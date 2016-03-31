Brait SE (BATJ.J)

Name Description

Phillip Moleketi Mr. Phillip Jabulani Moleketi is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Brait SE since September 7, 2009. He was Deputy Minister of Finance (South Africa) from 2004 to 2008. During his tenure as Deputy Minister of Finance he was the chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation He is currently a non-executive director of several companies in the financial services sector which include DBSA and MMI Holdings. In addition, he serves on the board of Vodacom, in the telecommunications sector and is the current chairperson of Harith Fund Management Company, which invests in infrastructure projects on the African Continent.

Christoffel Wiese Dr. Christoffel Hendrik Wiese is Non-Executive Director of Brait SE., since May 4, 2011. Dr Wiese is the chairman of Pepkor Holdings (Pty) Limited and Shoprite Holdings Limited. He holds significant interests in Brait SE, Steinhoff International Holdings Limited, Tradehold Limited and Invicta Holdings Limited. Formerly chairman of the Industrial Corporation of SA and past director of amongst others: the SA Reserve Bank, Sasol Limited, Santam Limited, Primedia Holdings (Pty) Limited, KWV Holdings Limited and PSG. During 2015 he was awarded lifetime achievement honours at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards and the All Africa Business Leaders Awards as well as being inducted into the World Retail Hall of Fame.

John Botts Mr. John Chester Botts is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. John is senior advisor in the London office of investment firm Allen & Company, senior advisor to Corsair Capital and non-executive chairman of Euromoney Institutional Investor plc; formerly non-executive chairman of United Business plc. In 1987 he founded the investment banking and investment firm, Botts & Company Ltd, in conjunction with Allen & Company. Previously CEO of Citicorp’s investment bank in Europe, Middle East and Africa and chairman of Citicorp´s Venture Capital Investment Committee. He has extensive investment banking and private equity experience. Awarded an Honorary CBE for contribution to the arts in the United Kingdom.

Alan Jacobs Mr. Alan Steven Jacobs serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Brait SE., with effect from 19 February 2015. Mr Jacobs is a British national based in London, United Kingdom. He is a solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales and investment banker by training, and is the founder and director of Jacobs Capital, a corporate finance and investment firm. He is a former Managing Director of Citigroup and J Henry Schroder Wagg & Co. Limited, and serves as a non-executive director on several boards of companies, including Iceland Foods. He has extensive investment and advisory experience in the European retail, consumer, luxury goods and property sectors.

Lawrence Porter Dr. Lawrence Leon Porter is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brait SE since May 28, 2013. After a period of research in Experimental Psychology, Dr Porter was with IBM Corporation for twenty five years where he held various positions in Senior Management and as a Senior Consultant in Research and Development. He was a Technical Staff Member and an IBM Master Inventor. He holds numerous US patents in the field of Information Technology. He resides in Malta.

Christopher Seabrooke Mr. Christopher Stefan Seabrooke is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brait SE since June 19, 2009. Currently Chief Executive Officer of Sabvest Limited, Chairman of Metrofile Holdings Limited and of Transaction Capital Limited, Deputy Chairman of Massmart Holdings Limited, a director of Datatec Limited and Chairman of Torre Industries Limited, all of which are JSE listed, and a director of Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc (Nasdaq/JSE). Also a director of unlisted companies including Mineworkers Investment Company (Pty) Limited. Formerly Chairman of the South Africa State Theatre and Deputy Chairman of the inaugural National Arts Council of South Africa.