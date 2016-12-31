BCE Inc (BCE.TO)

Name Description

Gordon Nixon Mr. Gordon Melbourne Nixon is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Chair of the Board of BCE and Bell Canada since April 2016. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Bank of Canada (a chartered bank) from August 2001 to August 2014. Mr. Nixon first joined RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (an investment banking firm) in 1979, where he held a number of operating positions, serving as Chief Executive Officer from December 1999 to April 2001. Mr. Nixon is Chair of MaRS, a Toronto-based network of partners that helps entrepreneurs launch and grow innovative companies. He is a trustee with the Art Gallery of Ontario. In 2012, he chaired the Ontario Premier’s Jobs and Prosperity Council. Mr. Nixon earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University and holds honorary doctorates of Laws from Queen’s University and Dalhousie University. He is a Member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario.

George Cope Mr. George Alexander Cope is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Bce Inc. He is leading the transformation of Canada’s largest communications company into the nation’s broadband leader, with a strategy of unparalleled investment in advanced networks, innovative communications and media services, and an improved customer experience. Bell is focused on building Canada’s next-generation broadband infrastructure and driving growth in Wireless, TV, Internet and Media while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders. Recognized as Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year for 2015, Mr. Cope has earned a reputation as a strategic leader and builder of high-performance teams in public-company chief executive roles over the past 30 years. Appointed President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada in July 2008, Mr. Cope led the launch of the Bell Let’s Talk initiative, the largest-ever corporate commitment to Canadian mental health and now one of the country’s most prominent community investment campaigns. A graduate of the Ivey School of Business at Western University (HBA ’84), Mr. Cope was named Ivey Business Leader of the Year in 2013 and serves on the school’s advisory board. He has been awarded honourary doctorates by his alma mater and the University of Windsor, was Chair of United Way Toronto’s recordbreaking 2013 campaign, and received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his work on Bell Let’s Talk. Mr. Cope was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2014.

Glen LeBlanc Mr. Glen LeBlanc is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice-President of BCE Inc and Bell Canada Inc., the Subsidiary of BCE Inc. effective 30 April 2015. He was appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE and Bell Canada in June 2015. He leads all Finance strategy and operations with a capital markets strategy focused on enabling Bell’s industry-leading capital investment in broadband networks and service innovation, and sustainable dividend growth for BCE shareholders. Mr. LeBlanc joined BCE in 2014 as Senior Vice-President, Finance following the privatization of Bell Aliant, where he had served as Executive VP and CFO since 2006. Mr. LeBlanc is past Chair of the Certified Management Accountants (CMA) of Nova Scotia board and played an active role in the merger and unification of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Canada. He previously served on the boards of the Greater Halifax Partnership, Atlantic Provinces Economic Council, Cape Breton University and Feed Nova Scotia. Mr. LeBlanc holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Mary’s University and is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA) and Fellow Certified Management Accountant (FCMA). Glen also holds an ICD.D designation from Rotman School of Management. He was named to Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2005.

Charles Brown Mr. Charles W. Brown is President – The Source of Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. He is an innovative business leader with more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunication and cable communications industries. Mr. Brown was appointed Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives for Bell in early 2009. In that role, he led several key projects for BCE, including serving as Bell’s lead executive in charge of telecommunications services for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. In May 2009, Mr. Brown was appointed to oversee Bell’s acquisition of The Source and later named Chair. In February 2011, he was promoted to President of The Source where he leads operations and strategic integration of the company's more than 650 retail locations across Canada. Mr. Brown serves on the boards of Northwestel and the McMichael Canadian art collection. Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Businessat the University of Western Ontario.

Rizwan Jamal Mr. Rizwan Jamal serves as President - Bell Residential Services of Bell Canada of BCE Inc., with effect from 9 April 2015. Formerly Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for BRS, He is responsible for wireline services including TV, Internet and Home Phone. Formerly Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Bell Residential Service (BRS), Mr. Jamal has built a strong track record of success in customer service excellence and product innovation in his 20+ year career in Canadian communications. Joining Bell in 2010 as Vice President, Client Experience, Mr. Jamal was later promoted to Senior VP of Sales, Marketing and Product Development for BRS. Named CMO in 2014, Mr. Jamal has successfully leveraged Bell’s broadband fibre advantage to support the strong success of Bell TV, Internet and other wireline services across Ontario, Québec and Atlantic Canada. Mr. Jamal holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Systems Design Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

