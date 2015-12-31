Bombardier Inc (BBDa.TO)

Name Description

Laurent Beaudoin Mr. Laurent Beaudoin, C.C. FCPA, FCA, serves as Chairman Emeritus of Bombardier Inc. Mr. Laurent Beaudoin is a Chartered Accountant as well as a Fellow Chartered Accountant. He launched his career in 1961 by founding a chartered accountants firm in Quebec City. He joined Bombardier in 1963 as Comptroller, became General Manager in 1964 and President and Chief Executive Officer in 1966. In June 2008, he handed over his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer to Mr. Pierre Beaudoin, and remained Chairman of the Board of Directors until February 13, 2015, the date on which he handed over said responsibilities to Mr. Pierre Beaudoin (who became Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors) and was given the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors. He holds honorary doctorates from various universities and he received many awards and honours as a business leader, including Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year and Canada’s International Executive of the Year. Since December 2003, he is the Chairman of the Board of BRP Inc. since October 2010, he is President of First Robotics Quebec and since June 2014, he is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of each of Gestion McInnis Inc. and Ciment McInnis Inc.

Pierre Beaudoin Mr. Pierre Beaudoin serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bombardier Inc. Mr. Pierre Beaudoin joined the Marine Products division of Bombardier in 1985. In October 1990, he was appointed Vice President, Product Development of the Sea-Doo/Ski-Doo division. From June 1992 to January 1994, he was Executive Vice President of the Sea-Doo/ Ski-Doo division of Bombardier and he acted as its President from January 1994 until April 1996. From April 1996 to January 2001, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Bombardier Recreational Products. In February 2001, he was appointed President of Bombardier Aerospace, Business Aircraft and he became President and Chief Operating Officer of Bombardier Aerospace in October 2001. On December 13, 2004, in addition to his duties as President and Chief Operating Officer of Bombardier Aerospace, he was appointed Executive Vice President of Bombardier and he also then became a member of the Board of Directors of Bombardier. On June 4, 2008, he took over the responsibilities of President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier until February 13, 2015, when he was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Power Corporation of Canada.

Alain Bellemare Mr. Alain M. Bellemare serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Alain Bellemare is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier since February 13, 2015. Prior to joining Bombardier he was President and Chief Executive Officer of UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems (supplier of aerospace and defense products), a position he held from July 2012 to January 15, 2015. He began his career with UTC at Pratt & Whitney Canada in 1996 as Vice President of Manufacturing. He held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at UTC including President of Pratt & Whitney Canada in 2002, President of Hamilton Sundstrand in 2009 and Chief Operating Officer of UTC Propulsion and Aerospace Systems in 2011. In these roles, he had global operating business development and strategic planning responsibility for these large aerospace business units. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

J. R. Bombardier Mr. J. R. Andre Bombardier serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Bombardier Inc. Mr. J. R. Andre Bombardier joined Bombardier in 1969 as Vice President, Industrial Division. He successively held the positions of Vice President, Research and Development, Ski-Doo Division (1970), Assistant to the President and in charge of new products (1973), Vice President of Marketing, Marine Products Division (1975) and President of Roski Ltd. a subsidiary of Bombardier (1976). He became Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors in 1978. He is a member of the Board of Directors of BRP Inc.

Jean-Louis Fontaine Mr. Jean-Louis Fontaine serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Bombardier Inc. Mr. Jean-Louis Fontaine began his career with Bombardier in 1964 as Vice President, Production, of its Ski-Doo division and rose through the ranks to become Vice President, Transportation Products in 1974. He was named Vice President, Corporate Planning in 1977, a position he held until he became Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors in 1988. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Héroux-Devtek Inc.

John Di Bert Mr. John Di Bert serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Bombardier Inc. Prior to joining Bombardier, Mr. Di Bert spent the past 14 years at Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), most recently as Vice President, Customer Service. Previously, he was Vice President, Finance from 2007 to 2013. In this position, he designed, developed and implemented various company-wide initiatives that helped maintain sound financial performance while P&WC was launching critical strategic investments. He notably oversaw a balance sheet optimization plan that drove sustainable annual cash flow performance over a seven-year period. Despite the impact of the recent financial crisis, he also contributed to building a healthy, well-funded pension plan as Chairman of the P&WC Pension Committee. Additionally, as Corporate Controller Mr. Di Bert elaborated a foreign currency hedging policy and program that integrated risk management, cash management, financial planning and financial accounting requirements. Earlier in his career, he worked at Rolls-Royce Canada as Manager, Financial Accounting and Reporting from 1999 to 2001 and at KPMG as Senior Auditor for major clients including manufacturing, retail and distribution companies from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Di Bert is a chartered accountant. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from Concordia University in Montreal (Canada).

Benoit Brossoit Mr. Benoit Brossoit is President - Bombardier Transportation's Americas division., effective April 11, 2016. Mr. Brossoit joins Bombardier Transportation from United Technologies Corp. in the United States, where he held the position of senior vice-president, operations. His career spans more than 25 years in various leadership roles and includes companies like General Motors and Pratt & Whitney Canada. Mr. Brossoit has a very strong record of leading large organizations through periods of transformation in very complex environments. He has successfully spearheaded comprehensive optimization programs with a relentless focus on operational excellence and exceeding customer expectations. Mr. Brossoit graduated from GMI Engineering & Management Institute (Kettering University) in Michigan. He holds a degree in industrial engineering and has completed the business management program at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business in Charlottesville.

David Coleal Mr. David M. Coleal serves as President - Bombardier Business Aircraft of Bombardier Inc. He first joined Bombardier in 2008, Mr. Coleal was president and chief operating officer of Cirrus Design Corp. He also held various management positions at McKinsey and Company, Caterpillar, and New United Motor Manufacturing. He holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology from California State University, Sacramento, and an MBA in management science from CSU, East Bay.

Frederick Cromer Mr. Frederick S. Cromer serves as President - Commercial Aircraft Unit of Bombardier Inc. Prior to which he was President of International Lease Finance Corporation ("IFLC") between March 2011 and January 2015 and Chief Financial Officer of ILFC between May 2010 and March 2011.

Michael Ryan Mr. Michael Ryan serves as President - Aerostructures and Engineering Services of the company effective July 1, 2017. He joined Bombardier through the acquisition of Short Brothers plc in 1989, and has held a number of leadership positions including General Manager, Advanced Composites Production, General Manager, Fabrications and General Manager, Procurement for Bombardier Aerospace. In his most recent position as Vice President and General Manager of Bombardier's Belfast facility, Mr. Ryan supported the design, development and production ramp-up of some of Bombardier's largest growth programs.

Laurent Troger Mr. Laurent Troger serves as President - Bombardier Transportation of the Company. Mr. Troger has been President, Bombardier Transportation since December 9, 2015 prior to which he held positions of increasing responsibility within the Corporation, including, Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Transportation, Chief Technology Officer, Bombardier Transportation between January 2015 and December 2015, President Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, Transportation between October 2013 and January 2015 and President Rolling Stock Atlantic and Services between October 2011 and September 2013.

Daniel Desjardins Mr. Daniel Desjardins serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Bombardier Inc. Mr. Desjardins has been Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary since May 10, 2012, prior to which he was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary since October 1, 2003.

Daniel Brennan Mr. Daniel Brennan serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Mr. Brennan brings more than three decades of experience to Bombardier, including extensive experience in North America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Brennan currently serves as Group Human Resource and Talent Development Director at CRH plc, a leading global building materials group, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with over 89,000 employees in 31 countries worldwide. In this role, Mr. Brennan has executive responsibility for the group human resource function and execution of CRH's global Talent Management strategy. Prior to joining CRH, Mr. Brennan held a number of senior Human Resource leadership roles with leading international companies including ISS World Services, Electronic Data Systems, Hewlett-Packard and Xerox Corporation. In these positions, Mr. Brennan played a key role in the execution of both restructuring programs to drive improved business performance, and executing employee engagement and talent development initiatives to support business growth.

Nico Buchholz Mr. Nico Buchholz serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer of Bombardier Inc. In this new position, Mr. Buchholz will lead the corporation's supply chain activities and closely manage relations with suppliers across the global value chain. With his team, he will ensure that goods and services purchased by Bombardier's four business segments meet the highest standards in terms of quality, on-time delivery and cost-efficiency. Prior to joining Bombardier, Mr. Buchholz spent 14 years at Lufthansa, first as senior vice-president, corporate fleet, and then as executive vice-president, fleet management, Lufthansa Group. In this second role, he managed a portfolio of approximately 700 aircraft, was responsible for fleet planning, commercial and technical evaluation, procurement of airframes and engines, as well as specifications, accounting and disposition of used aircraft for all airlines within the group. He notably led the purchase of a large fleet of wide-body aircraft in 2013, representing the biggest single private-sector investment in the history of German industry. Previously, Mr. Buchholz was head of customer business and marketing (civil, corporate and military) at Rolls-Royce, where he managed several strategic accounts, including Bombardier, Dassault and Gulfstream. Prior to that, he worked for Airbus for nearly 10 years, initially as senior engineer, product marketing, and later as regional director, sales, for Europe. Mr. Buchholz holds degrees in aeronautical engineering (aircraft design, operation and flight simulation) from the Technical University of Berlin and in air transport management from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom. He is currently a visiting professor at several European universities.

Jeff Hutchinson Mr. Jeff Hutchinson is Chief Investment Officer of the Company. Mr. Jeff has the right experience and credentials to lead our IT organization's transformation, with a focus on driving performance, enhancing synergies, and building a best-in-class IT organization," said Mr. Di Bert. " Beyond his impressive track record, Jeff brings a customer-centric approach to technology to Bombardier, as well as a passion for enabling companies like ours to drive profitable growth through their digital transformation. Jeff has more than 30 years of experience leading and transforming IT organizations at large, matrixed companies including Honeywell, Maple Leaf Foods, SAP and Danone/Dannon. Throughout his career, Jeff has focused on leveraging leading processes, digital assets, technology and collaboration to enable improved business performance, profitability and business growth. Jeff earned his BS in Business Administration from Bryant University, a MBA from the University of New Haven, a MS in Software Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Doctorate in Computing from Pace University.

Francois Cognard Mr. Francois Cognard as Vice President - Sales of Southeast Asia and Australasia of the Company. Mr. Cognard began his aviation career in 1996 with Airbus and has acquired extensive international experience in the aviation industry over the past 20 years. Prior to joining Bombardier, he was the vice-president, head of sales, Middle East and North Africa, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for Airbus and managed sales activities for customers such as Emirates Airline, Air Arabia, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines and Air Algerie. Prior to this, he was based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he was responsible for Airbus's commercial activities in Southeast Asia. He also worked in Toulouse, France, and was accountable for sales in Southern Africa. Mr. Cognard has a master's degree in business law from the Universite des Sciences Sociales de Toulouse, and he is an MBA graduate from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, United States of America. In 1995, he obtained a master of sciences degree in air transport management from the College of Aeronautics at Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.

Peter Bromby Mr. Peter Bromby is Regional Vice President of Pre-Owned Aircraft of the company. Bombardier Business Aircraft today reaffirmed its commitment to the success of the Learjet product family by announcing the creation of a dedicated, worldwide sales team with the Learjet 70 and Learjet 75 aircraft as its singular focus.

Francois Caza Mr. Francois Caza serves as Vice President - Product Development, Chief Engineer - Bombardier Aerospace of the Company. François Caza has been Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer of the new Product Development Engineering, Aerospace group within Bombardier’s new organizational structure since September 2014, prior to which he was Vice President and Chief Engineer since March 2004.

Mike Fahey Mr. Mike Fahey is Vice President - Learjet Aircraft Sales of the company. He began his career in 1981 as Sales Director for South East Asia and was assigned positions of increasing responsibility over the years. In 2010, he was appointed Vice President of Sales for Learjet and Pre-Owned aircraft.

Olivier Marcil Mr. Olivier Marcil has been appointed as Vice President - External Relations of the Company. Mr. Marcil holds a Bachelor's degree in History from the Universite de Sherbrooke and a Master's in History from the Universite de Montreal. He has published a variety of works on former Quebec Liberal leader and Le Devoir publisher Claude Ryan, as well as on several aspects of Quebec's political scene and society. He currently serves as a member of the board of Canal Savoir, Acfas, Centre de la Nature Mont St-Hilaire and Youth Fusion. He is also a Director of the Fondation Serge-Marcil, which helps disadvantaged children in Haiti and Senegal.

Mike Nadolski Mr. Mike Nadolski is Vice President - Communications and Public Affairs of the Company. He brings more than 20 years of corporate experience to Bombardier, including leading the global communications function for United Technologies Corporation (UTC), whose brands include Otis Elevators, Carrier Air Conditioners, Pratt & Whitney Jet Engines and UTC Aerospace systems. During his tenure at UTC, he oversaw the development and execution of the communications, media and marketing strategies in support of numerous government policy initiatives and multi-billion dollar transactions, including the acquisition of Goodrich Corporation. Prior to serving as Vice President of Communications for UTC, he held a number of leadership positions, including serving as the Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Legal Counsel at UTC's Pratt & Whitney division.

Louis Veronneau Mr. Louis G. Veronneau serves as Vice President - Mergers and Acquisitions of the Company. Prior to joining Bombardier, Mr. Veronneau was managing director, investment banking, at TD Securities. In this role, he advised Canadian companies and institutions on the manufacturing, infrastructure, power and natural resources sectors on the full range of their corporate finance needs, from equity and debt financings to mergers and acquisitions.

