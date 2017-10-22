Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BJKAS.IS)

Name Description

Fikret Orman Mr. Fikret Orman is Chairman of the Board of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi and Florida University. He is a partner of Esin Yapi.

Ahmet Urkmezgil Mr. Ahmet Urkmezgil is Vice Chairman of the Board of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Promat AS.

Deniz Atalay Mr. Deniz Atalay is Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He is a businessman and Vice Chairman of the Board of SMS Gida Yonetim AS.

Erdal Torunogullari Mr. Erdal Torunogullari is Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is Chairman of the Boards of Edelstall Turizm AS and Orkam AS, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Torunogullari Yatirim AS.

Ahmet Kilicoglu Mr. Ahmet Kilicoglu is Independent Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Board Member of Vestel Elektronik, Vestel Beyaz Esya and Zorlu Enerji.