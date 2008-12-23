Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sharad Upasani

2007 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Yogesh Dhingra

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Tushar Gunderia

2009 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head - Legal and Compliance

Anil Khanna

57 2007 Managing Director, Executive Director

Barttanu Das

2009 Head - Human Resources

Amod Dasgupta

2009 Head - East Region

Aneel Gambhir

2010 Head - Internal Audit

Ketan Kulkarni

2008 Head - Marketing, Corp. Communication & Sustainability

K. Gopa Kumar

2009 Head - South 1 Region

Balfour Manuel

2009 Head - West 1 Region

Gopinath Menon

2009 Head - South 2 Region

Vikash Mohan

2012 Head - Ground Operations

Arun Nangpal

2009 Head - Customer Service

Michael Pereira

2012 Head - Air Operations

Samir Shah

2009 Head - West 2 Region

Sukhwinder Singh

2013 Head, North Region

M. Basappa

Director

Vaidhyanathan Iyer

2008 Director

Thomas Kipp

2014 Additional Director

Bettina Staffa

2015 Woman Director

Malcolm Monteiro

62 2007 Non Independent Non-Executive Director

M. McMahon

72 2016 Independent Director

Narendra Sarda

71 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sharad Upasani

Mr. Sharad Upasani is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Blue Dart Express Limited. He holds Masters in Commerce and LLB from Mumbai University and also holds MBA degree from USA. He is now giving Consultancy on Corporate Law matters and acts as Arbitrator in corporate disputes.

Yogesh Dhingra

Mr. Yogesh Dhingra is the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Tushar Gunderia

Mr. Tushar Gunderia is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head - Legal and Compliance of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Anil Khanna

Mr. Anil Khanna is Managing Director, Executive Director of Blue Dart Express Limited. He is a graduate from the St. Stephen's College, Delhi and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from UBS, Chandigarh. Mr. Khanna has 32 years of experience in industries and has been with Blue Dart for 20 years. He took over as the Managing Director in 2007 and since then has led the organisation with clear strategic vision, focus on customers and inclusive execution of customer centric value propositions, thereby consolidating Blue Dart's leadership position in the market place.

Barttanu Das

Mr. Barttanu Kumar Das is the Head - Human Resources of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Amod Dasgupta

Aneel Gambhir

Mr. Aneel J. Gambhir is the Head - Internal Audit of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Ketan Kulkarni

Mr. Ketan Kulkarni is the Head - Marketing, Corp. Communication & Sustainability of theBlue Dart Express Limited.

K. Gopa Kumar

Balfour Manuel

Gopinath Menon

Mr. Gopinath Menon is the Head - South 2 Region of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Vikash Mohan

Mr. Vikash Mohan is the Head - Ground Operations of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Arun Nangpal

Michael Pereira

Mr. Michael Pereira is the Head - Air Operations of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Samir Shah

Sukhwinder Singh

M. Basappa

Vaidhyanathan Iyer

Mr. Vaidhyanathan N. Iyer is the Director of the Blue Dart Express Limited.He was the Vice President - Corporate Accounts of the company.

Thomas Kipp

Bettina Staffa

Malcolm Monteiro

Mr. Malcolm Monteiro is Non Independent Non-Executive Director of Blue Dart Express Limited. He has been appointed as a Member of the Audit Committee with effect from December 23, 2008.

M. McMahon

Narendra Sarda

