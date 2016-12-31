Bankia SA (BKIA.MC)

Name Description

Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Mr. Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Bankia S.A. since May 9, 2012. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Banco Financiero y de Ahorros since May 9, 2012. In addition, he has been General Director of BBV and Member of the Management Committee of that company, being responsible for Commercial Banking in Spain and Operations in Latin America. He was also responsible for Retail Banking at BBVA and he acted as Chief Executive Officer of that entity till 2009. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Ceca and Cecabank. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic and Business Sciences from Universidad de Deusto and a degree in Finance and Strategic Planning from the University of Leeds.

Jose Sevilla Alvarez Mr. Jose Sevilla Alvarez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bankia S.A. since June 25, 2014. He also acts as Chairman of Executive Committee of the company. Prior to this, he served as General Director of Chairman's Office and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He joined the Company's Board on May 25, 2012 and was appointed as General Director of Chairman’s Department on May 16, 2012. He is Chairman of the Risk Committee of the Company. Prior to joining the Company he worked at BBVA (1997-2009) and in 2003 was appointed of its Director’s Committee. He also acted as General Director of Risk (2006-2009). Between 2003 and 2006, he acted as Head of the Chairman’s Department and was responsible for general intervention units, internal audit, compliance, research department and chairman's office. Between 1997 and 2003, he was Director of Strategy and Finance of America. In addition, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of BBVA Bancomer until 2009 and worked for Merrill Lynch y FG Inversiones Bursatiles. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business and Economics from Colegio Universitario de Estudios Financieros, CUNEF.

Antonio Ortega Parra Mr. Antonio Ortega Parra serves as General Manager of People, Resources and Technology, Executive Director of Bankia S.A. Between 2003 and 2007, he acted as Director of BBVA Bancomer and BBVA Continental. Between 2003 and 2006, he was Vice President of Banca Nazionale del Lavoro. In addition, between 2001 and 2003 he was General Director of Human Resources and Quality of BBVA, as well as Member of Directors Committee of the BBVA Group. He was also responsible for the Department of Banking in Europe (1999-2001) and acted as Deputy General Director of Commercial Banking (1996-1999). From 1994 to 1996, he held the position of Deputy General Director of International Retail Banking responsible for Latin American subsidiaries. From 1990 to 1994, he served as Deputy General Director and Regional Director of Valencia and Murcia. He also acted as Director of Banking School of Universidad Virtual del Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey and Director of Human Resources Master of Centro de Estudios Garrigues. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional de Educacion a Distancia de Madrid and a Diploma in Economics and Business Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Amalia Blanco Lucas Ms. Amalia Blanco Lucas serves as Deputy General Director of Communication and External Relations of Bankia S.A. since May 25, 2012. She has been assistant general director of Communication and External Relations of Bankia and member of the bank's Management Committee since May 2012. She is also chairman of A Contracorriente Films and member of the Advisory Board to the Instituto Americano de Investigacion Benjamin Franklin. She has experience both in banking, having served as internal auditor and controller with Santander Investment, and in the communications departments of publicly traded companies. Ms. Blanco has served as general manager of Communication and External Relations of Gamesa and Ferrovial, chief of staff of the chairman of Hidrocantabrico and director and general manager of Vertice 360. She began her professional career in Arthur Andersen. She holds a degree in Law and in Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas.

Gonzalo Alcubilla Povedano Mr. Gonzalo Alcubilla Povedano serves as Deputy Director of Business Banking of Bankia S.A. since June 25, 2014. In the past, he worked at Caja Madrid and has served as Director of Investment Portfolio, Director of Corporate Banking, Director of Corporate Finance, Deputy General Director and Director of Business Banking. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences with a specialization in Quantitative Economics.

Fernando Sobrini Aburto Mr. Fernando Sobrini Aburto serves as Deputy General Director of Retail Banking of Bankia S.A. since June 25, 2014. In the past, he served as Director of Madrid Sur Business, Director of Business and was Responsible for the Large Entities Risk Division of Bankinter. Currently, he works at Caja Madrid. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law, Economic and Business Sciences.

Miguel Crespo Rodriguez Mr. Miguel Crespo Rodriguez serves as General Secretary of Bankia S.A. He is also Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Executive, Audit and Compliance, Nominating and Remuneration and Risk Committees. In addition, he acts as General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Caja Madrid, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros and Corporacion Financiera de Caja Madrid SA. In the past, he was General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of ING Direct Espana, as well as he was Member of the Board of Directors of Credito y Caucion SA and Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Joaquin Ayuso Garcia Mr. Joaquin Ayuso Garcia serves as Independent Director of Bankia S.A. since May 25, 2012. He acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Ferrovial and Member of its Executive Committee. He also acts as Member of the Board of Holcim Espana, National Express and Circulo de Empresarios. He has acted as Chairman of the Nominating Committee of the Company since May 25, 2012 and Member of the Remuneration, Audit and Compliance Committee since July 2013. He graduated in Road, Canal and Port Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid in 1980.

Francisco Javier Campo Garcia Mr. Francisco Javier Campo Garcia serves as Independent Director of Bankia S.A. since May 25, 2012. He has been Member of the Company's Nominating Committee, Executive Committee and Chairman of Risk Committee since May 2012. He began his career at Arthur Andersen. He acts as President of Grupo Zena (Foster Hollywood, Domino’s Pizza, La Vaca Argentina, Canas&Tapas o Burger King). He is President of la Asociacion Espanola del Gran Consumo and Board Member of Grupo de Alimentacion Palacios and Member of Advisory Board of AT Kearney. He has served as President of Grupo Dia and Member of the Executive Committee of Grupo Carrefour. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Eva Castillo Sanz Ms. Eva Castillo Sanz serves as Independent Director of Bankia S.A. since May 25, 2012. She is also a Member of the Company's Risk Committee. She is Chairman of Telefonica Europa, Director of Telefonica SA and First Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Telefonica Czech, and Director of Old Mutual Plc. Before that, she worked at Merrill Lynch and served as Chairman of its Spanish subsidiary. She holds a degree in Law and Business Studies from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Jorge Cosmen Menendez-Castanedo Mr. Jorge Cosmen Menendez-Castanedo serves as Independent Director of Bankia S.A. since May 25, 2012. He has acted as President of ALSA and Co-President of National Express. He has worked at the companies from Tourism, Banking and Commerce sectors in Spain, Switzerland, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration and Business Management, and also holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.

Jose Luis Feito Higueruela Mr. Jose Luis Feito Higueruela serves as Independent Director of Bankia S.A. since May 25, 2012. He is Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain. He acts as President of ASETA and ASECAP, Financial and Economic Policy Commission of CEOE and the Institute of Economic Studies (IEE). He has worked at the International Monetary Fund, Banco de Espana and AB Asesores Bursatiles. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic and Business Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Fernando Fernandez Mendez de Andes Mr. Fernando Fernandez Mendez de Andes serves as Independent Director of Bankia S.A. since May 25, 2012. He acts as Member of the Company's Risk Committee. He acts as Board Member of Red Electrica. He has also served as Head of Economics of Banco Central Hispano and Banco Santander. He is also Director of Pividal Consultores S.L.U. He is Professor of Economics and Director of IE Business School. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics.

Antonio Greno Hidalgo Mr. Antonio Greno Hidalgo serves as Independent Director of Bankia S.A. since March 15, 2016. He also serves as Director of BFA, Tenedora de Acciones, S.A.U. He holds a degree in Business Science from Universidad de Valencia.