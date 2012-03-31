Edition:
United Kingdom

Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)

BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

421.05INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.80 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs417.25
Open
Rs419.95
Day's High
Rs429.90
Day's Low
Rs413.25
Volume
36,343
Avg. Vol
39,814
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Prathap Reddy

61 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

G. Hemanth Reddy

51 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director

D. Ram Reddy

51 2013 Joint Managing Director, Commercial Director, Executive Director

N. Rajeshwar Reddy

58 2013 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

A. Srinivas Reddy

2016 Whole Time Director

Kashinath Dhole

2014 Independent Director

Vimala Madon

2014 Independent Director

Dhole Revappa

2013 Additional Independent Director

Chavali Murthy

2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

S. Pattabhiraman

71 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

M. Amarender Reddy

2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Naveena Thammishetty

55 1996 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

A. Prathap Reddy

Shri. A. Prathap Reddy is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He is a Member of Share Holders'/Investors' Redressal Committee and Chairman of Research & Development Committee.

G. Hemanth Reddy

Shri. G. Hemanth Reddy, M.B.A. (Finance), serves as Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company., effective April 01, 2016. He served as Director - Finance of Balaji Amines Ltd. He is a commerce graduate from Osmania University and holds an MBA degree with specialization in marketing and finance. He has been instrumental in setting up and managing medium size companies for over 20 years. He has experience in project management, operations, finance, administration and marketing. He looks after Unit-ll of Balaji Amines Limited which is situated at Hyderabad.

D. Ram Reddy

N. Rajeshwar Reddy

Shri. N. Rajeshwar Reddy is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company effective May 11, 2013. He is Member of Research & Development Committee.

A. Srinivas Reddy

Kashinath Dhole

Vimala Madon

Dhole Revappa

Chavali Murthy

S. Pattabhiraman

Shri. S. V. Pattabhiraman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balaji Amines Ltd., since 25th January, 2006. He started his Banking career with State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) in 1961 and had worked in various capacities as • regional head, Assistant General Manager in the internal audit department conducting branch audits as well as management audit of zonal offices. To add up,he was the zonal head for State Bank of Travancore and SBH, before becoming General Manager with SBH in implementing new customer friendly schemes. He retired as General Manager in SBH in 2003. After retirement he got associated with Sarath & Associates and Shreyas Management Services Pvt. Limited for screening of loan applications of private Sector banks and financial institutions preventing fraudulent loans. He has also undertaken investigations in insurance and child labour.

M. Amarender Reddy

Naveena Thammishetty

Shri. T. Naveena Chandra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He was first appointed on the Board on 24th June, 1996. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has twenty years of professional experience. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Share Holders'/Investors' Redressal Committee and Member of Remuneration Committee of the Company. Sri. T. Naveena Chandra is Managing Director of M/s. Saaketa Consultants Limited and Director of Bhagyanagar Woodplast limited.

