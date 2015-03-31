Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)

Name Description

Shekhar Bajaj Shri. Shekhar Bajaj is the Promoter Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company.

Pratap Gharge Mr. Pratap S. Gharge is the President, Chief Information Officer of the company.

Anant Purandare Shri. Anant Martand Purandare is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company.

Vijay Bhat Mr. Vijay Anant Bhat is the Senior General Manager - Power Distribution of the company.

Girish Bhave Mr. Girish Bhave is the Vice President - Corporate Services of the company.

Siddhartha Kanodia Mr. Siddhartha Kanodia is the President - Consumer Products Group of the company.

Rakesh Markhedkar Mr. Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar is the President – Engineering & Projects BU of the company.

Krishna Raman Mr. Krishna Raman is the Vice President - Lighting BU of the company.

Amit Sethi Mr. Amit Sethi is the Vice President - Fans BU of the company.

Atul Sharma Mr. Atul Sharma is the President – Human Resources & Administration of the company.

R. Sundararajan Mr. R. Sundararajan is the President – Lighting Business Group of the company.

Atul Pathak Mr. Atul Pathak is the Executive Vice President - Branch Sales Support of the company.

Vaidyanathan Shankar Mr. Vaidyanathan Shankar is the Executive Vice President - Domestic Appliances (DAP) BU of the company.

Dileep Sharma Mr. Dileep Sharma is the Executive Vice President - Customer Care of the company.

Anil Shipley Mr. Anil Errol Shipley is the Executive Vice President - Supply Chain Management (CP) of the company.

Mangesh Patil Shri. Mangesh Patil is the Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary of the company.

Anil Gupta Mr. Anil Gupta is the Vice President - Operations, Ranjangaon Unit of the company.

Sivakumar Balasubramanyam Mr. Sivakumar Balasubramanyam is the Vice President - Illumination of the company.

Beena Koshy Mr. Beena Leji Koshy is the Vice President - Advertising & Brand Development of the company.

Karunakar Mowar Mr. Karunakar Mowar is the Vice President - Morphy Richards and Inst. & Malls (I&M) of the company.

B. B. Mukhopadhyay Mr. B. B. Mukhopadhyay is the Vice President & Head - Kosi Unit of the company.

Pradeep Patil Mr. Pradeep Patil is the Vice President - Kitchen Appliances (KAP) BU of the company.

Shriram Sehgal Mr. Shriram Sehgal is the Vice President - Canteen Stores Department (CSD) of the company.

Anant Bajaj Shri. Anant Bajaj is the Joint Managing Director, Promoter Non-Independent Executive Director of the company.

Sanjay Bhagat Mr. Sanjay Bhagat is the Senior General Manager - TLT of the company.

Chiranjeev Soni Mr. Chiranjeev Subh Karan Soni is the General Manager - Internal Audit of the company.

Sharad Sontakke Mr. Sharad Sontakke is the Deputy General Manager - Works, Chakan Unit of the company.

Madhur Bajaj Shri. Madhur Bajaj is Promoter Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. He has B.Com, MBA from Institute of Management Development, Lausanne, Switzerland, a member of the Board since 1994, Industrialist with over 29 years of experience. He is the Vice-Chairman of Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Harsh Goenka Mr. Harsh Vardhan Goenka is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. He has a B.A. (Hons.) from Kolkata University, MBA from IMD Switzerland, a member of the Board since 1984. Industrialist with 22 years of experience in managing enterprises.

Vishnubhai Haribhakti Shri. Vishnubhai B. Haribhakti is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and in practice for the past several years. He was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in the year 1968-69. He has considerable experience in the field of accountancy and management. He is on the Board of the company since 12th August, 1991. He is also a Director of following Companies: Rohit Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd., The Simplex Mills Co. Ltd., The Anglo-French Drug Co. (Eastern) Ltd., Ester Industries Ltd., Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd., Prudential ICICI Trust Ltd., Hindustan Composites Ltd., Haribhakti MRI Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.,Moores Rowland Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Ashok Jalan Shri. Ashok K. Jalan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. He has completed B.A. (Hons) from Kolkata University, a member of the Board since 1989, Industrialist with over 48 years of experience in managing textile enterprises. He served as the director of Asiatic Textile Co. Ltd., The Elphinsone Spg. & Wvg. Mills Co. Ltd., Dupont Exports Pvt. Ltd., Dupont Sportswear Ltd., Webrands.Com Ltd.

Indu Shahani Dr. Indu R. Shahani, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Electricals Limited. She has Ph.D in Commerce from University of Mumbai on enhancing Academia Institutional linkages Academician with over three decades of teaching experience at University and Degree College, member of University Grant’s Commission, member of various Committees, Academic Council, Audit & Corporate Governance Committee of HSBC, Director of the Rotary Club of Bombay and Member Junior/Youth Red Cross of the Indian Red Cross Society and has pioneering linkages with bodies such as CII, BC, CI, IMC. She was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Letters degree by the University of Westminster in London. She is the Hon’ble Sheriff of Mumbai and the Principal of H.R.College of Commerce & Economics. She is a director of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., and Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd.