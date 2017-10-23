Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)

Name Description

Edivar Vilela de Queiroz Mr. Edivar Vilela de Queiroz serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Minerva SA. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since May 2, 2007. He is also President of the Beef Industry Syndicate of the State of Sao Paulo (Sindicato das Industrias Frigorificas do Estado de Sao Paulo), or SINDFRIO, and has also acted as President of ABIEC. He gained a degree in Law from Faculdade de Direito de Franca.

Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Mr. Fernando Galletti de Queiroz has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Minerva SA since August 7, 2012. From June 18, 2009 to August 7, 2012, he was Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. From May 2, 2007 to June 18, 2009, he acted as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Between 2007 and May 2, 2007, he was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He served as Trader with Cargill Agricola SA and as Intern with Cotia Tradings SA. He holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Antonio Vilela de Queiroz Mr. Antonio Vilela de Queiroz serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Minerva SA. He joined the Company in 1992, working as Chief Executive Officer from 1992 until May 2, 2007, when he became Member of the Board of Directors. He has been Owner of Expresso Barretos Ltda since 1976 and of Agropecuaria Vilela de Queiroz since 1967 and also develops agricultural and cattle raising business activities.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Mr. Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho has served as Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Minerva SA since April 27, 2012. From April 30, 2010 to April 27, 2012, he acted as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and a Member of the Executive Board at the Company. He was Corporate Treasury Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company from February 2009 to April 30, 2010. Within the Company, he is in charge of cash-flow management, proprietary investments, financial risk, funding, and treasury operations in the fixed-income, derivatives and commodities futures markets. He began his career in 1999 at Banco Pactual. He also worked at Constellation Asset Management, at Black River Gestao de Investimentos (Cargill), and at the Treasury Department of Banco Safra, where he was Head Trader.

Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Mr. Luis Ricardo Alves Luz has served as Commercial and Logistics Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Minerva SA since October 2009. He began his career in 1999 at the Company, where he acted in several departments, including the Costs, Planning and Control of Production, International Logistics, Industrial Management and Supply Chain Departments. Between August 2007 and December 2008, he worked at Perdigao as General Director of the Beef Division. In January 2009, he returned to the Company as Logistics Officer and, in October 2009, he accumulated the role of Commercial Director, in charge of both domestic sales and exports.

Eduardo Puzziello Mr. Eduardo Puzziello has served as Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Minerva SA since August 7, 2012. He began his professional career in 1998 at insurance broker Aon Risk Services, and also worked for BankBoston, Banco Santander, Corretora Fator, Banco Raymond James and Votorantim Corretora. From June 2009 to May 2010 he served as Superintendent of the Investor Relations in Minerva SA, returning to the Company in November 2011. Since then, he acted as non-statutory Director of Investor Relations. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and a Masters of Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Frederico Alcantara de Queiroz Mr. Frederico Alcantara de Queiroz has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Minerva SA since April 27, 2012. He started his career in the financial market in 1998. In 2000, he acted as Executive Officer in an agribusiness company, joining Grupo Minerva to work with live cattle exports in 2003. He is the Director of Other Business Segments at the Company. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters of Business Administration in Corporate Management and Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Wagner Jose Augusto Mr. Wagner Jose Augusto has served as Supply Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Minerva SA since December 30, 2011. Between 1978 and 1991, he worked at Express Barretos Ltda. From 1991 to 1996, he worked at Anglo. He joined the Company in 2000 and spent eight years in the commercial area, before moving to the cattle purchasing area. Since December 30, 2011, he has been responsible for all cattle purchases. He has more than 25 years of experience and maintains relations with cattle breeders and other persons in the meatpacking segment. He graduated in Business Administration.

Gabriel Inchausti Blixen Mr. Gabriel Inchausti Blixen has served as Member of the Executive Board of MINERVA SA since May 13, 2014. He developed career in companies in Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil. He is a Business and Financial Consultant to several companies in Uruguay and has a career related to electronic means of communication in Uruguay, which led him to hold the General Manager position in a group in that country. He is a Professor and Lecturer in topics related to Economics and Communications. He is graduated in Economics from the Universidad de la Republica and has an international specialization program in Corporate Finance.

Norberto Lanzara Giangrande Mr. Norberto Lanzara Giangrande Jr. serves as an Member of the Board of Directors of Minerva SA. He is the Founding Partner and Managing Director of the brokerage firm Octo CTVM SA and CEO of Link Investimentos CTVM SA. He has already been a Manager of the brokerage firms Safic and Prosper. Former Member of BMF’s Board of Directors and ANBIMA’s Ethic Committee, he is a Member of the Board of Directors of Bolsa Brasileira de Mercadorias - Brazilian Commodities Exchange (BBM). He gained a Bachelor's in Agronomy from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and a degree in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Mr. Ibar Vilela de Queiroz has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Minerva SA since May 2, 2007. He was Member of the Executive Board and Supply Officer of the Company from 1993 to December 30, 2011, being responsible for the purchase of cattle. He began his professional career in 1966 in Frota C Transportes de Gado Ltda, where he has been Partner and Officer since 1972. He is Owner of Auto Posto Sao Domingos and also develops agricultural and cattle raising business activities.

Dorival Antonio Bianchi Mr. Dorival Antonio Bianchi serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Minerva SA till 2012. He worked as Executive Officer at Telecel Telecomunicacoes Ltda from 1992 to 2004 and Fashion Mall SA from 1999 to 2001. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of several companies, including Banco Mercantil de Sao Paulo between 2002 and 2003, Net Servicos de Comunicacao between 1998 and 2000, Sadia from 1998 to 2001, BES Investimento do Brasil in 2001 and Semp Toshiba Amazonas SA between 1997 and 2001. He represented Bradesco on the Executive Board of Visa International between 1996 and 1999. Between 1979 and 2004, he served in the Bradesco group as Executive Officer of Bradesco SA Corretora de Valores Imobiliarios from 1979 to 1982 and as Board Member of Banco Bradesco and Bradesplan Participacoes SA between 1999 and 2004. He gained a degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Alexandre Lehoz Mendonca de Barros Mr. Alexandre Lehoz Mendonca de Barros serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Minerva SA. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Fosfertil, and is Sitting Member of the Board of Directors of the Schoenmaker/Terra Viva Group and the Otavio Lage Group. He is also Member of the Outside Advisory Committee of the Farming Division of EMBRAPA Pecuaria Sudeste. He is Member of the Senior Agribusiness Council of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo and Advising Partner at MB Agro and Ruralcon Consultoria in Agricultural Management. He began teaching Macroeconomics, Economic Development and Agricultural Economics at the Department of Economics, Administration and Sociology of Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1995 and he has been teaching Agricultural Economics at Fundacao Getulio Vargas since 2005. He gained a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1990 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Applied Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1999.

Jose Luiz Rego Glaser Mr. Jose Luiz Rego Glaser serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Minerva SA. He has worked, as of 1984, in the agribusiness sector and was Managing Director at Cargill Agricola SA. He was also Member of the Board of Directors of Vegetabele Oil Industry Association (ABIOVE), National Association of Exporters Cereals (ANEC), Brazilian Association Port of Terminals (ABTP) and, since 2005, he has been a Board Member of Ibmec. He gained a Master's from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1977.