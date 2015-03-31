Biocon Ltd (BION.NS)

Name Description

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Biocon Limited. She is a first generation entrepreneur with more than 38 years’ experience in the field of biotechnology. After graduating in B.Sc. (Zoology Hons.) from Bangalore University in 1973, she completed her post-graduate degree in malting and brewing from Ballarat College, Melbourne University in 1975. She has been awarded with several honorary degrees including Honorary Doctorate of Science from Ballarat University, in recognition of pre-eminent contribution to the field of Biotechnology, 2004, Doctor of Technology from the University of Abertay Dundee, 2007, Doctor of Science from the University of Glasgow, 2008 and Doctor of Science from the Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, 2008. She is a founder promoter and has led the Company since its inception in 1978. She is the recipient of several awards, the most noteworthy being the ‘Padmabhushan’ Award (one of the highest civilian awards in India) in 2005 conferred by the President of India, the Nikkei Asia Prize, 2009 for Regional Growth, Express Pharmaceutical Leadership Summit Award 2009 for Dynamic Entrepreneur, the Economic Times ‘Businesswoman of the Year’, the ‘Veuve Clicquot Initiative for Economic Development For Asia, Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Life Sciences & Healthcare, ‘Technology Pioneer’ recognition by World Economic Forum and The Indian Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. She heads several biotechnology task forces including the Karnataka Vision Group on Biotechnology, an initiative by the Government of Karnataka and the National Taskforce on Biotechnology for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). She is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry and is a Member of the Governing Body and General Body of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, an autonomous body of the Government of India.

Arun Chandavarkar Dr. Arun Suresh Chandavarkar, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Biocon Limited. He is one of India’s bio-pharmaceuticals companies with a therapeutic focus in the areas of diabetes, oncology and cardiovascular disease. Biocon’s subsidiaries, Syngene and Clinigene, are India’s providers of custom research and clinical research services respectively. Dr. Chandavarkar completed his B Tech. in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai in 1984, and was awarded a Ph.D. in BioChemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA in 1990. He joined Biocon as General Manager – Operations in 1990 and subsequently took on the role of President – Operations & Technology. Under his Biocon established at scale in diverse technology platforms spanning microbial fermentation, cell culture, chemical synthesis and purification to address a wide portfolio of products from specialty enzymes to active pharmaceutical ingredients to recombinant therapeutic proteins. His current responsibilities cover all aspects of Biocon’s business with a specific emphasis on strategic management.

John Shaw Mr. John Mccallum Marshall Shaw serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, Whole-time Director of Biocon Limited. He is a foreign promoter and a Whole-time Director of the Company. He is also a controlling shareholder and director of Glentec International. He completed his M.A. (Economic Hons.) in History and Political Economy from Glasgow University, U.K. in 1970. He had 27 years’ experience with Coats Viyella plc. in various capacities including finance and general administration and also served as Finance Director and Managing Director of Coats Viyella group companies in various locations around the world, before he came on the Board of Biocon Limited in 1999.

Peter Bains Mr. Peter Bains is CEO & Director of Syngene., a subsidiary of the company. He is Director of Sosei, a Tokyo-listed Japanese biotechnology company; Extensive track record of achievement as a senior pharma and life sciences executive; Non- Executive Chairman, Fermenta Biotech Ltd. and Director and Member of Audit Committee, Kromek Group Plc.

Abhijit Barve Dr. Abhijit Barve, M.D. Ph.D. is President - Research & Development of Biocon Limited. He joined the Biocon in 2010.

Catherine Rosenberg Professor Catherine Rosenberg is Director of Syngene, a subsidiary of company. University Research Chair Professor and Chairman, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Waterloo, Canada.

Ravi Mazumdar Professor Ravi Mazumdar, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Biocon Limited. He was educated at IIT, Bombay (B.Tech in Electrical Engineering, 1977), and received the MSc,DIC from Imperial College, London (1978) and a PhD from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1983. He is currently a University Research Chair Professor at University of Waterloo, Canada. Prior to this he was a faculty member at Purdue University, U.S.A, Columbia University, U.S.A., University of Essex, U.K. He has held visiting positions at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore; the University of California, Berkeley and Telecom-Paris Tech, France. He is currently a J.D. Gandhi Distinguished Visiting Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He has over 150 referred publications in the area of high speed communication networks, applied probability and stochastic processes, and in statistical signal processing. He has been a member of several advisory committees and working groups, including the US Congress Sub-Committee on Science and Technology. He is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society and Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc.

Vijay Kuchroo Dr. Vijay K Kuchroo is Additional Independent Director of the company. He is Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Senior Scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Co-Director of the Center for Infection and Immunity, Brigham Research Institutes, Boston. He is also an associate member of the Broad Institute and a participant in a Klarman Cell Observatory project that focuses on T cell differentiation. He is also the Director of the newly formed Evergrande Centre for Immunologic Diseases at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. To his credit, Dr. Kuchroo first described the inhibitory receptor TIM-3, which is being exploited as a target for cancer immunotherapy. He was first to describe the development of highly pathogenic Th17 cells, which has been shown to induce multiple different autoimmune diseases in humans. He has published over 325 original research papers in the field of Immunology and a paper describing development of Th17 authored by him has been one of the highest cited papers in Immunology. In addition, he has 25 patents and has founded 5 different biotech companies including CoStim Pharmaceuticals and Tempero Pharmaceuticals. He also serves on the scientific advisory boards and works in advisory capacity to a number of big pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Novartis and Glaxo-Smith-Kline (GSK).

