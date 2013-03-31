Edition:
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

992.15INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.35 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs1,012.50
Open
Rs1,015.00
Day's High
Rs1,015.00
Day's Low
Rs987.00
Volume
1,195,510
Avg. Vol
2,226,861
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Puranam Ravikumar

65 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

M. Ramachandra Rao

50 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Ashish Damani

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Sudershan Pallap

2014 Secretary

Ashish Lakhanpal

2017 Additional Director

S. Balachandran

2014 Additional Independent Director

Rajender Malla

2016 Additional Independent Director

Punita Sinha

2015 Independent Additional Director
Biographies

Name Description

Puranam Ravikumar

M. Ramachandra Rao

Mr. M. Ramachandra Rao is President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of SKS Microfinance Ltd. He holds MMS and has 25 years of experience. He served as (Head) Alternate Channels of ING Vysya Life Insurance.

Ashish Damani

Sudershan Pallap

Ashish Lakhanpal

Mr. Ashish Lakhanpal has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company, since May 24th, 2017. Mr. Lakhanpal has over 17 years of experience as an investment manager. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Kismet Capital, LLC, an investment firm. Mr. Lakhanpal holds a MBA degree of Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, from Georgetown University. Kismet Capital and its affiliates ("Kismet") have $200 MM of assets under management and are focused on growth, real estate and private equity opportunities. Since its founding in 2004, Kismet and its affiliates have invested in various industries including real estate, financial services, hospitality, and energy in the United States, India and Southeast Asia. Prior to founding Kismet (2000-2004), Mr. Lakhanpal was the Managing Director of Think Capital, LLC ("Think"), a New York based Family Office with over $200 MM in assets. At Think, besides managing Think's fixed income, equities and alternative investment portfolio, he executed and managed private equity, real estate and venture capital investments. Prior to working at Think, Ashish worked at Goldman Sachs & Co. and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Lakhanpal currently serves on board of directors of various companies which include Kismet TMF Holdings, LL, SKS Capital Partners, LLC, BC -K Partners, LLC, Kismet Microfinance, Kismet SKS II, Lumina Worldwide Inc., Kingston Holdings Company Limited, Kismet Capital, LLC, Kismet Holdings, LLC, Kismet TMF GP, LLC, Kismet Investment Advisors Private Limited. Mr. Lakhanpal was associated with Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (formerly known as SKS Microfinance Limited) as a Nominee Director of Kismet Microfinance and Kismet SKS II from November 10, 2008 till October 4, 2010

S. Balachandran

Rajender Malla

Punita Sinha

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Puranam Ravikumar

280,000

M. Ramachandra Rao

20,124,000

Ashish Damani

--

Sudershan Pallap

--

Ashish Lakhanpal

--

S. Balachandran

--

Rajender Malla

--

Punita Sinha

--
As Of  31 Mar 2013

