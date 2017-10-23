Banco Hipotecario SA (BHI.BA)

Name Description

Eduardo Elsztain Mr. Eduardo Sergio Elsztain serves as Chairman of the Board of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since March 2014. He has acted as Founder of Consultores Asset Management SA. He has also served as President of Consultores since 1989. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA, an Argentine real estate company listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and the Mexico Stock Exchange. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cresud SACIF y A, Alto Palermo SA and of SAMAP Sociedad Anonima Mercado de Abasto Proveedor. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Apex Silver Mines Limited and YPF S.A. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Mario Blejer Mr. Mario Blejer serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post in March 2014.

Fernando Javier Turri Mr. Fernando Javier Turri serves as Chief Technology and System Officer of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on December 17, 2014.

Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian Mr. Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian serves as Chief Risk and Controlling Officer of Banco Hipotecario S.A.

Ernesto Manuel Vines Mr. Ernesto Manuel Vines serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since May 2, 2017. He was reappointed as Member of the Board of Directors on December 1, 2012. He has been on the Bank's Board since 2002. For periods between July 19, 2012 and July 26, 2012, as well as November 1, 2012 and November 30, 2012, and August 22, 2013 till August 27, 2013 he was appointed as Acting Chairman of the Company's Board. He is Founding Partner of the law firm Zang Bergel & Vines Abogados. He has served as Director of IRSA and Cresud Inc, as well as Alternate Director of Alto Palermo SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Favio Podjarny Mr. Favio Podjarny served as Director of Corporate Services of Banco Hipotecario S.A. till 2015.

Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik Mr. Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since 2002. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Alto Palermo SA since 2004. He worked at IRSA from 1992 to May 2005. Before that, he worked at an Independent Construction Company in Argentina. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Cresud SACIF y A and Alternate Director of ERSA, Tarshop SA and Fibesa. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril Mr. Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He is Attorney and Professor of Postgraduate Degrees for Capital Markets, Contracts, Corporate Law and Business Law at Universidad Catolica de Argentina. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Milkaut SA, Nuevas Fronteras and Emprendimiento Recoleta SA. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Guanaco Mining Company Limited and Guanaco Capital Holding Corp. He holds a degree in Corporate Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Mauricio Elias Wior Mr. Mauricio Elias Wior serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since February 10, 2014. He served as Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors from January 15, 2014 to February 9, 2014. He has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting and Economics and a Masters degree in Finance, both from the Tel Aviv University,

Saul Zang Dr. Saul Zang serves as a Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since 1999. He acted as First Vice Chairman of Cresud S.A., Founding Member of the Law Firm Zang, Bergel & Vines and Member of the Board of Directors of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange. Moreover, he has also served as Member of the Legal Committee of the Argentine Chamber of Corporations (Camara Argentina de Sociedades Anonimas), First Vice Chairman of SAPSA, Vice Chairman of APSA, Member of the Board of Directors of IRSA, Puerto Retiro SA, Nuevas Fronteras SA, BrasilAgro, Alto Palermo SA and Tarshop SA. In addition, he has acted as Alternate Director of the Board of Directors of SAPSA, Member of the International Bar Association and of the American Bar Association. He holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1968.

Julio Dreizzen Jacobo Mr. Julio Dreizzen Jacobo serves as Independent Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He also acts as Member of Audit Committee of the company.

Carlos Bernardo Pisula Mr. Carlos Bernardo Pisula serves as Independent Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He is also a Member of Company's Audit Committee.

Jose Daniel Abelovich Mr. Jose Daniel Abelovich serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 14, 2011. He has also served as Trustee of Pampa Energia SA and Independent Member of the Board of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Francisco Daniel Gonzalez Mr. Francisco Daniel Gonzalez serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since March 31, 2015.

Ricardo Flammini Mr. Ricardo Flammini serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed this post on March 14, 2011.

Marcelo Hector Fuxman Mr. Marcelo Hector Fuxman serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 14, 2011. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA).