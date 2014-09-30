BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)
BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
407.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs404.45
Open
Rs406.00
Day's High
Rs414.90
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Volume
365,793
Avg. Vol
578,554
52-wk High
Rs576.65
52-wk Low
Rs312.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|68
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bhalchandra Mitkari
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudhindra Joshi
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amit Kalyani
|41
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
|
Aarti Sathe
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Bhalachandra Hattarki
|73
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sanjay Vaidya
|59
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|Dr. Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited Born on 7th January, 1949. Mr. Kalyani is a Mechanical Engineer from the Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. He also has an M. S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. Mr. Kalyani also serves on the Boards of BF Investment, The Ugar Sugar Works, Hikal, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises, Kalyani Lemmerz, Kalyani Carpenter Metal Centres, Kalyani Steels, Automotive Axles, Merritor HVS (India), Khed Developers etc.
|
Bhalchandra Mitkari
|Bhalchandra S. Mitkari is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.
|
Sudhindra Joshi
|Sudhindra S. Joshi is Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
|
Amit Kalyani
|Mr. Amit B. Kalyani is Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. Mr. Amit Kalyani joined Bharat Forge Limited w.e.f. 24th October, 1999 as Chief Technology Officer and has since been instrumental in induction of Technology in the Company and providing system support services to the Company's process. He also designed and implemented e-Commerce strategies and is contributing significantly in manufacturing, marketing, exports and technology upgradation areas in the Company.
|
Aarti Sathe
|Aarti A. Sathe is Additional Independent Director of the Company.
|
Bhalachandra Hattarki
|Mr. Bhalachandra B. Hattarki is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. He is a Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineer. Born on 10th October, 1941. He also serves on the Boards of Kalyani International, BF Investment, Kalyani Investment Co., Hospet Steels, Precision Seals Manufacturing, Kalyani Steels, and Kalyani Mukand.
|
Sanjay Vaidya
|Mr. Sanjay S. Vaidya is Independent Non-Executive Director of BF Utilities Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He is a Partner of M/s. Kunte & Vaidya, Chartered Accountants, Pune. He has been in practice for over 24 years and has experience in Corporate & Legal field, Tax Laws, Company Law, Foreign Exchange Laws etc. Mr. Vaidya also serves on the Boards of Sharp India Ltd., MRF and Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|35,000
|
Bhalchandra Mitkari
|--
|
Sudhindra Joshi
|--
|
Amit Kalyani
|15,000
|
Aarti Sathe
|--
|
Bhalachandra Hattarki
|--
|
Sanjay Vaidya
|--
As Of 30 Sep 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Babasaheb Kalyani
|0
|0
|
Bhalchandra Mitkari
|0
|0
|
Sudhindra Joshi
|0
|0
|
Amit Kalyani
|0
|0
|
Aarti Sathe
|0
|0
|
Bhalachandra Hattarki
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Vaidya
|0
|0