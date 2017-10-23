BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

Name Description

Avril Palmer-Baunack Ms. Avril Palmer-Baunack is Executive Chairman of the Board at the company. She has over 20 years of executive experience with leading businesses in the UK automotive, support services, industrial engineering and insurance services sectors. Through a number of high profile industry roles, Avril has acquired significant experience of delivering operational improvements and implementing business turnarounds, executing organic and acquisitive growth strategies and a track record of delivering shareholder value in a public environment. She joins the Board with a focus on sourcing acquisition opportunities and, following the completion of the first acquisition and any subsequent acquisitions, will work with incumbent management teams to deliver the Company’s growth strategy. Avril is currently Chairman of Molins plc, Redde plc and Quartix plc. Avril has also held a broad range of executive roles throughout the automotive industry, with experience in companies engaged in vehicle salvage, car hire, auctions, transportation, distribution, logistics, vehicle processing and infrastructure. Between 1996 and 2005, Avril held a number of senior management positions including at Europcar, the European car rental company where she was Sales and Marketing Director and also FMG Support Ltd, where she was Managing Director. Most recently Avril was Executive Chairman and Deputy CEO of Stobart Group Limited (‘‘Stobart’’), one of the largest British logistics companies with interests in transport, distribution and infrastructure. Stobart generated revenues of £570 million in the year to 28 February 2013.

Timothy Lampert Mr. Timothy Lampert has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company, with effect from 30 September 2015. Tim is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He started his career in small manufacturing companies before joining a division of Bombardier Inc in finance roles in the UK and the Middle East. He joined Autologic Holdings plc in 1997 and held various roles including Finance, Logistics, Projects and Managing Director. He was also involved in a number of acquisitions and disposals and, ultimately, the successful sale of this company.

Richard Boult Mr. Richard Boult is Group Finance Director of the company. He joined BCA as Group Finance Director in June 2014, responsible for the finance functions of the group, including its financial management and external reporting. He has a degree in Computer Science from Cambridge University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC in London. Prior to joining BCA, Richard held a number of senior finance roles at both group finance and regional levels in major listed companies including, Wolseley plc, Darty plc, 21st Century Fox and Inchcape plc.

Noel Mckee Mr. Noel Mckee is Chief Executive Officer – Webuyanycar subsidiary of the company. He joined in the Group on its acquisition of WBAC in 2013. He co-founded WBAC in 2006 after identifying a gap in the market for a third disposal route for consumers as an alternative to private sale or part exchange and currently owns webuyanycar.com in the United States, which is operated by local management. Prior to launching WBAC. Noel had acquired the family business, ‘‘UK Car Group’’, together with his brother, in a private equity backed management buy-out in 1998 for £50 million. Noel expanded the business from one location in the home town of Rochdale to a national chain of 11 car hypermarkets. Management have operated UK Car Group since 2010, when Noel focused on WBAC, and ultimately management bought the business from the McKee family in early 2014. Since joining the BCA Group, Noel has overseen the expansion of the BCA Vehicle Buying Division into the Netherlands.

Duncan Gray Mr. Duncan Gray is Chief Information Officer of the company. He joined the Group as Chief Information Officer in January 2012. Duncan has extensive experience in the retail and hospitality sectors within both corporate and private equity backed organisations, and a track record in aligning IT demand to business demand and forging stronger links with his internal and external customers. Prior to joining the Group, Duncan was Group IT Director at Selfridges Group, responsible for IT across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Canada. Before joining Selfridges, he was IT Director at House of Fraser and at Pizza Hut.

Jean-Roch Piat Jean-Roch Piat is Regional Managing Director - Europe of the company. He joined the Group in 2007 as MD of the French operation, and was appointed Regional Managing Director for southern Europe in 2014. Since 2015, he has also taken responsibility for the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. Jean-Roch began his career in 1987 as a strategy consultant with Bain & Company in Germany. In 1991, he joined Mazda in Switzerland and was charged with implementing the Bain strategy and growing a professional dealer network. Jean-Roch undertook his first turnaround assignment in 1997 as the General Manager of Mazda Switzerland. In 2001, Jean-Roch was tasked with restructuring Sumitomo Corporation’s network of car dealerships in France.

Matthias Quadflieg Mr. Matthias Quadflieg is Managing Director - Germany and Central Europe of the company. He has two decades of successful profit and loss management experience at large organisations and fast moving companies within the service industry and digital sector. Matthias has a Ph.D. in Management Philosophy and graduated in Business Administration and Economics at the University of Cologne. In his early career he held various international Client Service Director positions within the WWP Group. As German Managing Partner and later European President of Wunderman Worldwide, he led numerous projects for leading companies in the automotive industry, and built upon seven years of experience of CRM, data and sales and marketing consultancy. In his role as Chief Executive Officer of the private equity held ELIXA Group, he successfully restructured a leading European Service and Retail Group within the leisure industry. Recent roles include as global President of US digital technology and multi-sales-channel company Adconion Media Group, and as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at AOL Germany.

Robert Hazelwood Mr. Robert Hazelwood is UK - Commercial Director of the company. He joined the BCA Group in September 2014 as UK Commercial Director after 9 years with Volkswagen Group UK where he lead Volkswagen UK (2 years), Skoda UK (4.5 years) and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (2.5 years.) Robert has worked in the automotive industry for 32.5 years and has extensive retail and distribution experience. Previously, Robert worked for the Inchcape Group where he held a number of senior positions between 1997 and 2004 (MD Mazda France, CEO Inchcape Retail, and MD Ferrari/ Maserati UK and Belgium). During his time spent with Inchcape, Robert was responsible for significant restructuring exercises in the UK and France as well as negotiating the hand back to Ferrari SpA of the UK and Belgian businesses.

