IT Business Systems from September 2010 to December 2011.

Heidi Capozzi Ms. Heidi B. Capozzi is Senior Vice President of Human Resources of the Company since March 2016. Ms. Capozzi previously served as Vice President of Leadership Development, Talent Management and Organization Effectiveness from April 2013 to March 2016; Director of Human Resources for the Airplane Programs division of Commercial Airplanes from April 2011 to April 2013; and Director of Human Resources for the Surveillance and Engagement division of Boeing Military Aircraft from May 2009 to April 2011.

Scott Fancher Mr. Scott A. Fancher is Senior Vice President - Program Management, Integration & Development Programs of the Company since April 2016. Mr. Fancher previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Airplane Development from November 2012 to April 2016; Vice President and General Manager of the 777 and 777X programs from February 2012 to November 2012; and Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Dreamliner program from December 2008 to February 2012.

Timothy Keating Mr. Timothy J. Keating is Senior Vice President - Government Operations of the company since joining Boeing in June 2008. Mr. Keating served as Senior Vice President, Global Government Relations at Honeywell International Inc. from October 2002 to May 2008. Prior thereto, Mr. Keating was Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Timmons and Company (a Washington, D.C. lobbying firm).

Phil Musser Mr. Phil Musser is Senior Vice President - Communications of the Company. Musser, has more than 20 years of strategic communications and public relations experience, including 10 years as a consultant to Boeing. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of IMGE , anAlexandria, Virginia-based digital communications firm he co-founded in 2013. He will join BoeingSept. 25, reporting to Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg and will move into Downey's place on the company's executive council. He will be based inChicago.

Diana Sands Ms. Diana L. Sands serves as Senior Vice President - Office of Internal Governance of the company since March 2016. Ms. Sands previously served as Senior Vice President, Office of Internal Governance from April 2014 to March 2016; Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller from February 2012 to April 2014 and Vice President of Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis from February 2010 to February 2012. Prior to that, she held positions in Investor Relations, Financial Planning and in Corporate Treasury.

Patrick Shanahan Mr. Patrick M. Shanahan is Senior Vice President - Supply Chain & Operations of the company since April 2016. Mr. Shanahan’s previous positions include Senior Vice President of Airplane Programs from December 2008 to April 2016; Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Dreamliner program from October 2007 to December 2008; and Vice President and General Manager of Boeing Missile Defense Systems from December 2004 to October 2007.

Kenneth Duberstein Mr. Kenneth M. Duberstein is Lead Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He provides independent leadership to the Board as our Lead Director. In addition to having extensive knowledge of Boeing and its businesses, Mr. Duberstein brings to the Board a wide range of experiences in U.S. government, Congressional and international matters and as a member of other Fortune 500 boards. Mr. Duberstein’s vast experience, both in the highest levels of the U.S. government and as an outside strategic advisor, enables him to advise the Board and senior management on key issues of corporate strategy and government policy, as well as a wide range of issues related to Boeing’s government interactions. In recognition of Mr. Duberstein’s skills in overseeing Boeing’s corporate governance policies and practices as well as his strong leadership abilities, his fellow directors elected him both as independent Lead Director of the Board and as Chair of the Governance, Organization and Nominating Committee.

Caroline Kennedy Ms. Caroline B. Kennedy is Director of the Company. She served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017 and is an author and attorney. In addition to her international experience and diplomatic service, Kennedy is an accomplished writer and editor who co-authored two books on U.S. constitutional law and edited various historical and literary titles. Having worked in public education in New York City, she has been a vocal advocate and leader on a range of education issues important to businesses, including increased science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for women. She also has held high-level positions on several prominent nonprofit boards. Kennedy earned her Juris Doctorate law degree from Columbia Law School and holds a Bachelors of Arts from Radcliffe College, Harvard University.

Robert Bradway Mr. Robert A. Bradway is Independent Director of the Company. He brings to the Board critical skills in the areas of high technology, product development, financial oversight, and risk management. His experience as a senior executive in the biotechnology industry, including as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Amgen, provide him with an extensive understanding of the strategic considerations and challenges associated with a complex, highly regulated industry. In recognition of Mr. Bradway’s experience in corporate finance, risk management, and executive leadership, as well as his service on Norfolk Southern’s audit committee, the Board elected him to serve on our Audit and Finance committees.

David Calhoun Mr. David L. Calhoun is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He provides valuable insight and perspective on a wide array of strategic and business matters, stemming from his vast executive, management, and operational experience at Blackstone, Nielsen and GE. Mr. Calhoun also has significant global aerospace, aircraft, manufacturing, and high-technology industry expertise as evidenced by his leadership of GE’s aircraft engines and transportation businesses, as well as his tenure on Caterpillar’s board. Mr. Calhoun’s executive leadership and experience in corporate governance matters at Nielsen and his service on Caterpillar’s compensation committee enable him to serve a crucial role on our Governance, Organization and Nominating and Compensation Committees.

