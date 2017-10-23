Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU_u.TO)

Name Description

Jeffrey Blidner Mr. Jeffrey M. Blidner is Chairman of the Board of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is chair of the board of directors of our company and a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management responsible for strategic planning and fundraising. Mr. Blidner is also the Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield’s Private Funds Group, Chairman and a director of Brookfield Renewable Partners and a director of Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Rouse Properties Inc. Prior to joining Brookfield in 2000, Mr. Blidner was a Senior Partner of a Canadian law firm.

Cyrus Madon Mr. Cyrus Madon is Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management, Head of Brookfield’s Private Equity Group and Chief Executive Officer of our company. Mr. Madon joined Brookfield in 1998 as Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield’s real estate brokerage business. During his tenure he has held a number of senior roles across the organization, including head of Brookfield’s corporate lending business. Mr. Madon began his career at Pricewaterhouse-Coopers where he worked in Corporate Finance and Recovery, both in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Craig Laurie Mr. Craig J. Laurie is Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is also a Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management within the Private Equity Group. Mr. Laurie joined Brookfield Asset Management in 1997 and has held a number of senior finance positions with Brookfield Asset Management and associated companies, including from October 2008 to September 2015 the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. and predecessor companies. Prior to joining Brookfield Asset Management, Mr. Laurie worked in restructuring and advisory services at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Laurie is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University.

John Lacey Mr. John S. Lacey is Lead Independent Director of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is a consultant to the Chairman of the Board of George Weston Ltd., a Canadian food processing and distribution company, and Loblaw Companies Limited, a Canadian food retailer. Mr. Lacey was previously the Chairman of the board of directors of Alderwoods Group, Inc., an organization operating funeral cemeteries within North America, until 2006. Mr. Lacey is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of The Oshawa Group (now part of Sobeys Inc.) and a current director of Loblaw Companies Limited and TELUS Corporation.

Stephen Girsky Mr. Stephen Jon Girsky is Independent Director of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is the president of S.J. Girsky & Co., an independent advisory firm based in New York, and serves on the board of directors of General Motors Co. and Valens Semiconductor Ltd. Mr. Girsky was previously the president of Centerbridge Industrial Partners, a managing director at Morgan Stanley and the Vice Chairman of General Motors Co. Mr. Girsky holds a B.S. in mathematics from the University of California at Los Angeles and a M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

David Hamill Dr. David J. Hamill is Independent Director of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is a professional director and was Treasurer of the State of Queensland in Australia from 1998 to 2001, Minister for Education from 1995 to 1996, and Minister for Transport and Minister Assisting the Premier on Economic and Trade Development from 1989 to 1995. Dr. Hamill retired from the Queensland Parliament in February 2001 and since that time has served as a non-executive director or chairman of a range of listed and private companies as well as not-for-profit and public sector entities. Dr. Hamill holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Queensland, a Master of Arts from Oxford University and a Doctorate of Philosophy from University of Queensland and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Dr. Hamill currently serves as a director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Donald MacKenzie Mr. Donald William MacKenzie is Independent Director of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is the Chairman and Owner of New Venture Holdings, a well-established privately owned holding company with operating company and real estate investments in Bermuda and Canada. Prior to moving to Bermuda in 1990, Don worked in the software and sales sector. He acquired his first business in 1995, and New Venture Holdings was formed in 2000 to consolidate a number of operating investments under a holding company umbrella. Don has a Bachelor of Commerce from Queens University and an MBA from Schulich School of Business of York University. He currently serves as a director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Denis Turcotte Mr. Denis Andre Turcotte is Independent Director of the General Partner of Brookfield Business Partners LP. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of North Channel Management and North Channel Capital Partners, private consulting and investment companies. Mr. Turcotte was President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Algoma Steel Inc., an integrated flat products steel company, from 2002 through 2008 and was named CEO of the year by Canadian Business Magazine in 2006. Prior to joining Algoma, Mr. Turcotte was President of the Paper Group and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy of Tembec Inc., a forest products company, from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Turcotte currently serves as a director of Brookfield Office Properties Inc., Domtar Corporation and Norbord Inc.