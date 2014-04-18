Edition:
United Kingdom

BEML Ltd (BEML.NS)

BEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,743.60INR
10:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs20.00 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs1,723.60
Open
Rs1,732.25
Day's High
Rs1,769.00
Day's Low
Rs1,724.55
Volume
532,587
Avg. Vol
996,986
52-wk High
Rs1,947.00
52-wk Low
Rs771.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Deepak Hota

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

S. V. Ravi Rao

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Muralidhara

2016 Director - Defence Business, Whole-Time Director

Aniruddh Kumar

2014 Director - Rail & Metro Business, Director

B. Viswanatha

2016 Director - Mining & Construction Business, Director

Umesh Chandra

2010 Executive Director

A. Haldar

2014 Executive Director

Kavitha Kestur

Chief Vigilance Officer

Sanjay Prasad

2015 Part-time Government Director

Surina Rajan

2016 Director - Govt. Nominee

Kusum Singh

2014 Part-Time Government Director

Sudhir Beri

2015 Independent Director

M. Raghuveer

2015 Independent Director

B.P. Rao

2015 Independent Director

C. Balakrishnan

2012 Non-Official Part-time Independent Director

Suhas Bhat

2012 Non-Official Part time Independent Director

N. Gupta

2012 Non-Official Part time Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Deepak Hota

Shri. Deepak Kumar Hota is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Director - Human Resources, Director of the Company.

S. V. Ravi Rao

R. Muralidhara

Aniruddh Kumar

Shri. Aniruddh Kumar is Director - Rail & Metro Business, Director of the Company. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Technology in Industrial Engineering System. He has over three decades of professional experience in Planning and Production and served in various capacities in Public Sector Companies. Prior to assuming as Director (Rail & Metro Business) on 18.04.2014, he was the Executive Director heading the Koraput Division of HAL. Before joining HAL he served in BEML as General Manager and he was with BEML during 1993 to 2009. He is a member of All India Management Association and Member of Institution of Engineers. He guided about 25 batches of University Students to complete the thesis, a pre-requisite for award of B.Tech degree. He does not hold any equity shares of the Company.

B. Viswanatha

Umesh Chandra

A. Haldar

Kavitha Kestur

Sanjay Prasad

Surina Rajan

Kusum Singh

Smt. Kusum Singh is Part-Time Government Director of the Company. She is Joint Secretary (P&C), Ministry of Defence.

Sudhir Beri

M. Raghuveer

B.P. Rao

C. Balakrishnan

Shri. C. Balakrishnan is Non-Official Part-time Independent Director of BEML Ltd. He is Ex-Secretary to GoI.

Suhas Bhat

Shri. Suhas Anand Bhat is Non-Official Part time Independent Director of BEML Ltd. He is Ex-CMD, Indian Overseas Bank.

N. Gupta

Shri. N. P. Gupta is Non-Official Part time Independent Director of BEML Ltd. He is Ex-Secretary to GoI.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading