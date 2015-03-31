Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)
BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs404.35
Open
Rs403.40
Day's High
Rs403.70
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Volume
202,188
Avg. Vol
275,464
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shekhar Bajaj
|68
|2014
|Promoter Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Pratap Gharge
|2013
|President, Chief Information Officer
|
Anant Purandare
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Vijay Bhat
|2014
|Senior General Manager - Power Distribution
|
Girish Bhave
|Vice President - Corporate Services
|
Siddhartha Kanodia
|2014
|President - Consumer Products Group
|
Rakesh Markhedkar
|2013
|President – Engineering & Projects BU
|
Krishna Raman
|Vice President - Lighting BU
|
Amit Sethi
|Vice President - Fans BU
|
Atul Sharma
|2013
|President – Human Resources & Administration
|
R. Sundararajan
|2014
|President – Lighting Business Group
|
Atul Pathak
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Branch Sales Support
|
Vaidyanathan Shankar
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Domestic Appliances (DAP) BU
|
Dileep Sharma
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Customer Care
|
Anil Shipley
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Supply Chain Management (CP)
|
Mangesh Patil
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Anil Gupta
|Vice President - Operations, Ranjangaon Unit
|
Sivakumar Balasubramanyam
|2015
|Vice President - Illumination
|
Beena Koshy
|2014
|Vice President - Advertising & Brand Development
|
Karunakar Mowar
|2014
|Vice President - Morphy Richards and Inst. & Malls (I&M)
|
B. B. Mukhopadhyay
|Vice President & Head - Kosi Unit
|
Pradeep Patil
|2014
|Vice President - Kitchen Appliances (KAP) BU
|
Shriram Sehgal
|2014
|Vice President - Canteen Stores Department (CSD)
|
Anant Bajaj
|2012
|Joint Managing Director, Promoter Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Sanjay Bhagat
|Senior General Manager - TLT
|
Chiranjeev Soni
|2014
|General Manager - Internal Audit
|
Sharad Sontakke
|2014
|Deputy General Manager - Works, Chakan Unit
|
Madhur Bajaj
|64
|Promoter Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Harsh Goenka
|57
|1984
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Vishnubhai Haribhakti
|85
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Ashok Jalan
|72
|1989
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Siddharth Mehta
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Anuj Poddar
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Indu Shahani
|64
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Rajendra Singh
|67
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shekhar Bajaj
|13,491,000
|
Pratap Gharge
|--
|
Anant Purandare
|7,918,000
|
Vijay Bhat
|--
|
Girish Bhave
|--
|
Siddhartha Kanodia
|--
|
Rakesh Markhedkar
|--
|
Krishna Raman
|--
|
Amit Sethi
|--
|
Atul Sharma
|--
|
R. Sundararajan
|--
|
Atul Pathak
|--
|
Vaidyanathan Shankar
|--
|
Dileep Sharma
|--
|
Anil Shipley
|--
|
Mangesh Patil
|5,836,000
|
Anil Gupta
|--
|
Sivakumar Balasubramanyam
|--
|
Beena Koshy
|--
|
Karunakar Mowar
|--
|
B. B. Mukhopadhyay
|--
|
Pradeep Patil
|--
|
Shriram Sehgal
|--
|
Anant Bajaj
|9,438,000
|
Sanjay Bhagat
|--
|
Chiranjeev Soni
|--
|
Sharad Sontakke
|--
|
Madhur Bajaj
|--
|
Harsh Goenka
|--
|
Vishnubhai Haribhakti
|--
|
Ashok Jalan
|--
|
Siddharth Mehta
|--
|
Anuj Poddar
|--
|
Indu Shahani
|--
|
Rajendra Singh
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