D'Vidis Jacobs Mr. D'Vidis Jacobs is Group Corporate Development Director of the company. He joined the BCA Group in February 2009 as Online Director to spearhead the development and building of BCA’s online remarketing platforms and integrated services, both to new and existing business sectors. D’Vidis was appointed to the role of Commercial Director in 2011, where he was responsible for leading the sales, remarketing and ancillary services functions in the UK. In 2013, D’Vidis became Group Corporate Development Director, with the responsibility to steer BCA’s growth across new markets and business sectors, including business acquisitions and BCA’s customer-focused drive to develop innovative online and digital solutions for the remarketing sector. After completing his ACMA qualifications, D’Vidis joined Allied Electronics, a listed group in South Africa, as a graduate management trainee, and was subsequently appointed Managing Director of one of their business units. He moved to the UK in 2003, spending two years as Operations Director at Gamestec Leisure before joining the Caudwell Group (Phones 4U) as a Divisional Board Director. Most recently he was with Bain & Company.

James Corsellis Mr. James H. Corsellis is Non-Executive Director of the company. He founded Marwyn, the asset management and corporate finance group, in 2002 with Mark Brangstrup Watts. James is joint managing partner of Marwyn Capital LLP, which provides corporate finance advice, and MIM LLP, which provides asset management solutions and investment advisory services, (both of which are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority). James is a director of MAML, a regulated fund manager, and also a trustee of the Marwyn Trust, a charity focused on initiatives supporting education and entrepreneurship for young people in disadvantaged communities. Marwyn has launched 14 companies across a variety of sectors with James providing support to these companies, using his experience of working with a number of companies in various roles (including as Chairman of Entertainment One Limited and director of Breedon Aggregates Limited, Concateno plc and Catalina Holdings Limited) as well as his operating experience as the CEO and founder of technology business, iCollector plc and CM Interactive.

Mark Watts Mr. Mark Brangstrup Watts is Non-Executive Director of the company. He founded Marwyn, the asset management and corporate finance group, in 2002 with James Corsellis. Mark is joint managing partner of Marwyn Capital LLP. Mark is a director of MAML and also a trustee of the Marwyn Trust. Marwyn has launched 14 companies across a variety of sectors with Mark providing support to these companies, using his experience of working on the boards of several Official List and AIM quoted companies, including Entertainment One Limited, Advanced Computer Software plc, Inspicio plc and Talarius plc. Mark has also provided strategic consultancy services to some of the world’s leading companies including Ford, Toyota, Shell and Barclays. Mark was educated at the London University and he serves on the Committee of the Royal Academy School.

Piet Coelewij Mr. Piet Coelewij has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 27 August 2015. He is a multilingual Dutch national who has an extensive international background and a proven track record of leading growth businesses in innovative and disruptive business environments. Piet is Vice President of Global Operations of US-based Sonos, a wireless HiFi equipment manufacturer, having previously been Managing Director, Europe. He has previously held senior positions at Amazon.com in the UK between 2007 and 2011 and at Phillips Consumer Electronics in China between 2004 and 2006. Piet's extensive digital experience and background will support the Company's digital growth opportunities.

Stephen Gutteridge Stephen Gutteridge has been appointed as appointed Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 27 August 2015. He has an extensive range of industrial and public Mr. company experience, both as an executive and non-executive director across the oil and gas, utilities, packaging, training and education sectors. He has held the role of Chairman at Nighthawk Energy plc between 2011 and 2014; at President Energy plc between 2007 and 2011 and also at Star Energy Group plc from its IPO through to its acquisition by Petronas. Stephen's executive experience includes his role as Managing Director of Supply at Seeboard plc during its time as a £1.5bn publicly listed utility company. Stephen is currently a non-executive director of Fulcrum Utility Services plc.

Jonathan Kamaluddin Jonathan D. Kamaluddin has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 27 August 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant, will Chair the Audit Committee. Mr Kamaluddin has a strong background in finance, retail and e-commerce. He serves as a non-executive director at a number of private companies and was, until October 2013, International Director of ASOS plc, having also held the role of Finance Director and Company Secretary between 2004 and 2009. He was instrumental to ASOS plc's significant growth and led its global expansion.

David Lis Mr. David Lis is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. David was Chief Investment Officer, Equities and Multi Assets, of Aviva Investors before his retirement in March 2016. David began his career as an investment analyst at NatWest, following which he became a fund manager at J Rothschild Investment Management and Morgan Grenfell. David founded Windsor Investment Management, serving as managing director until its acquisition by RBS fund management arm, Capital House. David joined Norwich Union Investment Management in 1997 (later merging to form Aviva Investors), before becoming Head of Equities in 2012 and subsequently Chief Investment Officer, Equities and Multi Assets. David is a non-executive director of Melrose Industries plc and Electra Private Equity plc. David is also a director of The Investor Forum, a body launched in 2014 with the backing of the National Association of Pension Funds, the Association of British Insurers and the Investment Association, which aims to promote the value of long-term investment by facilitating better engagement between UK public companies and their shareholders.