Jeremy Levin Dr. Jeremy M Levin is Additional Independent Director of the company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology and a Masters of Arts and a Doctorate in the structure of Chromatin from the University of Oxford. In addition he received degrees of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Cambridge. He is Chairman and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. a private company developing novel medicines for orphan diseases of the brain. Prior to Ovid, he worked as President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. He has also served as a member of the executive committee of Bristol-Myers Squibb and as a senior executive in Novartis AG. He is the recipient of a number of awards including the Kermode Prize for work on novel hypertension drugs, the Albert Einstein Award for Leadership in Life Sciences, the B’nai B’rith Award for Distinguished Achievement and the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary.

Daniel Bradbury Mr. Daniel M. Bradbury is Non-Executive Independent Director of Biocon Ltd. He is Managing Member of BioBrit, LLC, a Life Sciences Consulting and Investment Firm, Life Sciences Executive with over 30 years of experience in creating and implementing strategies that transform businesses, bring novel medicines to market, Former President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Amylin, On the board of trustees of the Keck Graduate Institute, California, USA, Member of San Diego’s Rady School of Management’s Advisory Council, Member of Miami’s Innovation Corporate Advisory Council.

Charles Cooney Professor Dr. Charles L. Cooney, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Biocon Limited. He is the Professor of Chemical & Biochemical Engineering, Emeritus and the Faculty Director of the Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation, Emeritus at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1966, his Master’s degree and his Ph.D in Biochemical Engineering from MIT in 1967 and 1970 respectively. His research interests span topics in biochemical engineering and pharmaceutical manufacturing. He is a recipient of several prestigious awards, including Gold Medal of the Institute of Biotechnology Studies (London), the Food, Pharmaceutical and Bioengineering Award from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the James Van Lanen Distinguished Service Award from the American Chemical Society. He serves as a consultant to and director of a number of companies globally such as PolyPore International, Inc., Mitra Life Sciences, Pronutria, Inc., GreenLight Bioscience, Inc., enEvolv, and Boyd Technologies.

Mary Harney Ms. Mary Harney is Non-Executive Independent Director of Biocon Limited., since April 26, 2012. She was a member of the Irish Parliament for over thirty years and was a Government Minister for seventeen years in Environment, Economic and in Health Ministries. She was Deputy Prime Minister for over nine years. She is an economics graduate of Trinity College Dublin. She was the longest serving woman ever in the Irish Parliament and in 1993 became the only woman to have led a political party in Ireland. She retired from politics in January 2011 and is now involved in business. She is a director of several technology companies as well as an insurance company in Ireland. She is a member of the Board of CRANN Trinity College Dublin’s largest research institute and is chair of AMBER, the Advanced Materials and Bio-Engineering Research Centre at Trinity, a joint research enterprise with University College Cork, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and industry. She is on the board of the Hospice Foundation of Ireland and is an honorary member of the International Women’s Forum.

Bala Manian Dr. Bala S. Manian, Ph.D,, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Biocon Limited. He has been a part of the Silicon Valley entrepreneurial community over the last four decades as an entrepreneur, as an investor and as an innovator. Before the Silicon Valley experience, he was an academic between 1971 and 1974, as a member of the teaching faculty at the University of Rochester. In his latest venture, ReaMetrix Inc, Bala Manian has spent more than ten years in the innovation driven solutions to address the unmet human diagnostics needs of emerging economies that are affordable and economically sustainable. While these activities have been centered in India, the lessons learned are applicable globally. An expert in the design of electrooptical systems, Dr. Manian holds a large number (more than 40) of patents, many of which have resulted in successful commercial products. While his educational training is in Physics & Engineering, his contributions have centered predominantly in Life Sciences. As example of cross-discipline convergence, in February 1999 the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded Bala, a Technical Academy Award for advances in digital cinematography. He has been recognized through several awards for his contributions as an educator, inventor and an entrepreneur. He has been a director of our Company since October, 2004.

Suresh Talwar Mr. Suresh N. Talwar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Biocon Limited. He completed B.Com from the University of Bombay in 1959, LL.B. from the Government Law College, Bombay in 1961 and is a solicitor of the Incorporated Law Society, Mumbai in 1966. His area of professional specialisation is in corporate law and other related matters. He has been the legal counsel to numerous Indian companies, multinational corporations as well as Indian and foreign banks. He was partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co., an eminent law firm for 30 years after which he founded Talwar Thakore & Associates, a law firm of repute. He is on the Board of several leading companies such as Merck Limited, Blue Star Infotech Limited, Larson & Toubro Limited, Johnson & Johnson Limited and many more. He has been a director of our Company since May, 2003.