Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)

Mr. Ashish Lakhanpal has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company, since May 24th, 2017. Mr. Lakhanpal has over 17 years of experience as an investment manager. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Kismet Capital, LLC, an investment firm. Mr. Lakhanpal holds a MBA degree of Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, from Georgetown University. Kismet Capital and its affiliates ("Kismet") have $200 MM of assets under management and are focused on growth, real estate and private equity opportunities. Since its founding in 2004, Kismet and its affiliates have invested in various industries including real estate, financial services, hospitality, and energy in the United States, India and Southeast Asia. Prior to founding Kismet (2000-2004), Mr. Lakhanpal was the Managing Director of Think Capital, LLC ("Think"), a New York based Family Office with over $200 MM in assets. At Think, besides managing Think's fixed income, equities and alternative investment portfolio, he executed and managed private equity, real estate and venture capital investments. Prior to working at Think, Ashish worked at Goldman Sachs & Co. and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Lakhanpal currently serves on board of directors of various companies which include Kismet TMF Holdings, LL, SKS Capital Partners, LLC, BC -K Partners, LLC, Kismet Microfinance, Kismet SKS II, Lumina Worldwide Inc., Kingston Holdings Company Limited, Kismet Capital, LLC, Kismet Holdings, LLC, Kismet TMF GP, LLC, Kismet Investment Advisors Private Limited. Mr. Lakhanpal was associated with Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (formerly known as SKS Microfinance Limited) as a Nominee Director of Kismet Microfinance and Kismet SKS II from November 10, 2008 till October 4, 2010