Blaik Kirby Mr. Blaik Kirby is President - Bell Mobility of Bell Canada of BCE Inc., since 9 April 2015. He is responsible for Bell’s national wireless operations for consumer and business customers. Formerly Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Bell’s wireless business unit, Mr. Kirby has successfully guided the Bell Mobility team to the industry leader in smartphone, data usage and revenue growth. With a strong record of success in executive roles in the North American communications sector spanning 25 years, Mr. Kirby joined Bell in 2005 as Vice President of Corporate Strategy for BCE and led Bell’s 100 Day Plan as part of the company’s strategic transformation in 2008. He served as Senior VP of Marketing and Sales for Mobility before his appointment as CMO in 2014 – and originally worked as a repair technician for Bell Canada in 1986. Mr. Kirby holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at Western University, a Master of Engineering from the University of Toronto, and a Bachelor of Engineering Science from Western.

Randy Lennox Mr. Randy Lennox serves as President - Bell Media of Bell Canada of the company. He oversees all TV, radio, digital media and out-of-home advertising strategy and operations for Bell Media, Canada’s leading broadcasting and multimedia company. Mr. Lennox joined Bell Media in 2015 as President, Content and Broadcasting, and was promoted to President of Bell Media in February 2017. In his previous role, he led all English-language conventional, specialty and pay TV programming and production as well as Bell Media’s national network of English and French language local TV and radio stations. A veteran music and entertainment industry executive, Mr. Lennox was formerly the President and CEO of Universal Music Canada, where he helped elevate Canadian talent to the international stage while successfully leading Universal through a time of tumultuous change in the music industry. Mr. Lennox has been honoured as a member of the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame and sits on the board of directors for Music Canada, CARAS, and Canada’s Walk of Fame; the board of governors for Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall; the culture advisory board for Ontario, and Canadian charity Smilezone Foundation.

Thomas Little Mr. Thomas (Tom) Little is President – Bell Business Markets of Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. He is President of Bell Business Markets, Canada’s #1 provider of broadband network and communications services to Canadian business and government clients. Mr. Little was appointed President of Bell Business Markets in 2011 after serving as President, Bell Wholesale. Mr. Little joined Bell in 2009 with 25 years of leadership experience in technology, venture capital and finance and a proven track record in building and operating successful Canadian technology companies including VisualSonics Inc. and Dicomit Dicom Information Technologies. He serves as a Director and member of the executive committee of the Hincks-Dellcrest Centre, a children’s mental health treatment, research and teaching centre. Mr. Little also serves as a Director and member of the executive committee of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. Mr. Little is a Chartered Accountant and a Dean’s Honour List graduate of the Ivey Business School at Western University.

Wade Oosterman Mr. Wade Oosterman is Group President of BCE and Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. He oversees Bell Mobility, Bell Residential and Small Business Services, and Bell Media. Mr. Oosterman also serves as Bell’s Chief Brand Officer. Under Mr. Oosterman’s leadership, Bell has moved to the forefront of Canadian wireless and delivered new competition and choice in residential broadband services with Bell Fibe TV and Internet services. Bell Media has enhanced its lead as Canada’s largest multimedia company with the top conventional, specialty and pay TV services, radio, digital and out-of-home advertising properties. The refreshed Bell brand developed under Mr. Oosterman is ranked as one of the most valuable in Canada. Mr. Oosterman holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He is a Director of TIFF, the charitable cultural organization that operates the Toronto International Film Festival and TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Martine Turcotte Ms. Martine Turcotte is Vice Chairman, Quebec of Bce Inc., and Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. She is responsible for driving the company’s business, government and community investment initiatives across Québec. Ms. Turcotte is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of strategic, legal and regulatory career achievements at Bell. In 1999, Mme. Turcotte was the first woman to be named Chief Legal Officer of Bell and the youngest to join the ranks of the executive team. She is Chair of the Théâtre Espace Go, as well as a member of the boards of directors of Empire / Sobeys and CIBC. She is also a member of the boards of Governors of McGill University and Montréal en Lumière and a trustee of the Jewish General Hospital.

Mirko Bibic Mr. Mirko Bibic is Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer and Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development of BCE and Bell Canada of the Company and Bell Canada of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. He is responsible all Bell legal, regulatory and government affairs and moving Bell’s corporate strategy forward. Mr. Bibic joined Bell as Senior VP, Regulatory in January 2004 and was later promoted to Senior VP, Regulatory & Government Affairs in 2008. Under Mr. Bibic’s leadership, Bell’s Regulatory and Government Affairs teams effectively contributed to public policy decisions supporting investment, innovation and growth in Canadian communications. He was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer in March 2012. Having played a key role in every major acquisition and investment made as part of Bell’s transformation since 2008, Mr. Bibic assumed additional responsibilities as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, in June 2015. Prior to joining Bell in 2004, Mr. Bibic was managing partner of the Ottawa office of Stikeman Elliott LLP. He holds a Law degree from the University of Toronto and was called to the Ontario bar in 1994.

Bernard le Duc Mr. Bernard J. le Duc is Executive Vice President - Corporate Services of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, a subsidiary of Bce Inc. He joined Bell in 2001 and has held a series of senior-level positions including VP Planning, VP Investor Relations, Senior Vice President of Finance and Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources. Mr. le Duc has helped build a world-class employee environment with a strong focus on attracting, retaining and engaging a high-performing team to deliver on Bell’s goal of being recognized as Canada’s leading communications company. His focus on career development has resulted in recognition for Bell’s recruiting, learning and coaching programs. With his leadership, Bell has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a Montréal Top Employer, and one of North America’s Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces. Mr. le Duc also leads the development of the Bell Let’s Talk workplace mental health program, which has received Excellence Canada’s Gold Award and become a model for organizations across the country. Strategic integration has become a key area of expertise for Mr. le Duc, who has lead key initiatives including the privatization of Bell Aliant and acquisitions of CTV and Astral Media. Prior to Bell, Mr. le Duc held management positions at Bombardier Transportation, Booz Allen & Hamilton Managing Consulting, and The Dow Chemical Company and holds a Master of Engineering from the University of London’s Imperial College, and an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. Mr. le Duc currently serves as a board member of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

Michel Lalande Mr. Michel Lalande serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of BCE Inc.

Michael Cole Mr. Michael Cole is Executive Vice-President, Chief Information Officer of Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. He leads the team accountable for application development and infrastructure management in support of all Bell business units. Mr. Cole was previously SVP, Bell Canada Operations, Mass Markets, where his team provided customer field services support and network services support for Mass Markets, Enterprise and Wholesale markets. With Bell Canada since 1991 after graduating from the Faculty of Economics at Princeton University, he has worked in various Bell groups including Network, Customer Operations, Business Planning, Information Systems, Consumer Wireline Products and Marketing. Mr. Cole also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Business. Mr. Cole sits on the board of The Source and is a director of the March of Dimes Canada. He was named to Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2009.

Stephen Howe Mr. Stephen Howe is Executive Vice-President, Chief Technology Officer of Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. He leads the Bell Network team in designing, building and operating the company’s leading broadband fibre, wireless, satellite and media networks. Under Mr. Howe’s leadership, Bell expanded 4G LTE wireless coverage to 97% of Canadians with a mobile network rated as Canada’s fastest and brought gigabit Internet speeds to Canadian consumers with Bell Gigabit Fibe. During his career at Bell and with incumbent and startup communications companies in Canada and internationally over more than 2 decades, Mr. Howe has led the development and implementation of world-class advances in wireless and wireline communications technologies. Mr. Howe received his Bachelor of Engineering in Engineering Physics from McMaster University and Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

John Watson Mr. John Watson is Executive Vice-President – Customer Experience of Bell Canada, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. He leads Bell’s Customer Operations and Field Services teams. Leveraging industry-leading investments in talent development, big data and analytics, Mr. Watson has improved all facets of the Bell residential and wireless customer experience with enhanced quality and efficiency. Over the last 17 years, Mr. Watson has held executive officer roles in a range of major public telecommunications companies. He is a leader in organizational development and has lectured on business strategy, customer experience, big data, marketing, and talent development and leadership. Mr. Watson holds a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Barry Allen Mr. Barry K. Allen is Independent Director of BCE Inc. He is an Operating Partner of Providence Equity Partners LLC (a private equity firm focused on media, entertainment, communications and information investments). Prior to joining Providence in 2007, he was Executive Vice-President of Operations at Qwest Communications International (a telecommunications company), responsible for the company’s network and information technology operations. In addition, since 2000, Mr. Allen has served as President of Allen Enterprises, LLC, a private equity investment and management company he founded. Mr. Allen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky and an M.B.A. from Boston University.

