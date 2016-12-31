BASF SE (BASFn.DE)

Name Description

Juergen Hambrecht Dr. Juergen Hambrecht has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE since May 2, 2014. He is Chairman of the Personnel Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee at the Company. Previously he was Chairman of the Executive Board at BASF SE from May 6, 2003 to May 6, 2011. He joined the Company’s Executive Board as a Member on May 16, 1997. Dr. Hambrecht was responsible for various areas at the Company, including Legal, Taxes & Insurance; Strategic Planning & Controlling; Communications & Government Relations; Global Human Resources (HR) - Executive Management & Development; Investor Relations (IR); and Chief Compliance Officer. He has served for the Company for more than 30 years in various responsibilities around the world. He was previously a Member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger Berger AG. Dr. Hambrecht has also served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Daimler AG and Lufthansa AG. He studied Chemistry in Tuebingen and was awarded his Doctorate in Organic Chemistry in 1975.

Kurt Bock Dr. Kurt W. Bock has been Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE since May 6, 2011. He is responsible for various areas at the Company, including Legal, Taxes & Insurance; Strategic Planning & Controlling; Communications & Government Relations; Global HR – Executive Management & Development; Investor Relations and Compliance at the Company. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at the Company since May 6, 2003 and from 2007 onwards he also acted as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BASF Corporation, New Jersey, U.S. In 1985, Dr. Bock joined BASF Aktiengesellschaft in the Finance division. In 1987, he was appointed Executive Assistant to BASF's Chief Financial Officer. In 1991, he became Head of Technology, Director Planning and Controlling, Engineering Plastics divisions at the Company. Then, in 1992, Dr. Bock was appointed Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart, Germany, where from 1994 onwards, he acted as Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. In 1996, he took the position of Managing Director at Robert Bosch Limitada, Campinas, Brazil. Dr. Bock began to act as Chief Financial Officer at BASF Corporation, New Jersey in 1998 and in 2000 he was appointed President of Logistics and Information Services. Dr. Bock also served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Wintershall Holding GmbH until March 31, 2010. Between 1977 and 1982, Dr. Bock studied Business Administration at Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster and Universitaet zu Koeln as well as at Pennsylvania State University. After three years in research, he received his Doctorate in Economics from Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet Bonn.

Michael Diekmann Mr. Michael Diekmann has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at BASF SE since March 4, 2008. He is Member of the Personnel Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee at the Company. He joined the BASF SE's Supervisory Board as a Member on May 6, 2003. Until January 12, 2009, he was also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dresdner Bank AG. Until April 29, 2008, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at Lufthansa AG. He has been Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman of Linde AG and Supervisory Board Member of Siemens AG. He has also served as Supervisory Board Member of Allianz Deutschland AG and Supervisory Board Chairman of Allianz Global Investors AG. Furthermore, he has acted as Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Council of Allianz France S.A. and Member of the Administrative Council of Alllianz SpA.

Sinischa Horvat Mr. Sinischa Horvat is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at BASF SE since May 12, 2017. He is Chairman of the Works Council of BASF SE. He is also Chairman of BASF’s Joint Works Council and of the BASF Works Council Europe.

Martin Brudermueller Dr. Martin Brudermueller has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE since May 6, 2011. In the Company, Dr. Brudermueller is responsible for Petrochemicals, Monomers, Intermediates, Process Research & Chemical Engineering, Innovation Management, Digitalization in Research & Development, BASF New Business, as well as Corporate Technology & Operational Excellence. Prior to that, he acted as Member of the Executive Board at the Company since January 2006. Dr. Brudermueller joined BASF AG's Ammonia Laboratory to work in chemical research in 1988. In 1993, he worked in the New business development/marketing and Intermediates division. In 1995, he was delegated to BASF Italia Spa, Milan, Italy, as Head of Marketing and Sales Intermediates, pharmaceutical chemicals. In 1997, Dr. Brudermueller became Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Chemicals. In 1999, he became Director of Production fat-soluble vitamins in the Fine Chemicals division. In 2001, he was appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning at BASF Group and in 2003 Dr. Brudermueller began to act as President in the Functional Polymers division. He studied chemistry at Universitaet Karlsruhe. Since October 1, 2011, he has been Deputy Chairman of Advisory Board at Styrolution Holding GmbH. He studied Chemistry at the University of Karlsruhe, Germany, and received his degree there in 1985. After earning his doctorate in Karlsruhe in 1987, he did a postdoc at the University of California, Berkeley, United States.

Hans-Ulrich Engel Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, Ph.D., has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE since 2011. In the Company, Dr. Engel is responsible for Finance, Oil & Gas, Procurement, Information Services & Supply Chain Operations, Corporate Controlling and Corporate Audit. In addition to that, he has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BASF Corporation, Florham Park, New Jersey, the United States. Prior to the current position in the Company, he acted as Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Oil and Gas, Europe and Global Procurement & Logistics since March 4, 2008. He was previously General Counsel of the Company. Dr. Engel joined Legal Department of BASF Aktiengesellschaft in 1988. In 1993, he was delegated to BASF Corporation in North America. It was in 1994, when he returned to Legal Department of BASF Aktiengesellschaft, where in 1996, he became Assistant to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In 1997, Dr. Engel began to act as Managing Director of BASF Schwarzheide GmbH. In 2000, he was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BASF Corporation in North America and President, Regional Functions North America. He acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wintershall Holding GmbH and Wintershall AG until May 6, 2011. In addition, he served as Member of the Shareholders' Committee at Nord Stream AG until September 15, 2011. He studied law at Goettingen (Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen) and Freiburg (Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg) Universities from 1977 until 1983. He completed in-service training from 1984 until 1987 at the Higher Regional Court, Oldenburg, Germany, before earning his Doctorate at Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen. He holds a degree in Law from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg as well as Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen.

Saori Dubourg Ms. Saori Dubourg has been appointed Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE with effect from May 13, 2017. At the Company she will be responsible for Construction Chemicals, Crop Protection, Bioscience Research and Region Europe.

Sanjeev Gandhi Mr. Sanjeev Gandhi has been Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE effective December 1, 2014. He is responsible for Greater China & Functions Asia Pacific, South & East Asia, ASEAN & Australia/New Zealand. As of May 13, 2017 he will also be responsible for Dispersions and Pigments at the Company.

Michael Heinz Mr. Michael Heinz has been Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE since May 6, 2011. In the Company, he is responsible for the divisions Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, Performance Chemicals, Advanced Materials & Systems Research Region South America. He joined BASF AG in 1984. In 1986 he became to be involved in Marketing Fine Chemicals at the Company, which led him to the position of Product Manager Fine Chemicals, BASF Corporation, Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S in 1989. From 1995 to 1996, he acted as Business Manager in the Consumer Products and Life Science division, as well as Manager Reporting and Controlling at BASF Corporation. In 1996, he was appointed General Manager of BASF Ecuatoriana S.A., Quito, Ecuado and in 1997 he became Director Marketing Crop Protection, BASF Corporation, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, U.S. It was in 1999, when he began to serve as President and General Manager of BASF de Mexico S.A. and BASF Central America and the Caribbean, Mexico City, Mexico. Between 2002 and 2005, he acted as President Agricultural Products division, renamed Crop Protection division at the beginning of 2008 at BASF Aktiengesellschaft. From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Heinz was Chief Executive Officer and Integration Lead Ciba AG, Basel, Switzerland. In 2010, he became Integration Lead Cognis GmbH. Since May 7, 2011, he has also acted as Member of the Supervisory Board of BASF Coatings GmbH and BASF Personal Care and Nutrition GmbH, where since May 11, 2011, he has held the function of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In 1987, Mr. Heinz received his degree in Business Administration from Fachhochschule Ludwigshafen (the College of Applied Sciences in Ludwigshafen, Germany), and in 2000 his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Duke University, North Carolina, U.S.

Markus Kamieth Dr. Markus Kamieth has been appointed Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE with effect from May 13, 2017. At the Company he will be responsible for Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, Performance Chemicals, Advanced Materials & Systems Research as well as the Region South America.

