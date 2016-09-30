Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)

Name Description

Dumsia Ntsebeza Advocate Dumsia Buhle Ntsebeza is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Barloworld Limited. Dumisa was appointed to the Barloworld board in May 1999. He is an advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a member of the Johannesburg Bar. In 2005 he was conferred the status of silk and was the first African advocate in the history of the Cape Bar to do so. He served as a commissioner on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and has been appointed from time to time as acting judge of the High Court of South Africa. On 1 July 2009 Dumisa was appointed to serve on the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Dominic Sewela Mr. Dominic Malentsha Sewela has been appointed as Co-Chief Executive Officer - Designate, Executive Director of the Company., since 1 October 2016. Dominic was appointed to the Barloworld board on 19 March 2014. He joined Barloworld in 2007 as chief executive officer of the Barloworld Equipment South Africa division and was promoted to chief operating officer of Barloworld Equipment southern Africa. On 1 October 2013 Dominic was appointed chief executive officer of Equipment southern Africa. Prior to joining Barloworld, Dominic was deputy managing director of Afgri Limited. On 8 February 2017 Dominic was appointed chief executive of Barloworld Ltd.

Donald Wilson Mr. Donald (Don) Gert Wilson is Finance Director, Executive Director of Barloworld Limited. Don rejoined Barloworld as finance director in 2006 and was appointed to the Barloworld board in September 2006. Previously he was executive director – Finance at Sappi Limited.

Peter Bulterman Mr. Peter John Bulterman is Chief Executive Officer - Equipment Southern Africa, Iberia and Russia of Barloworld Ltd. Peter joined Barloworld in 1975 and was appointed to the Barloworld board on 1 October 2009. He was appointed chief executive officer of the Equipment division comprising the southern Africa, Russian and Iberian territories on 1 October 2013. He is chairman of Barloworld Equipment UK.

Quinton McGeer Mr. Quinton McGeer has been appointed as Chief Executive - Equipment Iberia of the Company, effective 1 October 2016. He was appointed as General director of Equipment Russia.

P. Keith Rankin Mr. P. Keith Rankin is Chief Executive - Barloworld Automotive of the Company. He holds BCom (Hons). Keith joined Barloworld in 2004 when Avis Southern Africa was bought by Barloworld. He started his career at Avis in 1998 and was appointed as chief executive for Avis Car Rental Southern Africa in 2004. In 2007 he was appointed as chief executive for Barloworld Automotive – Car Rental that included the Southern Africa and Scandinavian operations. Keith was appointed chief executive Barloworld Automotive on 1 March 2015.

Oupa Shongwe Mr. Oupa Isaac Shongwe has served as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Barloworld Limited since June 1, 2014. Isaac joined Barloworld Logistics Africa as executive director for business development and transformation in 2005. He was appointed to the Barloworld board and chief executive officer of Barloworld Logistics Africa in January 2007, chief executive officer of the Barloworld Logistics division in January 2009, followed by director for human resources, strategy and sustainability on 1 May 2011. On 31 May 2014 Isaac relinquished his executive management responsibilities and effective 1 June 2014 became a non-executive director of Barloworld Limited. He served as Member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee of the Company until May 12, 2017. He has served as Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since May 12, 2017.

Neo Dongwana Ms. Neo Phakama Dongwana has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Barloworld Limited since May 1, 2012. Neo was the first black female to be placed in the top 10 of the Part II Qualifying Examination for Chartered Accountants in 1998. She was the first female partner in the Cape Town office of Deloitte & Touche and the second black African female partner in the South African practice. She is a non-executive director of Anglovaal Industries Limited, MPact Limited, SABSA Holdings Proprietary Limited and Mutual and Federal Insurance Company Limited. She holds a Bachelors degree from University of Cape Town, and a degree in Portfolio Management from University of Cape Town. She is a Member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee of the Company. She has been a Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company since May 12, 2017.

Frances Edozien Ms. Frances Ngozichukwuka Oluwatoyn Edozien serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Barloworld Limited since March 19, 2014. She is the Managing Director of InVivo Partners Limited and a non-executive director of PZ Cussons Plc, Diamond Bank PLC, Pagatech and the Vlisco Group, NL. Ngozi was formerly Chief Executive of the private equity firm Actis’s West Africa office, founding Chief Executive Officer of a health care investment vehicle – EVHA, and Regional Director for Pfizer Inc in Anglophone East, West and Central Africa. Prior to these appointments she served as VP Planning and Business Development for Pfizer Inc and was an Associate Principal for McKinsey and Company. She started her career in corporate finance with JP Morgan in New York. She is a member of the Young President’s Organization and African Leadership Network Advisory Council. Ngozi resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Hester Hickey Ms. Hester Helena Hickey has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Barloworld Limited since April 1, 2017. She is a qualified chartered accountant and brings 35 years´ experience in auditing, risk management and governance. She held a number of positions including lecturing at the University of the Witwatersrand and was a partner at Ernst & Young. Hester previously served as the Chairperson of SAICA and worked for a number of listed companies including AngloGold Ashanti Limited where she held the position of Internal Audit Manager and finally Head of Risk. She currently serves on the boards of Omnia Limited, Pan African Resources plc, Cashbuild Limited, African Dawn Limited and Northam Platinum Limited. She has served as Chair of the Risk & Sustainability Committee of the Company since May 12, 2017.

Michael Lynch-Bell Mr. Michael Lynch-Bell has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Barloworld Limited since April 1, 2017. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has over 35 years´ experience in auditing, governance and transaction advisory services. His early Ernst & Young career was focused on auditing clients within the oil and gas sectors, and added mining later to his portfolio. Michael also led Ernst & Young´s UK IPO and Global Natural Resources transaction teams in the Transaction Advisory practice. He has been involved with the CIS since 1991 and has advised many CIS companies on fundraising, reorganizations, transactions, corporate governance and IPOs. Michal is a vice-chair of the Bureau of UNECE's Expert Group on Resource Classification. Michael currently serves on the boards of Gem Diamonds, Lenta, Kaz Minerals and ActionAid. He holds a Bachelorof Arts degree in Accounting and Economics from Sheffield University (1974). He has served as Member of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee of the Company since May 12, 2017.

Sibongile Mkhabela Ms. Sibongile Susan Mkhabela is Independent Non-Executive Director of Barloworld Limited. Sibongile was appointed to the Barloworld board in January 2006. She is the chief executive officer of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Trust. She is currently the Chairperson of Black Sash and previously served as director for programmes and projects at the office of then deputy president Thabo Mbeki. She previously held senior positions at UNDP, UNEP and SA Council of Churches and is a Joel L. Fleishman Civil Society Fellow (Duke University, North Carolina).

Nomavuso Mnxasana Ms. Nomavuso Patience Mnxasana has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Barloworld Limited since October 6, 2017. She has also served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since October 6, 2017. Ms Mnxasana is a qualified chartered accountant and brings experience in corporate governance, auditing, and risk management. She held a number of positions including senior partner and a member of the executive committee of SizweNtsalubaGobodo, group audit and risk executive at Imperial Group. She currently serves on the boards of Pareto Limited, Nedbank Limited, JSE Limited and ArcelorMittal Limited, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa and various unlisted companies. She holds a Bachelors degree from University of South Africa - UNISA.

Sango Ntsaluba Mr. Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Barloworld Limited since July 28, 2008. He is the executive chairman of the Amabubesi Group and a founder member of Sizwe Ntsaluba VSP, the largest black owned consulting, accounting and auditing practice in South Africa.