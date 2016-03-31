Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS)

Name Description

Rahul Bajaj Shri. Rahul Kumar Bajaj is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Finance Limited. He heads the Bajaj Group of companies which manufacture and market a range of products and services in India and abroad including 2 and 3 wheelers, home appliances, lamps, wind energy, special alloy and stainless steel, castings, cranes, forgings, infrastructure development, material handling equipment, travel, genera and life insurance and investment and financial services. He is the Chairman of the group’s flagship, Bajaj Auto Ltd. Bajaj Auto Ltd., is India’s premier 2 and 3-wheeler company. He holds an Honours Degree in Economics from Delhi University, a Degree in Law from Bombay University and an Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He is the Chairman of the Board of many companies. He was elected to the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in June 2006. He has received numerous prestigious awards and recognitions from reputed authorities and bodies, notable ones being the award of ‘Padma Bhushan’ in 2001, Alumni Achievement Award by the Harvard Business School and Life Time Achievement Awards from Economic Times and Ernst & Young.

Rajeev Jain Shri. Rajeev Jain is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Bajaj Finance Limited. He is a management graduate by profession and has 1 5 years of experience in consumer lending industry. He comes with the experience of managing diverse consumer lending businesses viz, auto loans, durables loans, personal loans and credit cards. In his previous assignments he has worked over four years with GE and about eight years with American Express. Prior to joining BAFL, he was Deputy CEO with AIG for its consumer finance business.

Sanjiv Bajaj Shri. Sanjiv Bajaj is Non-Executive Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Finance Limited. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Mech), first class with distinction from the University of Pune, Master of Science (Manufacturing Systems Engg) with distinction from the University of Warwick, UK and Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, USA. He is currently the Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd and heads the International Business, Finance, Secretarial and IT functions at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Nanoo Pamnani Shri. Nanoo Pamnani is Non-Executive Independent Co-Vice Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Finance Limited. He holds a B.A.(Hons.) from Bombay University and B.Sc. (Economics) from London School of Economics. Between 1982 to 1985, Shri Pamnani was Chief Executive Officer of Citibank, N.A. India with responsibilities covering Corporate and Investment Banking in India and oversight over businesses in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Between 1985 to 1989, he was Chief Executive Officer of Citibank, N.A. based in Manila and was involved in the country debt rescheduling process. During 1989 to 1995, Mr. Pamnani was with Citibank N.A as Business Head for Private Banking businesses across Asia Pacific, excluding Japan and was based in Singapore. In 1995, he became Director of Operations and Technology for over 70 countries of Citibank N.A. Emerging Markets (Asia, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa and was based in London. In 1998, he became Chief Executive Officer of Citibank N.A., India with responsibilities covering Corporate and Investment Banking and Consumer Banking and Regional Head for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In 2002, he was appointed to the position of Chairman, Citibank N.A, India in a non-executive capacity. From 2004 to December, 2006, as Director of Citibank, N.A. Asia pacific Group, based in Singapore, he focused on bank acquisitions and establishing new Centres of Excellence for Software and business processing across Asia Pacific. Mr. Pamnani retired from Citigroup with effect from December 31, 2006 and has now relocated to Mumbai, India. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of all of the above mentioned Companies and Shareholders’ and Investors’ Grievance Committee of all the companies except Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Sandeep Jain Shri. Sandeep Jain has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 04, 2016. He was Head - Business Re-Engineering & Investor Relations, who has been with the Company since August 2008 and with the Bajaj Group since March 2006.

Madhur Bajaj Shri. Madhur Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finance Limited. He is an alumni of Doon School, Dehra Dun. After obtaining his Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Sydenham College, Bombay, in 1973, he did his Masters of Business Administration at the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979. He is the immediate past President of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), an apex association of Indian automobile manufacturers. He is current National Council Member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Past Chairman of its Western Region. He is the President of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the apex Industries Association of Pune. He is the Vice Chairman of Bajaj Auto Limited. He is also the Chairman of Maharashtra Scooters Limited.

Rajiv Bajaj Shri. Rajiv Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finance Limited. He holds a B.E. (Mech) First Class with distinction from University of Pune and M.Sc. with distinction in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from University of Warwick, U.K. He has been in the erstwhile Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) in different capacities since 19 December 1990. As President and later as Joint Managing Director, he has a technological reorientation of the company, so as to meet the existing and future competitive challenges. He became the Managing Director of the erstwhile BAL on 1 April 2005 and remained as such until 20 February 2008, i.e. the effective date for the scheme of demerger of erstwhile BAL. He then became the Managing Director of the new BAL with effect from 20 February 2008. He has received numerous prestigious awards and recognitions from reputed authorities and organisations, notable ones being World Economic Forum, Indian Institute of Materials Management, The Indian Express, Economic Times and NDTV Profit.

Omkar Goswami Dr. Omkar Goswami, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Finance Limited. He is a member of audit committee, remuneration and nomination committee.

Rajendra Lakhotia Shri. Rajendra Lakhotia is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finance Limited. He is a member of remuneration and nomination committee.

Dhirajlal Mehta Shri. Dhirajlal S. Mehta is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finance Limited. He is Commerce Graduate with Honors from Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, Bombay University. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Fellow Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has been associated with Bajaj Group of companies since 1966 and he is currently Whole-time Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd. He has more than 40 years experience in corporate laws, taxation, finance and investment. While in active professional career, he worked for several committees of SEBI, CII, FICCI and Government of India. He is also associated with a number of social, educational and welfare organizations. He has been associated with the company as a Director since 1990. He has been associated with the company as a Director since 1990. He holds Directorships in the following public limited companies apart from Bajaj Auto Finance Ltd. Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bajaj Auto Holdings Ltd. ;Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd., Jeewan Ltd., Hincon Holdings Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Mukand Ltd. He is a member of the Audit Committees and the Shareholders! Investors Grievance Committees in Mukand Ltd., Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd., and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.

Dipak Poddar Shri. Dipak Kumar Poddar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Finance Limited. He holds B.Sc.(Hons.), SB & SM (MIT), educated at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA and has experience of over three decades in finance, automobiles, garment exports, precision engineering and other areas. He was the Managing Director of the company from April 1987 to March 2008. He holds directorships in the following public limited companies apart from Bajaj Auto Finance Ltd. are Poddar Developers Ltd., Suvijay Exports Ltd., VIP Industries Ltd., GTL Ltd., Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., Makara Real Estates Ltd., Brite Merchants Ltd.