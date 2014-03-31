Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)
BLIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
178.55INR
10:13am BST
178.55INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.45 (-1.35%)
Rs-2.45 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs181.00
Rs181.00
Open
Rs183.40
Rs183.40
Day's High
Rs183.40
Rs183.40
Day's Low
Rs177.00
Rs177.00
Volume
36,961
36,961
Avg. Vol
229,021
229,021
52-wk High
Rs203.40
Rs203.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.05
Rs117.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vipul Thakkar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Shibroor Kamath
|60
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shruti Kamath
|30
|Whole Time Director
|
Vibha Kamath
|31
|2010
|Whole-Time Director
|
Aditi Bhatt
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Gautam Ashra
|57
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mayank Mehta
|54
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Santosh Parab
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Subramanian Vaidya
|71
|2011
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Vipul Thakkar
|
Shibroor Kamath
|Mr. Shibroor N. Kamath is Managing Director, Executive Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He has 32 years experience in Trading and in Pharmaceuticals. His Qualification is Intermediate. His Other Directorships includes: Florotek Bio Systems, Sathyashree Constructions, Ashtavinayak Enterprises, Patel Power Pvt. Ltd.
|
Shruti Kamath
|Miss. Shruti N. Kamath is Whole Time Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. She hold Bachelor of Engineering. She has experience in Trading and Marketing in Pharmaceuticals.
|
Vibha Kamath
|Dr. Vibha N. Kamath is Whole-Time Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. She has B.D.S degree. She has experience in Research & Development Activities and Dentist By Profession.
|
Aditi Bhatt
|
Gautam Ashra
|Mr. Gautam R. Ashra is Non-Executive Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He has experience in Foreign Exchange Business. He holds M.Com. His Other Directorships includes: Kanji PitamberForexPvt. Ltd., Kanji ForexPvtLtd., Genteel Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd., Monochrome Investment Pvt. Ltd., Ace Investments Service (I) Ltd.
|
Mayank Mehta
|Mr. Mayank S. Mehta is an Independent Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Commerce. He has experience in Trading. His other directorships includes: Wala Overseas Pvt Ltd., Varun Leather Cloth and Manufacturing Pvt Ltd., Shreeji Builders Ltd.
|
Santosh Parab
|
Subramanian Vaidya
|Mr. Subramanian R. Vaidya serves as the Independent Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He holds BSc(Hons.), DBM. He is an Advisory Council member in Drug Information Association, An Executive member of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association; Co-Chairman of SME Committee In Indian Drug Manufacturers Association. He is a permanent Invitee for Central Executive Council of Indian Pharmaceuticals Association and a Facilitator and Liasion Officer for Pharmexcil In Middle (E). He holds Directorship in M/s. SuNayan Pharmaceuticals, M/s. Media Medic Communications Pvt. Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vipul Thakkar
|--
|
Shibroor Kamath
|9,033,000
|
Shruti Kamath
|2,144,000
|
Vibha Kamath
|1,950,000
|
Aditi Bhatt
|--
|
Gautam Ashra
|--
|
Mayank Mehta
|--
|
Santosh Parab
|--
|
Subramanian Vaidya
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vipul Thakkar
|0
|0
|
Shibroor Kamath
|0
|0
|
Shruti Kamath
|0
|0
|
Vibha Kamath
|0
|0
|
Aditi Bhatt
|0
|0
|
Gautam Ashra
|0
|0
|
Mayank Mehta
|0
|0
|
Santosh Parab
|0
|0
|
Subramanian Vaidya
|0
|0