Jim Vounassis Mr. Jim Vounassis serves as Chief Transformation and Procurement Officer of the company. prior he was Vice President, Operations Strategy since June 15, 2015. Prior to joining Bombardier, he was Vice President, Global Operations at Pharmascience since 2012.

Joanne Bissonnette Ms. Joanne Bissonnette serves as Director of Bombardier Inc. Ms. Bissonnette is a Corporate Director for various private entities.

Martha Brooks Ms. Martha Finn Brooks serves as Independent Director of Bombardier Inc. Ms. Martha Finn Brooks was, until her retirement in May 2009, President and Chief Operating Officer of Novelis, Inc. a global aluminium rolling company owned by Mumbai-based Hindalco Industries Ltd. which had earlier been spun off by Alcan Inc. in 2005. From 2002 to 2005, she served as Corporate Senior Vice President and President and Chief Executive Officer of Alcan Rolled Products, Americas and Asia. Prior to joining Alcan, she was a Vice President at engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Jabil Circuit Inc. and an advisor to the Board of Directors of Constellium N.V.

August-Wilhelm Henningsen Mr. August-Wilhelm Henningsen serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Henningsen was Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Technik AG from April 2000 until his retirement in April 2015. Prior to that, he had been General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Ameco Beijing from August 1997 until March 2001. He began his career at Lufthansa in 1979 and held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in the Lufthansa group until July 1997. Mr. Henningsen is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hamburg Airport and also sits on the Boards of Directors of Lufthansa Technik AG, Technical University of Hamburg and the Dornier Foundation, Munich. He holds a Masters Degree in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering from the Technical University of Braunschweig.

Vikram Pandit Mr. Vikram S. Pandit serves as Independent Director of Bombardier Inc. Mr. Vikram Pandit is the Chairman of TGG Group and the Founding Principal of The Orogen Group (company leveraging opportunities for financial services industry). He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup Inc. (multinational financial services corporation), a position he held from December 2007 until he resigned in October 2012. Prior to that, he had been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Citi Alternative Investments in 2007, after Old Lane, LLC, a hedge fund of which he was a founding member and Chairman of the members committee since 2006, was acquired by Citigroup Inc. Mr. Pandit began his career at Morgan Stanley as an associate in 1983 and became President and Chief Operating Officer of the company’s institutional securities and investment banking businesses in 2000. Mr. Pandit received his Ph.D. in Finance and B.A. in Engineering from Columbia University in 1986.

Patrick Pichette Mr. Patrick Pichette serves as Independent Director of Bombardier Inc. Mr. Patrick Pichette has been an advisor to Google Inc. since May 2015, after his retirement as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of that company. He has nearly 20 years of experience in financial operations and management in the telecommunications sector, including seven years at Bell Canada, which he joined in 2001 as Executive Vice President of Planning and Performance Management. During his time at Bell Canada, he held various executive positions, including Chief Financial Officer from 2002 until the end of 2003. Prior to joining Bell Canada, Mr. Pichette was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he was a lead member of McKinsey’s North American Telecom Practice. He also served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Call-Net Enterprises Inc. a Canadian telecommunications company.

Carlos Represas Mr. Carlos Eduardo Represas serves as Independent Director of Bombardier Inc. Mr. Carlos E. Represas was Chairman of Nestlé Group Mexico from 1983 to 2010. He is a member of the Boards of Directors of Merck & Co. Inc. Swiss Re Group and Swiss Re America Holding-USA. He is a member of the Latin American Business Council (CEAL). He is Trustee of the National Institute of Genomic Medicine of Mexico and President of the Mexico Chapter of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Zurich, Switzerland. From 1994 to 2004, he was Executive Vice President and also President of the Americas of Nestlé, S.A. In July 2004, he retired from his executive responsibilities at Nestlé where he worked during 36 years (1968-2004) in seven different countries.

Beatrice Weder di Mauro Ms. Beatrice Weder di Mauro serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Weder di Mauro has been a professor of economics, economic policy and international macroeconomics at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz since 2001 and a research fellow at INSEAD in Singapore. Ms.Weder di Mauro was a member of the German Council of Economic Experts from 2004 to 2012. In 2010, she was a resident scholar at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC and, in 2006, a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C. She was an associate professor of economics at the University of Basel between 1998 and 2001 and a research fellow at the United Nations University in Tokyo from 1997 to 1998. Prior to this, she was an economist at the IMF in Washington, DC. Ms. Weder di Mauro earned her PhD in economics at the University of Basel in 1993 and received her habilitation there in 1999. She sits on the Boards of Directors of UBS AG and UBS Group AG and is a member of the Supervisory Board of Robert Bosch GmbH. Among other activities and functions, she is also an Advisory Board member of Fraport AG and of Deloitte Germany.