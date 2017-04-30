Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKGH.L)

Name Description

Anthony Pidgley Mr. Anthony W. (Tony) Pidgley, CBE is Group Executive Chairman of the Board of Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. He left school at 15 to form his own company in haulage and plant hire. He later sold his business to Crest Homes where he became a Building Director. In 1975, Tony left Crest Homes with fellow director, Jim Farrer, to form Berkeley. Tony became Group Managing Director in 1976 and was appointed Group Chairman in 2009. Tony’s expertise has been used to advise the recent Estate Regeneration Advisory panel, Lord Heseltine’s Thames Estuary Growth Commission, the Mayor on the Outer London Commission and the Government on the disposal of public sector land. Tony was awarded the CBE in 2013 for services to the housing sector and the community. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Heriot- Watt University in 2013 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to house building and achievements in sustainable urban development. He is President, London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Trustee, Open City London Trustee, Sir Simon Milton Foundation Vice President, Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust.

Rob Perrins Mr. Rob C. Perrins, BSC (HONS) ACA., is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. He joined the Company in 1994 having qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young in 1991. He was appointed to the Group Main Board on 1 May 2001 on becoming Managing Director of Berkeley Homes plc. He became Group Finance Director on 2 November 2001, moving to his current role as Chief Executive on 9 September 2009. In 2010 Rob launched Berkeley Group’s “Our Vision” strategy with its aspiration for Berkeley to be a modern world-class business. Rob has 23 years’ experience working in the property industry, he regularly contributes to public debates about the direction of housing policy and the property market and is a member of the Bank of England’s Residential Property Forum. He is Council member, Aston University., Governor, Wellington College.

John Armitt Sir John A. Armitt, CBE, is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. He is currently Chairman of National Express Group PLC and the City & Guilds Group and Deputy Chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Expo 2020. Sir John was President of the Institution of Civil Engineers (2015 - 2016), Chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority (2007 - 2014) and Chairman of the Engineering and Physical Science Research Council (2007 - 2012). From 2001 to 2007, he was Chief Executive of Network Rail and its predecessor, Railtrack and prior to that was Chairman of John Laing plc’s international and civil engineering divisions. Sir John is the Senior Independent Director. He has amassed extensive operational, commercial and technical experience throughout his career and, as a long-standing Non-executive Director, is able to use the experience he has gained to bring continual challenge to management. Sir John received a knighthood in 2012 for services to engineering and construction and was awarded the CBE in 1996 for his contribution to the rail industry. He is Chairman, National Express Group PLC Chairman, the City & Guilds Group, Deputy Chairman, National Infrastructure Commission Independent Non-executive Director, Expo 2020.

Richard Stearn Mr. Richard J. Stearn is the Finance Director of the Company. He re-joined Berkeley on 13 April 2015 as Finance Director, having previously worked for the company from 2002 to 2011 as Group Financial Controller. In the intervening period, Richard spent three years at Quintain Estates and Development plc, becoming its Finance Director in July 2012. He originally trained and practiced for 12 years as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Richard has 15 years’ experience in the property and development industry. His responsibilities include oversight of the Group’s finance, treasury, tax, risk management, internal audit and IT teams.

Sean Ellis Mr. Sean Ellis is Divisional Director, Executive Director of Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. He joined Berkeley in 2004 with expertise in land and planning. He joined the Group Main Board on 9 September 2010 as a Divisional Executive Director. Sean is Chairman of St James Group, Berkeley Homes (Eastern Counties) and St William (the Joint Venture with National Grid) and has overall responsibility for the performance of these three businesses. Sean began his career at Beazer Homes and prior to joining Berkeley held various senior positions at Laing Homes where he was appointed Managing Director in 1999. Until recently, Sean was the Chair of the Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea (VNEB) Landowners Group and the VNEB Strategy Board.

Karl Whiteman Mr. Karl Whiteman, BSC (HONS)., is Executive Director of Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. He joined Berkeley in 1996 as a Construction Director and currently leads the Berkeley Homes (East and West Thames) division. He joined the Group Main Board on 10 September 2009 as a Divisional Executive Director. Karl leads on the delivery of three of the largest regeneration projects in the UK – Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Southall Waterside. He oversees the Sustainability strategy across the Group and chairs the Health & Safety committee.

