Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC)

Name Description

Francisco Gonzalez Rodriguez Mr. Francisco Gonzalez Rodriguez serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. He was also Chief Executive Officer at the Company. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank until September 29, 2009. He has also been Member of the European Financial Services Roundtable, Member of the Board of Directors of the Institute for International Finance (IIF), Member of the Institut European d'Etudes Bancaires, Member of the International Monetary Fund’s Capital Markets Consultative Group, Member of the Conference Board International Monetary Conference and Global Counselor, as well as Chairman of Fundacion BBVA and Governor of the Red Cross, Foundation for Help Against Drug Addiction, Foundation for Terrorism Victims, the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Museo de Bellas Artes in Bilbao, Fundacion Principe de Asturias, Real Instituto Elcano, Fundacion Carolina, ESADE, FEDEA, Fundacion de Estudios Financieros, Instituto de Estudios Economicos and Institut Europeu de la Mediterrania. Prior to the merger between Banco Bilbao Vizcaya and Argentaria, he served as Chairman of Argentaria from 1996 to 1999. He also acted as Director of Endesa, Chairman of Banco Uno-e, Banco Hipotecario de Espana, Banco Exterior de Espana, Caja Postal and Banco de Credito Local. He founded FG Inversiones Bursatiles, which was acquired by Merrill Lynch. In addition, he acted as Member of the Executive Committee of the Madrid Stock Exchange and the Executive Committee of Bancoval. Currently, he acts as Board Member of BBVA Bancomer SA and Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer SA de CV. He holds a degree in Business and Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Carlos Torres Vila Mr. Carlos Torres Vila serves as Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. since May 4, 2015. He also served as Head of Digital Banking of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. since March 21, 2014 till May 4, 2015. Moreover, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Endesa since 2008. Between 2003 and 2008, he acted as Corporate Director of Strategy of Endesa and Member of the Executive Committee. He also served as Board Member for both Auna and Endesa Chile. From 1991 till 2003, he worked as Partner at McKinsey & Company. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cmabridge, MA) in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science. In 1990, he obtained a Master of Science degree in Management from MIT's Sloan School of Management. He also holds a Law degree from Universidad Nacional de Educacion a Distancia.

Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Mr. Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido serves as Finance Director at Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Director of Strategy and Finance at the Company from March 21, 2014. He was Director of Spain and Portugal Business Unit of the Company from May 16, 2012 until March 21, 2014. Between 2007 and 2010, he worked as Central Area Manager (Madrid & Castilla La Mancha), BBVA. In addition, he acted as Managing Director, BBVA-Banco Continental, Lima from 2005 till 2007, Director of BBVA Corporate Bank Office New York from 2003 till 2005, Director of BBVA Office New York from 2000 till 2003 and Director of BBVA Office London from 1998 till 2000. Between 1995 and 1998, he was Director of Commercial Department, Banco Exterior de America. In addition, he acted as Deputy Manager of Commercial Department of BEX America. He holds a Law degree, as well as Business Development and Economics degree from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Eduardo Arbizu Lostao Mr. Eduardo Arbizu Lostao serves as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Prior to this, he was Head of Legal Services, Audit and Compliance at the Company. He has acted as Head of Legal Department of BBVA since 2002. Between 2000 and 2002, he acted as Managing Director of Barclays Retail Operation in Continental Europe (France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece). From 1997 till 2000, he served as Managing Director and Country Manager at Barclays Spain; Managing Director of Industrial and Real Estate Holdings BBV. In addition, he acted as Secretary General and General Counsel of Barclays Bank in Spain from 1992 till 1997. In 1992, he held several positions at Spain’s Justice Department. Moreover, he has worked as Teacher of Administrative Law at Universidad Pontificia de Comillas. Between 1988 and 1992, he served as Spanish State lawyer. He graduated in Law with distinction and was qualified as State Lawyer.

Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo Martinez-Murillo Mr. Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo Martinez-Murillo serves as an Executive Director of Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. He is also Global Director of Economics, Regulation and Public Affairs at the Company. He has held positions of international relevance in monetary policy, in the private and academic sectors. From 2004 to 2012 he was a member of the board of directors and of the executive board of the European Central Bank (ECB). During his time at the ECB he was head of market operations and instrumentation of monetary policy. He also performed other functions at the ECB including research & studies, risk management, statistics & information systems, and banknotes. Prior to his appointment at the ECB he was a member of the governing council and the executive commission of the Bank of Spain from 1994 to 2004. He is professor of Economics at the Universidad Complutense in Madrid since 1988 and a lecturer at IESE Business School since 2012. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics and Masters degree in Philosophy and Economics from Columbia University, New York, and a Doctorate in Economics from the Universidad Complutense in Madrid. Since 2013 he is the chairman of Data-Warehouse GmbH.

