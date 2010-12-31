Bankinter SA (BKT.MC)

Name Description

Pedro Guerrero Guerrero Mr. Pedro Guerrero Guerrero serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bankinter, S.A. since January 1, 2013. Before that, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank since April 13, 2000, until 2007. He also acts as Member of the Executive Committee of the Bank, previously serving as its Chairman till January 1, 2013. In the past, he was President of the Madrid Stock Market, Founding Member and Vice President of AB Asesores Bursatiles SA and President of AB Asesores Gestion and AB Asesores Red. He has been Board Member of Prosegur SA since March 2005. In addition, he has served as Director of Lealtad Desarrollo SCR SA, President of Valores Darro SICAV SA and has worked at Corporacion Villanueva SA. Currently, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA. He graduated in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid. He is State Lawyer, Exchange Agent and Stockbroker and Madrid Notary.

Maria Dolores Dancausa Trevino Ms. Maria Dolores Dancausa Trevino serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Bankinter, S.A. She joined the Bank's Board on October 21, 2010. Her entire professional career has been in Finance sector, initially with Banco Exterior and subsequently with Bankinter SA. In 1994, she was appointed General Secretary and Secretary to the Board of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA, of which she was named Chief Executive Officer in 2008. Since October 2010, she has been Director of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA. She graduated in Law from Universidad CEU San Pablo, as well as she attended to the Advanced Management Program of INSEAD Business School and has completed various management programs at the Harvard Business School.

Alfonso Botin-Sanz de Sautuola Mr. Alfonso Botin-Sanz de Sautuola y Naveda serves as Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Bankinter, S.A. since 2007, representing Cartival SA. He has been Member of the Bank's Board of Directors since June 26, 1997. In the past, he worked at Salomon Brothers, Corporate Finance and M&A, until 1995. Since 1995, he has managed several Bankinter areas within the Banking Businesses Division and was the person in charge of creating the Capital Risk Division. He has also acted as President of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros, as well as Vice President of Aleph Nuevas Tecnologias SCR SA, Aleph Inversiones SCR SA and Aleph Capital SGECR SA. He graduated in Economics and Classical Civilizations from the Boston University.

Gloria Hernandez Garcia Ms. Gloria Hernandez Garcia serves as General Director of Finance and Capital Markets Area of Bankinter, S.A. She has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Banco Pastor, S.A.

Jacobo Diaz Garcia Mr. Jacobo Diaz Garcia serves as Director of Business Development, Products and Markets at Bankinter SA since 2016. Prior to this, he was Director of Innovation, Products And Quality Area at the Company.

Marcelino Botin-Sanz de Sautola Naveda Mr. Marcelino Botin-Sanz de Sautola Naveda serves as Director of Bankinter, S.A. since April 21, 2005. He acted as Representative of Cartival SA on the Bank's Board since 1997 until April 21, 2005. He has worked at Astilleros Mouro SL, as well as he has served as President of Aleph SCR SA. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Cartival SA. He holds a degree in Naval Architecture and Yacht Design from the University of Southampton in 1994.

Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Mr. Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero serves as Director of Bankinter, S.A. since September 14, 2005. In the past, he served as Director of the Banco Herrero y Rioja Alta SA, as well as he has been Vice President of Cementera Espanola OFICEMEN and Instituto Espanol del Cemento y sus Aplicaciones. He joined the Masaveu Group in 1993, where he has fulfilled various roles, currently serving as the Group's President, as well as the Executive Presidency of Corporacion Masaveu SA and the General Administration and Presidency of Tudela Veguin SA. In addition, he has served as Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico SA, President of Fundacion Masaveu and Fundacion Maria Cristina Masaveu Peterson. Moreover, he represents the Masaveu Group in numerous domestic and international companies, foundations and corporations and he is Director and Member of the Executive Committee of the Prince of Asturias Foundation. He graduated in Law from Universidad de Navarra.

Gonzalo de la Hoz Lizcano Mr. Gonzalo de la Hoz Lizcano serves as Independent Director of Bankinter, S.A. since February 13, 2008. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA since May, 1995 to February, 2008. Before that, he occupied various positions at IBM Spain, IBM USA and IBM Europe, where he directed the Development of European Products for Banking and Insurance, from 1985 to 1987. Currently, he acts as Chairman of Gneis Global Services SA and Member of the Board of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA. He is an Industrial Engineer. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas.

Rafael Mateu de Ros Cerezo Dr. Rafael Mateu de Ros Cerezo serves as Independent Director of Bankinter, S.A. since January 21, 2009. He has been a Board Member of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA and Trustee of Bankinter’s Fundacion para la Innovacion and AMREF Foundation. In addition, he is Professor at Instituto de Empresa in Madrid, Partner of the Ramon & Cajal Abogados law firm and Member of the Madrid Bar Association. He is State Lawyer. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and graduated from the PMD Program from the Harvard University.

Maria Teresa Pulido Mendoza Ms. Maria Teresa Pulido Mendoza serves as Independent Director of Bankinter, S.A. since August 23, 2014. She also serves as Director of Corporate Strategy at Ferrovial since 2011. She has experience in strategic consulting at McKinsey & Co and in corporate and private banking at Citi and Deutsche Bank. She has worked in business development projects, strategy, organization and change management. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Columbia University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.