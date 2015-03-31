BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)
BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,684.80INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.20 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,688.00
Open
Rs1,706.55
Day's High
Rs1,721.95
Day's Low
Rs1,680.15
Volume
14,306
Avg. Vol
37,081
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raman Ramachandran
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Narendranath Baliga
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director
|
Pradeep Chandan
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Director - Legal
|
Rajesh Naik
|2014
|Wholetime Director
|
Prabir Das
|Member - Management Committee
|
Sandeep Gadre
|2012
|Member - Management Committee
|
Ajai Gupta
|2012
|Member - Management Committee
|
Susheel Mittal
|Member - Management Committee
|
P. Srees
|2012
|Member - Management Committee
|
V. Srinivasan
|Member - Management Committee
|
K. Thyagarajan
|2013
|Member - Management Committee
|
Rajan Venkatesh
|Member - Management Committee
|
Andrea Frenzel
|2015
|Director
|
Raimar Jahn
|2017
|Director
|
Arun Bewoor
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
R. Nair
|76
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Pradip Shah
|62
|2000
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Rajendra Shah
|84
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Manohar Kamath
|IR Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Raman Ramachandran
|
Narendranath Baliga
|
Pradeep Chandan
|Mr. Pradeep Chandan is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Director - Legal of BASF India Limited.
|
Rajesh Naik
|
Prabir Das
|
Sandeep Gadre
|Mr. Sandeep Gadre is Member - Management Committee of BASF India Ltd.
|
Ajai Gupta
|
Susheel Mittal
|
P. Srees
|Mr. P. P. Srees is the Member - Management Committee of BASF India Ltd.
|
V. Srinivasan
|
K. Thyagarajan
|
Rajan Venkatesh
|
Andrea Frenzel
|
Raimar Jahn
|
Arun Bewoor
|Mr. Arun Bewoor is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since January 19, 2010. Mr. Bewoor holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Pune University. He has done his Advanced Management Education at MM Ahmedabad and Columbia University, New York, USA. Mr. Arun Bewoor, is a Director and a member of Audit Committee in BASF Polyurethanes India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Bewoor has been the President of American Chamber of Commerce, Madras Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He has worked in the past as Managing Director of Bush Boake Allen India, Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Proctor & Gamble India, & also as Head, South Asia Region for International Flavours & Fragrances.
|
R. Nair
|Mr. R. R. Nair is an Independent Non-Executive Directorhas of BASF India Limited since March 03, 2001. Mr. Nair holds a Masters degree in Psychology and ranked first in the University of Kerala He also holds a post Master’s diploma in Industrial & Personnel Management and a diploma in Advanced Personnel Management. He is an alumni of Stanford & Michigan Universities and has specialized in the field of personnel management, human resources and organization development. Mr. Nair has worked as Selection & Training Manager in Hindustan Lever Limited, a subsidiary of Unilever Corp. in 1973.
|
Pradip Shah
|Mr. Pradip P. Shah, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since January 31, 2000. He holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant and ranked first in India in the Chartered Accountancy examinations. He is the founder Managing Director of CRISIL, India's first credit rating agency. He has served as a member of various committees of the Government on matters concerning Finance. Mr. Shah is the Chairman of IndAsia Fund Advisors Private Ltd., a private equity investment and corporate finance advisory Company.
|
Rajendra Shah
|Shri. Rajendra A. Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BASF India Limited since April 1968. He is a Solicitor and a senior partner of MIs. Crawford Bayley & Co., a reputed firm of Advocates & Solicitors, Mumbai. He has specialized in a broad spectrum of Corporate Laws in general with special focus on Foreign Investments, Joint Ventures, Technology and Licence Agreements, Intellectual Property Rights, Mergers & Acquisitions, Industrial Licensing, Anti Trust and Competition Law. Mr. R. A. Shah has been a Member of the Audit Committee of the Company and also the Member of Managing Committees of various Commerce & Industry Associations such as Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Indo German Chamber of Commerce and the President of the Society of Indian Law Firms (Western Region).
|
Manohar Kamath
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Raman Ramachandran
|34,240,300
|
Narendranath Baliga
|461,389
|
Pradeep Chandan
|--
|
Rajesh Naik
|7,447,480
|
Prabir Das
|--
|
Sandeep Gadre
|--
|
Ajai Gupta
|--
|
Susheel Mittal
|--
|
P. Srees
|--
|
V. Srinivasan
|--
|
K. Thyagarajan
|--
|
Rajan Venkatesh
|--
|
Andrea Frenzel
|--
|
Raimar Jahn
|--
|
Arun Bewoor
|29,525,000
|
R. Nair
|--
|
Pradip Shah
|--
|
Rajendra Shah
|--
|
Manohar Kamath
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Raman Ramachandran
|0
|0
|
Narendranath Baliga
|0
|0
|
Pradeep Chandan
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Naik
|0
|0
|
Prabir Das
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Gadre
|0
|0
|
Ajai Gupta
|0
|0
|
Susheel Mittal
|0
|0
|
P. Srees
|0
|0
|
V. Srinivasan
|0
|0
|
K. Thyagarajan
|0
|0
|
Rajan Venkatesh
|0
|0
|
Andrea Frenzel
|0
|0
|
Raimar Jahn
|0
|0
|
Arun Bewoor
|0
|0
|
R. Nair
|0
|0
|
Pradip Shah
|0
|0
|
Rajendra Shah
|0
|0
|
Manohar Kamath
|0
|0