Juan Asua Madariaga Mr. Juan Asua Madariaga serves as Director of Corporate and Investment Banking of Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Previously, he acted as Director of Spain and Portugal Business Unit of the Bank since June 22, 2007, to May 16, 2012. Before that, he acted as Director of Global Corporate Banking and Capital Markets of the Bank, as well as he has been Member of the Bank's Management Committee since 2006. Moreover, he served as Director of the Real Estate unit of BBV from 1996 till 1997. In addition, he acted as Managing Director of Corporacion Financiera Banesto between 1994 and 1996. Since 1986, he has served as Founding Member of Simec. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from University of the Basque Country and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE). In addition, he holds a Masters degree in Finance from Johnson School of Management.

Cristina de Parias Halcon Ms. Cristina de Parias Halcon serves as Director of Spain Business Unit of Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. She was also Director of Portugal Business Unit until 2016. She also acts as Member of the Executive Committe within the Company. In addition, she acted as Central Area Manager of BBVA (2011-2014), Director to Digital Business, Innovation and Development (2008-2011), Director to Consumer Financing (2007-2008), Associate Director Uno-e, Bank Online BBVA Group (2004-2007), Director Mean of Payments (2000-2004), and Manager Personal Banking (1998-2000). In the past, she served as Director of Personal Banking Citigold at Citibank (1996-1998), Director of Marketing to existing customers at Citibank (1995-1996), among others. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Sevilla and a Masters of Business Administration degree from IESE.

Jose Miguel Andres Torrecillas Mr. Jose Miguel Andres Torrecillas serves as Lead Independent Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. since March 13, 2015. He also acts as Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of Risk and Nominating Committee within the Company. From 2004 to 2014, he served as Chairman of Ernst & Young, Spain. He was Managing Director of the Audit and Advisory practices at Ernst & Young, Italy and Portugal. He graduated in Economic and Business Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and postgraduate studies in Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE), Harvard University and IMD.

Jose Antonio Fernandez Rivero Mr. Jose Antonio Fernandez Rivero serves as Director at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. since March 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Lead Independent Director at the Company from December 17, 2014. Prior to this, he has served as Independent Director of the Company. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Risk Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee of the Bank. He joined Banco de Vizcaya in 1977, where he acted as Director of Administration and Control for the International Division. In 1986 he was appointed as Chairman of the Management Committee of Banque de Gestion Financiere SA. In 1999, he was appointed as General Manager of BBVA Systems and Operations and in 2001 he was appointed as Group's General Manager. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica, Iberdrola, Banco de Credito Local, and Chairman of Adquira. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Santiago de Compostela.

Carlos Loring Martinez de Irujo Mr. Carlos Loring Martinez de Irujo serves as Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. since March 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company from February 28, 2004. In addition, he acts as Member of the Risk Committee of the Bank. He has acted as Partner at J&A Garrigues, since 1977. From 1984 to 1992, he served as Member of the Governing Body of the Colegio de Abogados de Madrid. He graduated in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Jose Maldonado Ramos Mr. Jose Maldonado Ramos serves as Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. He has been on the Bank's Board since January 28, 2000. He is also Member of the Executive and Nominating Committee of the Bank. Previously, he served as Executive Member of the Board of Directors and General Secretary of the Bank until December 22, 2009, as well as he was Independent Member of the Bank's Board until 2011. In 1982 he was appointed as Technical General Secretary to the Ministry of Territorial Administration, the Undersecretary of the same Department. In the past, he acted as Legal Secretary of Astilleros y Talleres del Noroeste SA (ASTANO), Aplicaciones Tecnicas Industriales SA (ATEINSA), Oleaginosas Espanolas SA (OESA), Camping Gas SA and Aviacion y Comercio SA (AVIACO). He also served as Secretary of the Board and Member of the Board of Directors of Legal Services for Empresa Nacional para el Desarrollo de la Industria Alimentaria SA (ENDIASA), Astilleros Espanoles SA and Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana SA. Additionally, he acted as Lawyer and Legal Counsel of Banco Exterior SA, as well as Legal Counsel for Banco Internacional de Comercio SA and Banco Central Hispanoamericano SA and was Director and Secretary of Sindibank SB. He was appointed Director and Secretary General of Argentaria in April 1997. He graduated in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Susana Rodriguez Vidarte Ms. Susana Rodriguez Vidarte serves as Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. She also serves as Member of the Executive Committee of the Management Board of Universidad de Deusto and its Academic Committee and Member of the Board of Governors of Fundacion Deusto. In the past, she served as Director of Instituto Internacional de Direccion de Empresas. She holds a degree in Economics and Business Sciences from Universidad de Deusto.

