Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)

BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs404.35
Open
Rs403.40
Day's High
Rs403.70
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Volume
202,188
Avg. Vol
275,464
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Name Age Since Current Position

Shekhar Bajaj

68 2014 Promoter Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Pratap Gharge

2013 President, Chief Information Officer

Anant Purandare

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Vijay Bhat

2014 Senior General Manager - Power Distribution

Girish Bhave

Vice President - Corporate Services

Siddhartha Kanodia

2014 President - Consumer Products Group

Rakesh Markhedkar

2013 President – Engineering & Projects BU

Krishna Raman

Vice President - Lighting BU

Amit Sethi

Vice President - Fans BU

Atul Sharma

2013 President – Human Resources & Administration

R. Sundararajan

2014 President – Lighting Business Group

Atul Pathak

2014 Executive Vice President - Branch Sales Support

Vaidyanathan Shankar

2014 Executive Vice President - Domestic Appliances (DAP) BU

Dileep Sharma

2014 Executive Vice President - Customer Care

Anil Shipley

2014 Executive Vice President - Supply Chain Management (CP)

Mangesh Patil

2013 Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary

Anil Gupta

Vice President - Operations, Ranjangaon Unit

Sivakumar Balasubramanyam

2015 Vice President - Illumination

Beena Koshy

2014 Vice President - Advertising & Brand Development

Karunakar Mowar

2014 Vice President - Morphy Richards and Inst. & Malls (I&M)

B. B. Mukhopadhyay

Vice President & Head - Kosi Unit

Pradeep Patil

2014 Vice President - Kitchen Appliances (KAP) BU

Shriram Sehgal

2014 Vice President - Canteen Stores Department (CSD)

Anant Bajaj

2012 Joint Managing Director, Promoter Non-Independent Executive Director

Sanjay Bhagat

Senior General Manager - TLT

Chiranjeev Soni

2014 General Manager - Internal Audit

Sharad Sontakke

2014 Deputy General Manager - Works, Chakan Unit

Madhur Bajaj

64 Promoter Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Harsh Goenka

57 1984 Independent Non-Executive Director

Vishnubhai Haribhakti

85 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ashok Jalan

72 1989 Independent Non-Executive Director

Siddharth Mehta

2016 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Anuj Poddar

2016 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Indu Shahani

64 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rajendra Singh

67 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director
Shekhar Bajaj

Shri. Shekhar Bajaj is the Promoter Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company.

Pratap Gharge

Mr. Pratap S. Gharge is the President, Chief Information Officer of the company.

Anant Purandare

Shri. Anant Martand Purandare is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company.

Vijay Bhat

Mr. Vijay Anant Bhat is the Senior General Manager - Power Distribution of the company.

Girish Bhave

Mr. Girish Bhave is the Vice President - Corporate Services of the company.

Siddhartha Kanodia

Mr. Siddhartha Kanodia is the President - Consumer Products Group of the company.

Rakesh Markhedkar

Mr. Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar is the President – Engineering & Projects BU of the company.

Krishna Raman

Mr. Krishna Raman is the Vice President - Lighting BU of the company.

Amit Sethi

Mr. Amit Sethi is the Vice President - Fans BU of the company.

Atul Sharma

Mr. Atul Sharma is the President – Human Resources & Administration of the company.

R. Sundararajan

Mr. R. Sundararajan is the President – Lighting Business Group of the company.

Atul Pathak

Mr. Atul Pathak is the Executive Vice President - Branch Sales Support of the company.

Vaidyanathan Shankar

Mr. Vaidyanathan Shankar is the Executive Vice President - Domestic Appliances (DAP) BU of the company.

Dileep Sharma

Mr. Dileep Sharma is the Executive Vice President - Customer Care of the company.

Anil Shipley

Mr. Anil Errol Shipley is the Executive Vice President - Supply Chain Management (CP) of the company.

Mangesh Patil

Shri. Mangesh Patil is the Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary of the company.