Sophie Brochu Ms. Sophie Brochu is Independent Director of BCE Inc. She has been active in the energy industry for nearly 30 years. A graduate in Economics from Université Laval, she began her career in 1987 at SOQUIP (Société québécoise d’initiatives pétrolières). In 1997, she joined Gaz Métro (a diversified energy company), as Vice-President, Business Development. After holding various positions in the company, she became President and CEO in 2007. Involved with Centraide of Greater Montréal, Ms. Brochu is the Chair of Forces Avenir, which promotes students’ involvement in their communities. She is cofounder of “ruelle de l’avenir”, a project aimed at encouraging students in the Centre-Sud and Hochelaga neighbourhoods of Montréal to remain in school. She also sits on the Board of Directors of La Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon. Ms. Brochu is a Member of the Order of Canada.

Robert Brown Mr. Robert E. (Bob) Brown is Independent Director of BCE Inc. He is a corporate director and Chair of Aimia Inc. (formerly Groupe Aeroplan Inc., a loyalty program management company). He was President and CEO of CAE Inc. (a provider of simulation and modelling technologies as well as integrated training services for both civil aviation and defence customers) from 2004 to September 2009. Prior to joining CAE, Mr. Brown was Chair of Air Canada (an airline) during its restructuring from May 2003 to October 2004. Mr. Brown joined Bombardier Inc. (an aerospace, transportation and recreational products company) in 1987 and was responsible for the Bombardier Aerospace sector from 1990 to 1999. He was President and CEO of Bombardier Inc. from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Brown also held various senior positions in federal ministries with economic vocations, including the position of Associate Deputy Minister of the Department of Regional Industrial Expansion. Mr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Royal Military College and attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard University Business School.

David Denison Mr. David F. Denison, FCPA, FCA, is Independent Director of BCE Inc. He is a corporate director with extensive experience in the financial services industry. He served as President and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (an investment management organization) from 2005 to 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Denison was President of Fidelity Investments Canada Limited (a financial services provider). He has also held a number of senior positions in the investment banking, asset management and consulting sectors in Canada, the United States and Europe. Mr. Denison serves as Vice-Chair of Sinai Health Systems (a provider of healthcare services). He is also a member of the Investment Board and International Advisory Committee of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, the China Investment Corporation International Advisory Council and co-chairs the University of Toronto Investment Committee. Mr. Denison earned bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and Education from the University of Toronto, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Fellow of CPA Ontario. He was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2014 and received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from York University in 2016.

Robert Dexter Mr. Robert P. (Rob) Dexter, QC, is Independent Director of BCE Inc., since November 2014. He is Chair and CEO of Maritime Travel Inc. (an integrated travel company). He holds both a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a bachelor’s degree in Law from Dalhousie University and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1995. Mr. Dexter has 20 years of experience in the communications sector, having served as a director of Maritime Tel & Tel Limited from 1997 to 1999 prior to joining the Aliant, and later the Bell Aliant boards until October 2014. Mr. Dexter is also a counsel to the law firm Stewart McKelvey and was Chair of Sobeys Inc. and Empire Company Limited from 2004 to 2016.

Ian Greenberg Mr. Ian Greenberg is Independent Director of BCE Inc. He is a corporate director and one of four brothers who founded Astral Media Inc. (a media company), which, over its 50-year history, grew from a photographic company into one of Canada’s leaders in pay- and specialty-TV, radio, out-of-home advertising and digital media. He was President and CEO of Astral Media Inc. from 1995 until July 2013, during which time the company achieved 16 consecutive years of profitable growth. Born in Montréal, he is a member of the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and a recipient of the prestigious Ted Rogers and Velma Rogers Graham Award for his unique contribution to the Canadian broadcasting system. With his brothers, he also received the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanities Award for their active support of numerous industry and charitable organizations. Mr. Greenberg was a member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives and a governor of Montréal’s Jewish General Hospital.

