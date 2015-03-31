Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)

Name Description

Rahul Bajaj Shriman Rahul Kumar Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. He is an Honours Graduate in Economics and Law and did his MBA from Harvard Business School. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of erstwhile Bajaj Auto since 1968. Post demerger of the Company, Shri Bajaj continues to act as Chairman of the Company but as Non-Executive Chairman. The Group manufactures and markets a range of products and services in India and abroad, including 2 and 3-wheelers, home appliances, lamps, wind energy, special alloy and stainless steel, castings, cranes, forgings, infrastructure development, material handling equipment, travel, general and life insurance and investment & financial services. Under Mr. Bajaj’s leadership, Bajaj Auto, for its performance, has received various awards including the 1977 Export Award from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the 1985 Economic Times & Harvard Business School Association Award for Corporate Performance, CII Award for Quality and Reliability in 1984 & 1988 and for Technology and Innovation in 1985. For 1994-95 Bajaj Auto received the Engineering Export Promotion Council’s award for the highest exports of consumer durables nationally and the highest exports of engineering goods in the Western Region. Bajaj Auto received Dalal Street Journal's Corporate Excellence Award for 1990 & 1995 (Rank I). In recognition of his contribution to the automotive industry, the Government of India appointed Mr. Bajaj as the Chairman of the Development Council for Automobiles and Allied Industries, 1975-77. In 1975, Mr. Bajaj received the “Man of the Year” Award from the National Institution of Quality Assurance. Mr. Bajaj was selected as Business India's Businessman of the Year 1985. In 1988, Mr. Bajaj was felicitated for his achievements in a public function by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Mr. Bajaj was Chairman of Indian Airlines between 1986-89.

Anant Marathe Shriman Anant Marathe serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective October 1, 2014. He is a qualified chartered accountant, a cost and works accountant and also a company secretary. He has also completed Diploma in IFRS from ACCA UK. He is in the Bajaj Group since October 2001.

Vallari Gupte Srimanthi Vallari Gupte serves as the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Sanjiv Bajaj Shriman Sanjiv Bajaj serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd., since April 01, 2012. He is B E (Mech), first class with distinction from the University of Pune, M Sc (Manufacturing Systems Engg) with distinction from the University of Warwick, U K and MBA from Harvard Business School, U S A. Since 2008, Managing Director of Bajaj FinServ. Bajaj FinServ operates in the Insurance business through Bajaj Allianz Life and Bajaj Allianz General, as well as in the consumer lending business through Bajaj Finance. Role includes guiding the current businesses and building new ones in the financial services space. Non Executive Director of Bajaj Holdings and Investment. Role includes building the strategy and team, and guiding this investment company. Executive Director of Bajaj Auto. Head of Finance & Control, and Legal functions of Bajaj Auto since 2000. Head of International Business from April 2004 to September 2007.

Madhur Bajaj Shriman Madhur Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. He graduated in commerce from Sydenham College, Bombay, in 1973, and did his MBA from the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. He is the recipient of the Vikas Rattan Award from the International Friendship Society of India, for enriching human life and achievements.

Rajiv Bajaj Shriman Rajiv Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. He graduated in first class, with distinction, in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune in 1988, and then completed his masters in Manufacturing Systems Engineering, with distinction, from the University of Warwick in 1990. He has since worked at Bajaj Auto in the areas of Manufacturing & Supply Chain (1990-95), R+D and Engineering (1995-2000), and Marketing and Sales (2000-2005), and has been its Managing Director since April 2005. His current priority is the application of the scientific principles of Homeopathy to the task of building a brand centred strategy at Bajaj Auto with the objective of achieving its vision of being one of the world’s motorcycle and small commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Manish Kejriwal Shriman Manish Kejriwal serves as the Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. He is the Senior Managing Director of Temasek Holdings Advisors India Private Limited. Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd. is an investment holding company head quartered in Singapore. His achievements / previous assignments include the following: Partner at McKinsey & Company, Inc and had been a part of their New York, Cleveland and Mumbai offices. Worked at the World Bank in Washington D.C, and had spent the summer between his two years at business school with Goldman Sachs (Principal Investment/Corporate Finance) in Hong Kong. Received an AB from Dartmouth College where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a major in Economics and Engineering Sciences. He holds an MBA from Harvard University, where he graduated with high distinction as a Baker Scholar. An active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). He has been on the Board of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (erstwhile Bajaj Auto Limited) since September 15, 2004 and on the Board of Bajaj Auto Ltd since January 30, 2008.

Naushad Forbes Dr. Naushad D. Forbes serves as Additional Independent Director of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited, effective 15 September 2017. He is the Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall.

P. Murari Shriman P. Murari serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. He holds M A (Economics) from Madras University joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), in which he served from 1957 till 1992. During his career as a civil servant, he has held many distinguished positions, including: Sub-divisional and District Magistrate, Sub-Collector, Deputy Director of Census Operations, Chairman/Managing Director/Director in State undertakings of Government of Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary, Chairman - Electricity Board, Commissioner for Commercial Taxes, Govt of Tamil Nadu. Additional Secretary to GOI, Ministry of Industry, Secretary to GOI, Cabinet Secretariat, Implementation Committee for Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Centenary, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, GOI, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GOI. He has undertaken many special projects for the Government of India and has chaired numerous high level commissions and committees. He has served on the Boards/Councils of several reputed institutions and professional bodies. He has represented India in the Asian Productivity Council. He has a number of important publications to his credit. He retired as Secretary to the President of India in August, 1992. He is currently Adviser to President, FICCI. He is also the elected President of the Indo American Association, Chennai.

Nanoo Pamnani Shriman Nanoo Pamnani serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd. He is B A (Hons) from Bombay University (stood first in the University in Economic Major), B Sc (Economics) from London School of Economics (Majored in Economics and Econometrics). In his 40-year long career with Citibank, N.A., he held many key positions and handled a range of senior assignments both in India and abroad, which include the following: Director for Citibank, N.A., Asia Pacific Group l Chief Executive Officer, Citibank, N.A., India l Sector Executive, Citibank, N.A., Emerging Markets, (Asia, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa) l Division Executive, Citibank, N.A., Asia Pacific Private Banking Group l Chief Executive Officer, Citibank, N.A., Philippines.

Gita Piramal Dr. Gita Piramal serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is an entrepreneur & businesswoman, author and journalist with a Ph.D., in business history.