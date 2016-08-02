Edition:
A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)

BAG.L on London Stock Exchange

624.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
624.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
113,437
52-wk High
663.00
52-wk Low
469.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

John Nicolson

63 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Roger White

2004 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Stuart Lorimer

2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Jonathan Kemp

2003 Commercial Director, Executive Director

Andrew Memmott

2013 Supply Chain Director, Executive Director

Julie Ann Barr

2008 Company Secretary

W. Robin Barr

2009 Non-Executive Director

Martin Griffiths

2015 Senior Non-Executive Independent Director

Pamela Powell

2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

David Ritchie

2015 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

John Nicolson

Mr. John Ross Nicolson is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of A.G.Barr PLC. effective January 2015. He was spent with ICI, Unilever, Fosters Brewing Group, Scottish & Newcastle PLC, and latterly as President Americas for Heineken NV. He held various positions in Marketing and Sales before moving into Corporate Development and then General Management. He Joined the Company in 2013 as a Non-Executive Director. Appointed Chairman January 2015. External Appointments Non-Executive Director of Stocks Spirits Group PLC, Deputy Chairman of CCU SA (Chile) and Non-Executive Director of North American Breweries Inc.

Roger White

Mr. Roger A. White, M.A. (Hons), serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He is a member of the Board of Management and Executive Council and is a past President of the British Soft Drinks Association. Previously held numerous senior positions in food group Rank Hovis McDougall. Scottish PLC Chief Executive of the year in 2010. Honorary Doctorate University of Edinburgh 2014. Term of Office Joined the Company in 2002 as Managing Director. Appointed Chief Executive in 2004.

Stuart Lorimer

Mr. Stuart Lorimer is Finance Director, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He was with Diageo for 22 years in a range of roles and countries, ultimately as the FD for Diageo’s Global Supply Operation.

Jonathan Kemp

Mr. Jonathan D. Kemp, B.A. (Hons), is Commercial Director, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc in 2003. He has had a successful career in various commercial roles within Procter and Gamble.

Andrew Memmott

Mr. Andrew L. Memmott, BSc, MSc, is Supply Chain Director, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He joined the Company following three years with Co-operative Wholesale Society. Joined the Company’s Project Engineering Team in June 1990. Appointed Operations Director in 2008.

Julie Ann Barr

Ms. Julie Ann Barr is Company Secretary of A.G.Barr PLC since March 1, 2008. She is a qualified lawyer and MBA graduate, joined the company in 2004 as Commercial Finance Manager.

W. Robin Barr

Mr. W. Robin G. Barr, CA, is Non-Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He is a past President of the British Soft Drinks Association. He Joined the Company in 1960. Appointed Director in 1964 and Chairman in 1978. Retired as Chairman and appointed Non-Executive Director in 2009.

Martin Griffiths

Mr. Martin Andrew Griffiths, LLB (Hons), C.A., is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of A.G. Barr PLC, effective January 01, 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant, Martin is a former Chairman of the Scottish Finance Directors Group and a former Director of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc, Trainline Holdings Limited, RoadKing Infrastructure (HK) Limited and Citybus (HK) Limited. He is also a former Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Robert Walters plc and was young Scottish Finance Director of the year in 2004.

Pamela Powell

Ms. Pamela Powell serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of A.G.Barr PLC., effective November 1, 2013. She was formerly Group Director of Strategy and Innovation at SABMiller plc, SVP Global Personal Care at Coty Beauty Inc, and VP Skincare and Global Brand Director Dove at Unilever plc. She Joined the Company in 2013 as a Non-Executive Director.

David Ritchie

Mr. David James Ritchie is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective April 1, 2015. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and is Chief Executive of Bovis Homes Group PLC (Bovis). He joined Bovis in 1998 from KPMG as Group Financial Controller becoming Group Finance Director in 2002 and Chief Executive in 2008. He Joined the Company in April 2015 as Non- Executive Director.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

John Nicolson

133,000

Roger White

837,000

Stuart Lorimer

343,000

Jonathan Kemp

386,000

Andrew Memmott

361,000

Julie Ann Barr

--

W. Robin Barr

45,000

Martin Griffiths

55,000

Pamela Powell

45,000

David Ritchie

44,000
As Of  30 Jan 2016