Katherine Lee Ms. Katherine M. Lee is Independent Director of the Company. She is CEO of 3 Angels Holdings Limited (a real estate holding company) and, from 2010 to February 2015, served as President and CEO of GE Capital Canada (a leading global provider of financial and fleet management solutions to mid-market companies operating in a broad range of economic sectors). Prior to this role, Ms. Lee served as CEO of GE Capital Real Estate in Canada from 2002 to 2010, building it to a full debt and equity operating company. Ms. Lee joined GE in 1994, where she held a number of positions, including Director, Mergers & Acquisitions for GE Capital’s Pension Fund Advisory Services based in San Francisco, and Managing Director of GE Capital Real Estate Korea based in Seoul and Tokyo. Ms. Lee earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant. She is active in the community, championing women’s networks and Asia-Pacific forums

Monique Leroux Ms. Monique F. Leroux, FCPA, FCA, is Independent Director of the company. She is President of the International Cooperative Alliance, a global organization representing over 2.5 million enterprises and generating over $3,000 billion in revenue in more than 100 countries. She is the founder and Chair of the International Summit of Cooperatives, a world economic and cooperative event. Ms. Leroux is also Chair of the Board of Investissement Québec and Chair of the Québec Economic and Innovation Council, appointed by the Québec Government in 2016. She was Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group (the leading cooperative financial group in Canada) from March 2008 to April 2016. Ms. Leroux has received a number of honours, including being named a Member of the Order of Canada, an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec and a Chevalier of the Légion d’Honneur (France). She is also a recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Award (United States), the Outstanding Achievement Award and Fellowship from the CPA Order, and the Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award. She also holds honorary doctorates from eight Canadian universities and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. She was recently made an “honorary citizen” of the city of Lévis in recognition of her economic contribution. Ms. Leroux also lends her time and support to a host of not-for-profit organizations. She is Chair of the Board of Governors of the Society for the Celebrations of Montréal’s 375th anniversary and Metropolis 2017, is a member of the board of the Rideau Hall Foundation and a member of the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

Calin Rovinescu Mr. Calin Rovinescu is Independent Director of the company. He is President and CEO of Air Canada (an airline) since April 2009. Mr. Rovinescu was the Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development and Strategy of Air Canada from 2000 to 2004, and during the airline’s restructuring, he also held the position of Chief Restructuring Officer. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Rovinescu was a Co-founder and Principal of Genuity Capital Markets, an independent investment bank. From 1979 to 2000, Mr. Rovinescu was a lawyer and then a partner with the Canadian law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP, and was the Managing Partner of its Montréal office from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Rovinescu was Chair of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board from 2012 to 2016 and Chair of the IATA Board of Governors from 2014-2015. He was named the 14th Chancellor of the University of Ottawa in November 2015. Mr. Rovinescu holds Bachelor of Laws degrees from Université de Montréal and University of Ottawa and was awarded Honorary Doctorates from both of these universities, in addition to the John Molson School of Business (Concordia University) and Politechnica University in Bucharest. In 2016, Mr. Rovinescu was recognized as Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year.

Robert Simmonds Mr. Robert C. Simmonds is Independent Director of BCE Inc. He has been Chair of Lenbrook Corporation (a national distributor of electronics components and radio products) since 2002, having been a founder and director of the company since 1977. He is a seasoned Canadian telecommunications executive who has served in public company roles from 1994 to 2006. From 1985 until 2000, he served as Chair of Clearnet Communications Inc., a Canadian wireless competitor that launched two all-new digital mobile networks. Internationally regarded as a leading wireless communications engineer and mobile spectrum authority, Mr. Simmonds has played a key role in the development of Canada’s mobile spectrum policies for more than 30 years. He is Chair of the Mobile and Personal Communications Committee of the Radio Advisory Board of Canada, a body that provides unbiased and technically expert advice to the federal Department of Industry, and is a past Chair of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA). A laureate and member of Canada’s Telecommunications Hall of Fame and recipient of the Engineering Medal for Entrepreneurship from Professional Engineers Ontario, Mr. Simmonds earned his B.A.Sc. in Engineering Science (Electrical) at the University of Toronto. In October 2013, Mr. Simmonds became a Fellow of the Wireless World Research Forum (an organization dedicated to long-term research in the wireless industry) in recognition of his contribution to the industry.