Arthur Collins Mr. Arthur D. Collins, Jr., is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He provides guidance to the Board and oversight of our Company on a wide variety of corporate and strategic matters based on his extensive senior executive and business leadership experience. Mr. Collins also brings his perspective from experience on other corporate boards, including as the lead director of U.S. Bancorp and as chair of Arconic’s compensation and benefits committee. In addition, the Board benefits from Mr. Collins’ years of executive leadership at Medtronic and his experience managing the operations of a large, global, high-technology company. As a result of his extensive executive and management expertise, as well as his independence, Mr. Collins’ fellow directors elected him to serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Edmund Giambastiani Adm. (Retd.) Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr., is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He brings a wide breadth of experience with major program development, program resourcing, and other aspects of managing large U.S. armed forces acquisition programs, including in high-technology areas. During his distinguished U.S. military career of over 40 years, Admiral Giambastiani developed extensive strategic, leadership, operational, and engineering experience that complements Boeing’s diverse business needs. These skills enable him to provide expert advice to senior management and his fellow directors on a range of technical and operational matters, including in his capacity as a member of the Special Programs Committee. Admiral Giambastiani’s experience as a senior military leader in strategy development and program risk oversight and his expertise with respect to cybersecurity enhances the Board’s strategic and management oversight abilities.

Lynn Good Ms. Lynn J. Good is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. She brings to the Board substantial experience in executive leadership, corporate governance, financial management, and accounting. Ms. Good’s record of executive leadership and board experience as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Duke Energy, and as a director of Hubbell Incorporated, enables her to advise management on a wide range of strategic, financial, and governance matters, including the challenges associated with operating in heavily regulated industries. Ms. Good also has vast financial management experience, gained principally from her prior service as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Duke Energy and as chair of Hubbell’s Audit Committee. Ms. Good also has extensive accounting and auditing skills, including nearly 30 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant and 11 years as an audit partner at Arthur Anderson LLP and Deloitte & Touche LLP. As a result of Ms. Good’s extensive auditing experience and skills in corporate finance and strategic matters, the Board elected Ms. Good to serve on the Board’s Audit and Finance Committees.

Lawrence Kellner Mr. Lawrence W. Kellner is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He brings to the Board extensive airline industry experience developed during his 14 years of service in key leadership positions at Continental Airlines, including Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his deep understanding of strategic planning, customer requirements, and operational management in the airline industry, Mr. Kellner has detailed knowledge in the fields of finance and accounting, gained principally from his experience as Chief Financial Officer at Continental Airlines and American Savings Bank. Mr. Kellner also brings to the Board corporate governance expertise and experience gained from his service as lead director of Marriott and as chairman of Sabre as well as on the boards of other Fortune 500 companies. As a result of his finance and accounting expertise, Mr. Kellner’s fellow directors elected him to serve as Chair of the Finance Committee.

Edward Liddy Mr. Edward M. Liddy is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He brings to the Board the benefits of his significant experience as a senior executive and board member of several Fortune 100 companies across a range of industries. Mr. Liddy’s extensive executive leadership experience at Allstate and service at the request of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury as Interim Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American International Group enables him to provide the Board with valuable insights on corporate strategy, risk management, corporate governance, and many other issues facing large, global enterprises. Additionally, as a former Chief Financial Officer of Sears, chair of the audit committees of Goldman Sachs and 3M, and partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Mr. Liddy provides the Board with significant knowledge and understanding of corporate finance, capital markets, financial reporting, and accounting matters. In recognition of this expertise, the Board elected Mr. Liddy to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Susan Schwab Amb. Susan C. Schwab, Ph.D., is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. She brings unique global and governmental perspectives and experience to the Board and its deliberations. Ambassador Schwab’s extensive experience leading large international trade negotiations positions her well to advise her fellow directors and our senior management on a wide range of key issues facing Boeing through its relationships with non-U.S. companies and governments. Ambassador Schwab’s vast experience in the U.S. government and in public policy formulation also allows her to advise Boeing on the many challenges and opportunities in government relations. In addition, as a result of Ambassador Schwab’s prior business experience and current service on other Fortune 100 corporate boards, she brings expertise to the Board on a wide range of strategic, financial, corporate governance, and compensation matters.

Randall Stephenson Mr. Randall L. Stephenson is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He brings to the Board vast expertise in high technology, global operations, product innovation, and large program risk management. In particular, his years of service as AT&T’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer provide him with senior leadership experience and insight into the operations, challenges and complex issues facing large technology companies with extensive multinational operations and markets. As a result of Mr. Stephenson’s expertise in accounting and financial reporting and oversight matters, the Board elected Mr. Stephenson to serve on the Audit and Finance Committees.

Ronald Williams Mr. Ronald A. Williams is Independent Director of The Boeing Company. He brings to the Board significant strategic, leadership, operations, and management experience from his tenure at Aetna, including as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in the health care industry, Mr. Williams provides valuable insight into health insurance and employee benefits best practices, as well as the many related areas associated with managing the requirements of companies in industries with large numbers of employees in U.S. and non-U.S. locations. In addition, his service as chair of the risk committee of American Express has enhanced his expertise in risk management at large, global companies. Mr. Williams also brings corporate governance and compensation expertise gained from his service on the boards of other Fortune 100 companies, including as chair of the compensation committee of Johnson & Johnson.