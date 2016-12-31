Beiersdorf AG (BEIG.DE)

Name Description

Reinhard Poellath Prof. Dr. Reinhard Poellath is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2008. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Until December 13, 2010 Prof. Dr. Poellath acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EDOB Abwicklungs AG. He also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at SinnerSchrader AG until December 16, 2009 and as Member of the Board at Tisbury Capital Ltd until July 16, 2009. Prof. Dr. Poellath is Lawyer at P+P Poellath + Partner. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at maxingvest ag as well as Wanzl GmbH & Co. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Poellath serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Tchibo GmbH. He studied Law at Harvard University, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen and Universitaet Regensburg.

Stefan Heidenreich Mr. Stefan F. Heidenreich is Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 26, 2012. He is responsible for Corporate Development, Internal Audit, Pharmacy. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Board of the Company from January 1, 2012 till April 26, 2012. He has approximately 25 years of international experience of managing brands and branded goods companies, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of the international Hero Group. His previous employers also include Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser and Bertelsmann. He completed his studies of Business Administration in Kiel, Germany.

Thorsten Irtz Mr. Thorsten Irtz is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since May 18, 2005. Mr. Irtz is Chairman of the Works Council of Beiersdorf AG. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board of maxingvest ag until May 15, 2009.

Frederic Pflanz Mr. Frederic Pflanz is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since September 1, 2015. He also serves as Member of the Executive Board of maxingvest ag.

Jesper Andersen Mr. Jesper Andersen is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from September 1, 2015. Previously he was Member of the Executive Board at Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since May 18, 2015 till September 1, 2015. Previously he served at Colgate-Palmolive.

Ralph Gusko Mr. Ralph Gusko is Member of the Executive Board at Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2011. He is responsible for Consumer Brands, R&D at the Company. He joined the Company in 1988 as Marketing Trainee. Between 1990 and 1993 he acted as Market Manager Do-it-Yourself Products, tesa France. Then in 1993, he was appointed Product Manager Innovation, International Consumer Marketing, tesa Division. Between 1995 and 2001 he served as General Manager South Korea and from 2001 to 2005 as Marketing Manager Germany for NIVEA Face/Bath/Hair Care. In 2005 Mr. Gusko became General Manager Thailand, Indochina & Region West Asia and in 2009 General Manager Northern Europe. Mr. Gusko completed binational business studies with major in Marketing in Saarbruecken and Metz.

Thomas Ingelfinger Dr. Thomas Ingelfinger is Member of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He is responsible for Europe Division(excluding Germany / Switzerland). Between 2011 and 2014 he served as General Manager Southern Europe and from 2005 to 2014 as Managing Director Italy, and before this as Marketing Director Germany(1997 – 2005), Managing Director UK(1993 – 1997), International Brand Manager(1991 – 1992), Product Manager France(1988 – 1991) and Marketing Trainee(1986 – 1988).

Zhengrong Liu Mr. Zhengrong Liu is Member of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He is responsible for Human Resources / Corporate Communications (Human Resources / Corporate Communications / Sustainability / General Services & Real Estate. He served as Group Senior Vice President Human Resources at LANXESS AG and as Regional Vice President Human Resources at Bayer Polymers Asia Pacific, among others.

Stefan Loecker Mr. Stefan De Loecker is Member of the Executive Board at Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He is responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Communication, Sustainability for the regions Near East (incl. Africa, Middle East, India, Turkey, Russia) and Americas (North and Latin America). He served as Corporate Senior Vice President Near East Region at the Company between 2012 and 2014. He was Chief Executive Officer of Tesco Slovakia, Slovak Republic(2011 – 2012), among others.

Vincent Warnery Mr. Vincent Warnery is Member of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft effective February 15, 2017. He is responsible for Pharmacy & Selective (Eucerin / Plaster / La Prairie). Until November 2016 Vincent Warnery served as Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Consumer Health business at Sanofi S.A., Paris. After earning his master´s degree in business administration in 1991, he began his career at Procter & Gamble in France. He later joined L’Oréal, where he worked for 15 years and held a number of senior positions in Europe, Asia and Latin America. He joined Sanofi in 2011.

Andreas Albrod Dr. Andreas Albrod is Member of the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since August 1, 2012. He is also Manager Regulatory Affairs and holds responsibility for Quality Management at the Company.

Beatrice Dreyfus Ms. Beatrice Dreyfus is Member of the Supervisory Board at Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since January 29, 2016. Previously she was Member of the Supervisory Board at Beiersdorf AG from April 20, 2011 to April 26, 2012. She was Member of the Company's Nomination Committee from April 21, 2011 to April 26, 2012. Ms. Dreyfus acts as Managing Director at Novum Capital Beratungsgesellschaft bmH and Managing Director of ES Plastic GmbH. She also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Stylepark AG.

Frank Ganschow Mr. Frank Ganschow is Member of Supervisory Board at Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 17, 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Beiersdorf AG from June 3, 2004 till April 30, 2009. He is Chairman of the Works Council of tesa SE. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of tesa SE (intragroup).

Michael Herz Mr. Michael Herz is Member of the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft. Until February 28, 2009, he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of maxingvest ag. Currently, Mr. Herz serves as Member of the Executive Board at maxingvest ag. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Tchibo GmbH as has been its Chairman since May 15, 2009. Moreover, Mr. Herz is also Member of the Supervisory Board tesa SE (intragroup).

Matthias Locher Mr. Matthias Locher is Member of the Supervisory Board at Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 17, 2014. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of tesa SE (intragroup).

Christine Martel Dr. Christine Martel is Member of the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 26, 2012. She is Head of the Finance Business Unit of Nescafe Dolce Gusto at Nestle SA. Until April 26, 2012, Dr. Martel also served as Member of the Supervisory Board of tesa SE (konzernintern).

Tomas Nieber Mr. Tomas Nieber is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft. He is Head of Department - Economic and Industry Policy of Industriegewerkschaft Bergbau, Chemie, Energie. Mr. Nieber served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Evonik Degussa GmbH until September 29, 2011. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of maxingvest AG, as well as Member of the Advisory Board of Qualifizierungsfoerderwerk Chemie GmbH.

Manuela Rousseau Prof. Manuela Rousseau is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft. She is Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at the Company. She is Professor at Academy of Music and Theater. Since June 25, 2009, Prof. Rousseau has been Member of the Supervisory Board of maxingvest ag.