Peter Vernon Mr. Peter Vernon serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Peter is Group Executive Director at Grosvenor where he has responsibility for overseeing the Group's operating companies in North America, Asia and Britain and Ireland with an active programme of real estate investment and development in 11 world cities and assets under management of over £8.5bn. During the period 2008 to 2016, Peter was Chief Executive of Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, the private real estate investment and development Company with holdings in London and around the UK. Peter is also a Trustee of Peabody, the Housing Association that owns and manages more than 55,000 homes across London and the South East, housing over 111,000 residents.

Glyn Barker Mr. Glyn Barker, FCA is Non-Executive Independent Director of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC. He is a Chartered Accountant and has extensive experience as a business leader and trusted adviser to FTSE 100 companies. He has a deep understanding of accounting and regulatory issues along with extensive understanding of transactional and financial services. Glyn was appointed as a Nonexecutive Director of Berkeley following a 35 year career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”), where he held a number of senior posts including UK Vice Chairman, UK Managing Partner and UK Head of Assurance. He also established and ran PwC’s Transactions Services business. He is Senior Independent Nonexecutive Director, Aviva plc Independent Non-executive Director, Transocean Limited Chairman, Irwin Mitchell Holdings Limited Chairman, Interserve plc. Senior Advisory Partner, Novalpina Capital.

Diana Brightmore-Armour Ms. Diana Brightmore-Armour is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants and a Fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe of The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd where she is responsible for oversight of the day-to-day activities of the branch, including the local execution of the Group’s strategy, promoting a culture of compliance and ensuring appropriate standards of conduct and governance. Diana was previously CEO, Corporate Banking at Lloyds Banking Group (2004-2012) and spent her early career at The Coca Cola Company. Diana has 30 years’ international experience in banking, corporate finance, financial management, treasury and audit. She is a strong supporter of talent development and gender diversity. She is Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe of The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Adrian Li Mr. Adrian Li is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. He is Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, where he assists the Chief Executive with the overall management of the group. He holds a Master of Management degree from the Kellogg School of Management and an MA in Law from the University of Cambridge. Adrian brings banking experience to the Board and provides valuable insight into the Far East property and finance markets as well as global macroeconomic trends. He is Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, Ltd., Independent Non-executive Director of three listed companies under the Sino Group (Sino Land Company Ltd., Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Ltd. and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Ltd.) Independent Non-executive Director, China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. Independent Non-executive Director, COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd.

Andrew Myers Mr. Andrew Myers is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG in 1990. He has extensive finance and commercial skills and has been Chief Financial Officer at McLaren Technology Group since 2004 where he has responsibility for Finance, IT and Strategic Procurement. Prior to joining McLaren, Andy held senior finance roles at Rolls Royce plc and at the BMW/ Rover Group. He joined Rolls Royce Plc as Finance Director of the Combustion Business Unit in 2000 and was promoted to CFO of the Energy Sector, based in Washington DC two years later. He is Chief Financial Officer at McLaren Technology Group Limited.

Alison Nimmo Ms. Alison Nimmo, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC., since September 5, 2011. She is a Chartered Surveyor and Town Planner by training and is currently Chief Executive of The Crown Estate. Prior to joining The Crown Estate, she led the design and delivery of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic venues as Director of Regeneration and Design at the Olympic Delivery Authority and was the lead on sustainability and legacy for the Olympic Park. Her previous roles have included Chief Executive of Sheffield One and Project Director of Manchester Millennium Ltd. Alison has significant experience of leadership and Government relations. She was awarded a CBE in 2004 for services to urban regeneration and is a Fellow of the Institute of Civil Engineers, an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects and has an honorary degree from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2014, Alison was awarded the prestigious Royal Town Planning Institute Gold Medal for recognition of her services to town planning and sustainability throughout her career. She is The Crown Estate Member of Imperial College’s Council and Chair of its White City Syndicate Board, Trustee of the UK Green Building Council, Chair of the CBI’s Economic Growth Board.