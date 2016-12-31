Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

Name Description

Philip Aiken Mr. Philip Stanley Aiken serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Balfour Beatty Plc. He the Board as Chairman in March 2015. He is non-executive chairman of Aveva Group plc and a non-executive director of Newcrest Mining Limited. He was a non-executive director of National Grid plc, chairman of Robert Walters plc and a non-executive (and senior independent) director of Kazakhmys plc and Essar Energy plc, and a senior adviser at Macquarie Bank Ltd. Prior to that, he was group president Energy BHP Billiton and president BHP Petroleum, chief executive of BTR Nylex, and held senior roles in BOC Group.

Leo Quinn Mr. Leo M. Quinn serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Balfour Beatty Plc. He is appointed as Group Chief Executive in January 2015, after five years as group chief executive of QinetiQ Group plc and before that five years as CEO of De La Rue plc. Prior to these senior roles, he spent almost four years as COO of Invensys plc’s production management business, headquartered in the US, and 16 years with Honeywell Inc in senior management roles across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including global president of H&BC Enterprise Solutions. He was a non-executive director of Betfair Group plc and Tomkins plc. He is a civil engineer, and began his career at Balfour Beatty. He is the founder of The 5% Club which encourages industry to increase graduate training and apprenticeships.

Philip Harrison Mr. Philip Harrison serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in June 2015. He was previously group finance director at Hogg Robinson Group plc, and before that he was group finance director at VT Group plc. Prior to that, he served as VP Finance at Hewlett-Packard Europe, Middle East and Africa region and was a member of the EMEA board. His earlier career included senior international finance roles at Compaq, Rank Xerox and Texas Instruments. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Michael Lucki Mr. Michael A. Lucki is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the company 1 July 2017. He has over thirty-five years of business and leadership experience in the engineering and construction sector. He has held a number of leadership and finance roles, including Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at CH2M HILL and Partner and Global Leader at Ernst & Young Global LLP Infrastructure, Construction & Engineering Practice.

Barbara Moorhouse Ms. Barbara Moorhouse has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2017. Barbara has over thirty years of business and management experience in the private, public and regulated sectors. In the private sector Barbara has held a series of strategic, commercial and finance roles, including Group Finance Director at Morgan Sindall plc, Regulatory Director at South West Water and Chief Finance Officer for two international listed IT companies - Kewill Systems plc and Scala Business Solutions NV. Latterly, she has been Director General at the Ministry of Justice and the Department for Transport, supporting policy implementation and leading commercial projects. Her most recent executive appointment was Chief Operating Officer at Westminster City Council. She is currently a Non-Executive Director at Microgen plc, IDOX plc, Agility Trains and the Lending Standards Board and is a Trustee of Guy's & St Thomas' Charity.

Stephen Billingham Dr. Stephen Billingham Ph.D., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Balfour Beatty Plc. He is chairman of Anglian Water Group Ltd, chairman of Punch Taverns plc and chairman of Urenco Ltd. He has over three decades of business and management experience, including 11 years with the Company under its former name, BICC plc. He was group finance director (CFO) of British Energy Group plc and of WS Atkins plc.

Stuart Doughty Mr. Stuart J. Doughty CMG, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Balfour Beatty Plc. He has over 45 years’ experience in the civil engineering, construction and infrastructure sectors, and was chief executive of Costain Group PLC between 2001 and 2005. This followed executive positions in Welsh multi-utility Hyder plc, Alfred McAlpine plc and Tarmac Construction, where he represented the company on the Channel Tunnel board, following 20 years with John Laing Construction. He has also served as a senior non-executive director of Scott Wilson Group plc, and as chairman of Silverdell Plc, Somero Plc and Beck and Pollitzer Limited.