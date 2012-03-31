Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)
BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
421.05INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.80 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs417.25
Open
Rs419.95
Day's High
Rs429.90
Day's Low
Rs413.25
Volume
36,343
Avg. Vol
39,814
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Prathap Reddy
|61
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
G. Hemanth Reddy
|51
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director
|
D. Ram Reddy
|51
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Commercial Director, Executive Director
|
N. Rajeshwar Reddy
|58
|2013
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
A. Srinivas Reddy
|2016
|Whole Time Director
|
Kashinath Dhole
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Vimala Madon
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Dhole Revappa
|2013
|Additional Independent Director
|
Chavali Murthy
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
S. Pattabhiraman
|71
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
M. Amarender Reddy
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Naveena Thammishetty
|55
|1996
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
A. Prathap Reddy
|Shri. A. Prathap Reddy is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He is a Member of Share Holders'/Investors' Redressal Committee and Chairman of Research & Development Committee.
|
G. Hemanth Reddy
|Shri. G. Hemanth Reddy, M.B.A. (Finance), serves as Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company., effective April 01, 2016. He served as Director - Finance of Balaji Amines Ltd. He is a commerce graduate from Osmania University and holds an MBA degree with specialization in marketing and finance. He has been instrumental in setting up and managing medium size companies for over 20 years. He has experience in project management, operations, finance, administration and marketing. He looks after Unit-ll of Balaji Amines Limited which is situated at Hyderabad.
|
D. Ram Reddy
|
N. Rajeshwar Reddy
|Shri. N. Rajeshwar Reddy is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company effective May 11, 2013. He is Member of Research & Development Committee.
|
A. Srinivas Reddy
|
Kashinath Dhole
|
Vimala Madon
|
Dhole Revappa
|
Chavali Murthy
|
S. Pattabhiraman
|Shri. S. V. Pattabhiraman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balaji Amines Ltd., since 25th January, 2006. He started his Banking career with State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) in 1961 and had worked in various capacities as • regional head, Assistant General Manager in the internal audit department conducting branch audits as well as management audit of zonal offices. To add up,he was the zonal head for State Bank of Travancore and SBH, before becoming General Manager with SBH in implementing new customer friendly schemes. He retired as General Manager in SBH in 2003. After retirement he got associated with Sarath & Associates and Shreyas Management Services Pvt. Limited for screening of loan applications of private Sector banks and financial institutions preventing fraudulent loans. He has also undertaken investigations in insurance and child labour.
|
M. Amarender Reddy
|
Naveena Thammishetty
|Shri. T. Naveena Chandra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balaji Amines Ltd. He was first appointed on the Board on 24th June, 1996. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has twenty years of professional experience. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Share Holders'/Investors' Redressal Committee and Member of Remuneration Committee of the Company. Sri. T. Naveena Chandra is Managing Director of M/s. Saaketa Consultants Limited and Director of Bhagyanagar Woodplast limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
A. Prathap Reddy
|29,343,300
|
G. Hemanth Reddy
|5,868,670
|
D. Ram Reddy
|11,737,300
|
N. Rajeshwar Reddy
|11,737,300
|
A. Srinivas Reddy
|--
|
Kashinath Dhole
|--
|
Vimala Madon
|--
|
Dhole Revappa
|--
|
Chavali Murthy
|--
|
S. Pattabhiraman
|--
|
M. Amarender Reddy
|--
|
Naveena Thammishetty
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
A. Prathap Reddy
|0
|0
|
G. Hemanth Reddy
|0
|0
|
D. Ram Reddy
|0
|0
|
N. Rajeshwar Reddy
|0
|0
|
A. Srinivas Reddy
|0
|0
|
Kashinath Dhole
|0
|0
|
Vimala Madon
|0
|0
|
Dhole Revappa
|0
|0
|
Chavali Murthy
|0
|0
|
S. Pattabhiraman
|0
|0
|
M. Amarender Reddy
|0
|0
|
Naveena Thammishetty
|0
|0