Anil Gupta

Mr. Anil Gupta is the Vice President - Operations, Ranjangaon Unit of the company.

Sivakumar Balasubramanyam

Mr. Sivakumar Balasubramanyam is the Vice President - Illumination of the company.

Beena Koshy

Mr. Beena Leji Koshy is the Vice President - Advertising & Brand Development of the company.

Karunakar Mowar

Mr. Karunakar Mowar is the Vice President - Morphy Richards and Inst. & Malls (I&M) of the company.

B. B. Mukhopadhyay

Mr. B. B. Mukhopadhyay is the Vice President & Head - Kosi Unit of the company.

Pradeep Patil

Mr. Pradeep Patil is the Vice President - Kitchen Appliances (KAP) BU of the company.

Shriram Sehgal

Mr. Shriram Sehgal is the Vice President - Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of the company.

Anant Bajaj

Shri. Anant Bajaj is the Joint Managing Director, Promoter Non-Independent Executive Director of the company.

Sanjay Bhagat

Mr. Sanjay Bhagat is the Senior General Manager - TLT of the company.

Chiranjeev Soni

Mr. Chiranjeev Subh Karan Soni is the General Manager - Internal Audit of the company.

Sharad Sontakke

Mr. Sharad Sontakke is the Deputy General Manager - Works, Chakan Unit of the company.

Madhur Bajaj

Shri. Madhur Bajaj is Promoter Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. He has B.Com, MBA from Institute of Management Development, Lausanne, Switzerland, a member of the Board since 1994, Industrialist with over 29 years of experience. He is the Vice-Chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Harsh Goenka

Mr. Harsh Vardhan Goenka is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. He has a B.A. (Hons.) from Kolkata University, MBA from IMD Switzerland, a member of the Board since 1984. Industrialist with 22 years of experience in managing enterprises.

Vishnubhai Haribhakti

Shri. Vishnubhai B. Haribhakti is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and in practice for the past several years. He was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in the year 1968-69. He has considerable experience in the field of accountancy and management. He is on the Board of the company since 12th August, 1991. He is also a Director of following Companies: Rohit Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd., The Simplex Mills Co. Ltd., The Anglo-French Drug Co. (Eastern) Ltd., Ester Industries Ltd., Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd., Prudential ICICI Trust Ltd., Hindustan Composites Ltd., Haribhakti MRI Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.,Moores Rowland Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Ashok Jalan

Shri. Ashok K. Jalan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. He has completed B.A. (Hons) from Kolkata University, a member of the Board since 1989, Industrialist with over 48 years of experience in managing textile enterprises. He served as the director of Asiatic Textile Co. Ltd., The Elphinsone Spg. & Wvg. Mills Co. Ltd., Dupont Exports Pvt. Ltd., Dupont Sportswear Ltd., Webrands.Com Ltd.

Siddharth Mehta

Anuj Poddar

Indu Shahani

Dr. Indu R. Shahani, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. She has Ph.D in Commerce from University of Mumbai on enhancing Academia Institutional linkages Academician with over three decades of teaching experience at University and Degree College, member of University Grant’s Commission, member of various Committees, Academic Council, Audit & Corporate Governance Committee of HSBC, Director of the Rotary Club of Bombay and Member Junior/Youth Red Cross of the Indian Red Cross Society and has pioneering linkages with bodies such as CII, BC, CI, IMC. She was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Letters degree by the University of Westminster in London. She is the Hon’ble Sheriff of Mumbai and the Principal of H.R.College of Commerce & Economics. She is a director of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., and Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Rajendra Singh

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Singh is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. He has Post Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from BHU, Ex. Chairman & MD of PowerGrid Corporation of India Ltd. In his career of 37 years, he has served TISCO, NTPC and POWERGRID. He has been conferred with awards notably SCOPE Award for Excellence & contribution to the Public Sector Management, Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by BHU, Power Delivery Product Champion Award by Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) USA and Green Award by World Bank. Dr.Singh is associated with bodies like CIGRE - Paris; CIGRE - India; World Energy Council - USA; Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).

