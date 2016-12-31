Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO)

Name Description

A. Tonken Mr. A. Jeffery Tonken is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Mr. Tonken is a director of the Corporation and is the President and Chief Executive Officer. He has more than 35 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and is one of the Corporation’s founders. Prior to creating Birchcliff, Mr. Tonken founded and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Case Resources Inc., Big Bear Exploration Ltd. and Stampeder Exploration Ltd. Mr. Tonken was previously a partner of the law firm Howard, Mackie (now Borden Ladner Gervais LLP). Mr. Tonken is a Governor of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP). Mr. Tonken received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Wales.

Bruno Geremia Mr. Bruno P. Geremia serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since January 2005. Mr. Geremia is the Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Birchcliff and is a Chartered Accountant. He has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and is one of the Corporation’s founders. Prior to joining Birchcliff, Mr. Geremia served as VicePresident and Chief Financial Officer of both Case Resources Inc. and Big Bear Exploration Ltd., as Director, Commercial of Gulf Canada Resources and as Manager, Special Projects of Stampeder Exploration Ltd. Mr. Geremia was previously a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte & Touche LLP. Mr. Geremia received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Myles Bosman Mr. Myles R. Bosman serves as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Exploration of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since January 2005. Mr. Bosman is the Vice-President, Exploration and Chief Operating Officer of Birchcliff and is a Professional Geologist. He has more than 26 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry and is one of the Corporation’s founders. Prior to joining Birchcliff, Mr. Bosman served as Vice-President, Exploration and Chief Operating Officer of Case Resources Inc., Exploration Manager of Summit Resources Ltd. and as an Exploration Geologist with both Numac Energy Inc. and Canadian Hunter Exploration. Mr. Bosman received his Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Calgary and his Resource Engineering diploma from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Bosman is a member of APEGA.

David Humphreys Mr. David M. Humphreys serves as Vice President - Operations of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since October 9, 2009. Mr. Humphreys is the Vice-President, Operations of Birchcliff. He has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. Prior to joining Birchcliff in 2009, he served as Vice-President, Operations of Highpine Oil & Gas Ltd., White Fire Energy Ltd. and Virtus Energy Ltd.; Production Manager of both Husky Oil Operations Ltd. and Ionic Energy. Mr. Humphreys received his Hydrocarbon Engineering Technology diploma from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and is a member of ASET. Mr. Humphreys also has his P.L. (Eng.) designation and is a member of APEGA.

Christopher Carlsen Mr. Christopher A. Carlsen serves as a Vice-President - Engineering of Birchcliff Energy Ltd., since JUly 22, 2013. Mr. Carlsen is the Vice-President, Engineering of Birchcliff and is a Professional Engineer. He previously served as Asset Team Lead and Senior Exploitation Engineer with Birchcliff. Mr. Carlsen is a Professional Engineer with more than 16 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. Prior to joining Birchcliff in 2008, he was the Senior Engineer at Greenfield Resources Ltd. and held various engineering positions at both EnCana Corporation and PanCanadian Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Carlsen received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Carlsen is a member of APEGA

Dennis Dawson Mr. Dennis A. Dawson is Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dawson is a director of the Corporation and was previously the Vice-President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of AltaGas. Mr. Dawson joined AltaGas as Associate General Counsel in August 1997, after consulting with AltaGas Services Inc. from July 1996. Effective July 1998, he became AltaGas’ General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and effective December 1998, Mr. Dawson became Vice-President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Dawson has over 31 years of oil and natural gas experience, including nine years as General Counsel for Pan-Alberta Gas Ltd., a major Canadian natural gas export and marketing company. Mr. Dawson received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Lethbridge and his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Alberta.