Wayne Smith Mr. Wayne T. Smith has been Member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE since 2012. He is responsible for Catalysts, Coatings, Performance Materials, Market & Business Development, Site & Verbund Management North America, as well as Regional Functions & Country Platforms North America. From 1978 onwards, he studied chemical engineering at Syracuse University, United States, and received his bachelor’s degree in 1982. In 1989, he completed his master in business administration (MBA) at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, United States. He served as President Polyurethanes division, Brussels, Belgium; President Catalysts division and Executive Vice President, BASF Corporation, Iselin and Florham Park, New Jersey, United States; Group Vice President Regional Business Unit Intermediates NAFTA, BASF Corporation, Florham Park, New Jersey, United States; Vice President and General Manager Specialty Construction Chemicals, W. R. Grace & Co., Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States; Vice President and General Manager Packaged Products, BOC Group, Murray Hill, New Jersey, United States; Global Product Manager Oxygen Packaged Products, BOC Group, Murray Hill, New Jersey, United States; Regional Operations Manager, Northeastern Region, BOC Group, Murray Hill, New Jersey, United States; Business Manager Oxygen On-Site Plants, BOC Group, Murray Hill, New Jersey, United States; Manager Finance and Planning; and was Sales Manager Process Systems, BOC Group, Murray Hill, New Jersey, United States.

Ralf-Gerd Bastian Mr. Ralf-Gerd Bastian has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of BASF SE since April 30, 2009. He also serves as Member of the Works Council of the Ludwigshafen site of BASF SE. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Alison Carnwath Dame Alison Carnwath has been Member of the Supervisory Board at BASF SE since May 2, 2014. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee at the Company. She has been Member of the Administrative Council of Zurich Insurance Group AG, Zuerich Versicherungs-Gesellschaft AG, independent Chairwoman of the Administrative Council of ISIS Equity Partners LLP, Chairwoman of the Administrative Council of Land Securities Group plc, member of the Administrative Council of PACCAR Inc.

Francois Diederich Prof. Dr. Francois N. Diederich has been Member of the Supervisory Board at BASF SE since May 19, 1998. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is Professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich. Prof. Dr. Diederich received his diploma in 1977 and his Doctoral degree (Dr. rer. nat.) in 1979 from the University of Heidelberg (Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg). Following postdoctoral studies at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) from 1979 to 1981, he was a research associate at the Max-Planck-Institute for medical research in Heidelberg. After his habilitation in 1985, he joined the faculty of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UCLA as an associate professor (1985-1989) and as a full professor (1989-1992). Since April 1992, he has been a professor of organic chemistry at ETH Zurich. Prof. Dr. Diederich received the Otto Hahn Medal of the Max- Planck-Society (1979), the Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award (1987), the ACS Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award (1992), the Otto-Bayer-Preis fuer Chemie (1993), the Janssen Prize for Creativity in Organic Synthesis (2000) and the Havinga Medal (2000), the Humboldt Research Prize (2005), the Burkhard-Helferich Prize (2005), the August-Wilhelm-von-Hofmann-Denkmuenze (GDCh, 2006), and the ACS Ronald Breslow Award for Achievements in Biomimetic Chemistry (2007). He has been Member of the Deutsche Akademie der Naturforscher Leopoldina, the American Academy of the Arts and Sciences, the Berlin-Brandenburgische Akademie der Wissenschaften (BBAW), and the Real Academia Espanola de Ciencias.

Franz Fehrenbach Mr. Franz Fehrenbach has been Member of the Supervisory Board at BASF SE since January 14, 2008. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. Mr. Fehrenbach occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Robert Bosch GmbH and has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Linde AG, among others.

Francesco Grioli Mr. Francesco Grioli has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at BASF SE since May 2, 2014. He is also Regional manager of the Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland branch of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industries Union. He has also been on the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG, among others.

Waldemar Helber Mr. Waldemar Helber has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at BASF SE since April 29, 2016. He is Deputy Chairman of the Works Council of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen Site.

Anke Schaeferkordt Ms. Anke Schaeferkordt has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE since December 17, 2010. She is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. She is Member of the Executive Board of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Co-Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group S.A. and Chief Executive Officer of RTL Television GMBH.

Denise Schellemans Ms. Denise Schellemans has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at BASF SE since April 30, 2009. She was Member of the Supervisory Board at BASF SE from January 14, 2008. She is a full-time trade union delegate.