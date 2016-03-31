Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)

Name Description

David Martin Mr. David R. Martin is Chairman of the Board of the Company. Martin, Senior Independent Director, will assume the role of Chairman on an interim basis until a new chairman is appointed. David was Chief Executive of Arriva, one of the largest bus and train transport services organisations in Europe, from 2006 to December 2015. He remains on their Board. Prior to joining the transport industry, David was Financial Director at Holyhead group. He was a non-executive director at Ladbrokes from October 2013 to September 2016.

Ian Wakelin Mr. Ian Wakelin is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed CEO of Biffa in September 2010. He was previously co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greenstar UK (2001 to 2010), which was subsequently sold to Biffa in 2010. Prior to joining Greenstar UK, Ian was Managing Director of UK Waste Management, a British subsidiary of America’s Waste Management Inc. Prior to that Ian spent 8 years with Arthur Andersen, as a Chartered Accountant.

Michael Topham Mr. Michael Topham is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He having joined the business in September 2010. He has previously held the roles of Divisional Finance Director and Divisional Managing Director, before being appointed to his current role of Chief Financial Officer in 2013. Prior to joining Biffa, Michael was finance director at Greenstar UK from 2005 to 2010. He trained as a Chartered Accountant with PwC in London, and held positions in both the audit and transaction services practices.

Jeff Anderson Mr. Jeff Anderson is Managing Director - Industrial & Commercial Division of the Company. He joined Biffa in September 2011 as Managing Director of the Industrial & Commercial division. His previous experience includes the roles of Executive Board Director at Wincanton Plc. and Divisional Board Director at Securicor Plc.

John Casey Mr. John Casey is Managing Director – Energy Division of the company since October 2008. Prior to joining Biffa, John had an extensive career of technical and general management roles with US-based multinational General Electric.

Mick Davis Mr. Mick Davis is Managing Director of the RR&T Division of the company since September 2010, following the acquisition of Greenstar. At Greenstar, Mick was Managing Director of the recycling division. Mick trained as a chartered surveyor and has over 25 years’ experience within the waste management sector. He has held various senior and board level roles in landfill, recycling, PFI and technology development. Mick is a trustee of the charity Biffa Award.

Roger Edwards Mr. Roger Edwards is Managing Director - Municipal Division of the company since October 2010, following the acquisition of Greenstar. Roger was previously Managing Director at Greenstar’s municipal division. Roger trained as a quantity surveyor and has over 25 years’ experience within the waste industry in commercial, operational and international roles.

Jane Pateman Mr. Jane Pateman is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. He joined Biffa in December 2010. Prior to joining Biffa, Jane held a number of senior HR Director positions in Centrica and was Group HR Director at Connaught Plc.

David Gooding Mr. David Gooding is Group IT Director of the company since July 2011. He overseeing IT, Process Improvement and Management Information. David has been involved in the waste industry for 10 years.

Steve Jones Mr. Steve Jones is Group Procurement and Property Director of the Company since November 2008. Prior to joining Biffa, he held senior procurement and supply chain roles across a number of blue chip organisations including Dixons Retail, Dunlop Slazenger Sports Group, Smithkline Beecham and Black & Decker.

Rachael Hambrook Mr. Rachael Hambrook is the Company Secretary of the Company. Rachael holds a degree in law and has many years' experience providing company secretarial services to publicly listed companies in the UK, including Budgens plc, Ruspetro plc and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Michael Averill Mr. Michael Charles Edward Averill is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is also chairman of Fishers Services Ltd and Rochford Capital Pty in Sydney and Non-Executive Director of Van Gansewinkel Group in the Netherlands. Michael was previously CEO of Shanks Group Plc from 1994-2007 where he oversaw the growth of the group. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Waste Management and a former chairman of the Environmental Services Association.