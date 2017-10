Banque Centrale Populaire SA (BCP.CS)

Name Description

Mohammed Benchaaboun Mr. Mohammed Benchaaboun serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Management Board of Credit Populaire du Maroc.

Mohamed Adib Mr. Mohamed Adib has served as Director of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa since 2012. Additionally, he was also Chairman of the Management Board of Banque Populaire d'el Jadida Safi.

Ahmed Assalhi Mr. Ahmed Assalhi has served as Director of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa since 2012. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Management Board of Banque Populaire de Rabat-Kenitra.

Mohamed Belq ziz Mr. Mohamed Belq ziz has served as Director of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa since 2012. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Management Board of Banque Populaire de Marrakech-Beni Mellal.

Mohamed Boulghmair Mr. Mohamed Boulghmair has served as Director of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa since 2012. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Management Board of Banque Populaire de Tanger Tetouan.

Khalid Safir Mr. Khalid Safir has served as Director of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa since 2012. He is also Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Mostafa Terrab Mr. Mostafa Terrab has served as Director of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa since 2012. Additionally, he is also Managing Director of l'OCP.

Abdelaziz Trachen Mr. Abdelaziz Trachen has served as Director of Banque Centrale Populaire Sa since 2012. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Management Board of Banque Populaire de Meknes.