Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)

Name Description

Friedhelm Steinberg Dr. Friedhelm Steinberg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since July 6, 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, President of the Hamburg Stock Exchange and as Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of: Fondsboerse Deutschland Beteiligungsmakler AG, BOEAG Boersen AG, Deutsche Zweitmarkt AG, Deutsche Fondsboerse Beteiligungsmakler AG, Exchange Council of Hamburg Stock Exchange, and among others. He is self-employed lawyer.

Roland Werner Mr. Roland Werner is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2009. He was previously Member of the Company’s Management Board from July 1, 2005. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg. He is a merchant.

Marc Gabriel Mr. Marc Gabriel is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2010. Before that, he acted as Deputy Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2008. Mr. Gabriel is a merchant.

Juergen Goedecke Mr. Juergen Goedecke is President of Sales and Member of the Management Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2013. He is responsible for Sales at the Company. Prior to this, he was Deputy Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2012, and Director of Sales from January 1, 2011 to January 1, 2012. He is Merchant.