Tomas Alfaro Drake Mr. Tomas Alfaro Drake serves as Independent Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. since March 18, 2006. In addition, he acts as Member of the Nominating, Audit and Compliance Committee and Chairman of the Nominating Committee of the Bank. In the past, he acted as Systems Engineer of Dimetal SA and Product Manager of Johnson Wax Espanola SA, as well as Director of Marketing Area, Director of Masters Program in Commercial Management and Marketing and Academic Director of Instituto de Empresa. He holds a Masters degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad de Navarra, as well as a Diploma in Marketing and Business Administration from Universidad Francisco de Vitoria. He has also studied Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Belen Garijo Lopez Ms. Belen Garijo Lopez serves as Independent Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. She was appointed to this post on March 16, 2012. She is also a Member of the Company's Audit and Remuneration Committee since September 26, 2012. Between 1989 and 1994, she acted as Medical Director of Abbott Laboratorios in Spain, and from 1994 until 1996, she was Director of International Medical Affairs of Abbott Laboratorios in Illinois, the United States. She worked at Aventis Pharma from 1999 until 2004, serving as Senior Director of the Oncology Division, SNC and Insulin; Chairman of the Worldwide Oncology Unit in New Jersey, and General Regional Director in Spain. Between 2004 and 2006 she served as General Director in Spain of Sanofi Aventis, and from 2006 until 2011, she acted as Chairman of the European and Canadian Sales Operations of Sanofi Aventis in Paris, France. In 2011, she was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Merck Serono SA. Moreover, she was Member of the Board of Directors of Sanofi Pasteur MSD from 2006 to 2011, and Zentiva NV from 2009 until 2011. Since 2011, she has been Member of the International Executive Committee of Farma, ISEC (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufactures of America). She holds a Bachelors degree in Medicine from Universidad de Alcala de Henares, with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid and a Masters degree in Business Management from Ashridge Business School.

Sunir Kapoor Mr. Sunir Kumar Kapoor has been Independent Director at Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA since March 11, 2016. He served also as independent consultant at such companies as Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Panda Security, Avni Networks, Globallogic and Agnity Logic. He was also responsible for companies of EMEA region at Microsoft Europe and Global Director of Business Strategy at Microsoft Corporation. He has been Executive Vice President and Director of Marketing at Cassatt Corporation, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer at Ubmatrix Incorporated. He holds a degree in Physics from Universidad de Birmingham, as well as Masters degree in Information Systems from Cranfield Institute of Technology

Lourdes Maiz Carro Ms. Lourdes Maiz Carro serves as Independent Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. since March 14, 2014. She served as Director of Legal Affairs and Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana SA. From 1982 to 1988, she lectured Metaphysics and Theory of Knowledge at the Philosophy Faculty of Universidad Complutense de Madrid, being part of the Governmental Program for Personal Investigation of the Ministry of Education. In addition, she has been State Lawyer since 1992. She served as Director of the Cabinet of Assistant Secretarial and Administrative Offices, Director General of the Public Administrative Organization, Director General of Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Patrimoniales and Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture, Fishing and Food, as well as Director of Renfe, Gerencia de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (GIF), Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO), INISAS, Aldeasa, Almacenaje y Distribucion SA (ALDEASA) and Banco Hipotecario (ARGENTARIA). She holds a degree in Law, Philosophy and Educational Sciences and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree.

Jose Luis Palao Garcia-Suelto Mr. Jose Luis Palao Garcia-Suelto serves as Independent Director of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. He was appointed to this post on February 1, 2011. In the past, he was Director of the Audit Inspection Division of Instituto de Credito Oficial and Partner of the Financial Division of Arthur Andersen in Spain, as well as Independent Consultant. He graduated in Agricultural Engineering, Business and Economic Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Juan Pi Llorens Mr. Juan Pi Llorens serves as Independent Director of Bank Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. He was appointed to this post on July 27, 2011. Between 1972 and 2011, he worked at the IBM Corporation, holding several posts in IBM Espana, including Finance Director, Director of Special Banking Projects, Director of Operations in Cataluna and Director of Sales for the Financial Sector, as well as Chief of the President's Staff of IBM EMEA France; Director of Operations for the Benelux Region, Nordics Region, Austria and Switzerland; Director of Software and Services; General Director of IBM Espana; Director of Competitive Strategy of IBM Corporation in the United States; Director of Consulting and Systems Integration of IBM Latin America; Vice President of Sales of IBM Latin America; Executive President for Spain and Portugal; Vice President of Finance of IBM EMEA; Vice President of Sales of IBM Europe; Vice President of Technology and Systems of IBM Europe, and Vice President of the Financial Sector of GMU (Growth Markets Units) in China. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya and completed the High Management Program from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).