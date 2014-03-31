Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)

Name Description

Shibroor Kamath Mr. Shibroor N. Kamath is Managing Director, Executive Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He has 32 years experience in Trading and in Pharmaceuticals. His Qualification is Intermediate. His Other Directorships includes: Florotek Bio Systems, Sathyashree Constructions, Ashtavinayak Enterprises, Patel Power Pvt. Ltd.

Shruti Kamath Miss. Shruti N. Kamath is Whole Time Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. She hold Bachelor of Engineering. She has experience in Trading and Marketing in Pharmaceuticals.

Vibha Kamath Dr. Vibha N. Kamath is Whole-Time Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. She has B.D.S degree. She has experience in Research & Development Activities and Dentist By Profession.

Gautam Ashra Mr. Gautam R. Ashra is Non-Executive Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He has experience in Foreign Exchange Business. He holds M.Com. His Other Directorships includes: Kanji PitamberForexPvt. Ltd., Kanji ForexPvtLtd., Genteel Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd., Monochrome Investment Pvt. Ltd., Ace Investments Service (I) Ltd.

Mayank Mehta Mr. Mayank S. Mehta is an Independent Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Commerce. He has experience in Trading. His other directorships includes: Wala Overseas Pvt Ltd., Varun Leather Cloth and Manufacturing Pvt Ltd., Shreeji Builders Ltd.