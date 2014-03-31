Edition:
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)

BLIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

178.55INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs181.00
Open
Rs183.40
Day's High
Rs183.40
Day's Low
Rs177.00
Volume
36,961
Avg. Vol
229,021
52-wk High
Rs203.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Vipul Thakkar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Shibroor Kamath

60 Managing Director, Executive Director

Shruti Kamath

30 Whole Time Director

Vibha Kamath

31 2010 Whole-Time Director

Aditi Bhatt

2015 Company Secretary

Gautam Ashra

57 Non-Executive Director

Mayank Mehta

54 2011 Independent Director

Santosh Parab

2016 Independent Director

Subramanian Vaidya

71 2011 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Vipul Thakkar

Shibroor Kamath

Mr. Shibroor N. Kamath is Managing Director, Executive Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He has 32 years experience in Trading and in Pharmaceuticals. His Qualification is Intermediate. His Other Directorships includes: Florotek Bio Systems, Sathyashree Constructions, Ashtavinayak Enterprises, Patel Power Pvt. Ltd.

Shruti Kamath

Miss. Shruti N. Kamath is Whole Time Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. She hold Bachelor of Engineering. She has experience in Trading and Marketing in Pharmaceuticals.

Vibha Kamath

Dr. Vibha N. Kamath is Whole-Time Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. She has B.D.S degree. She has experience in Research & Development Activities and Dentist By Profession.

Aditi Bhatt

Gautam Ashra

Mr. Gautam R. Ashra is Non-Executive Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He has experience in Foreign Exchange Business. He holds M.Com. His Other Directorships includes: Kanji PitamberForexPvt. Ltd., Kanji ForexPvtLtd., Genteel Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd., Monochrome Investment Pvt. Ltd., Ace Investments Service (I) Ltd.

Mayank Mehta

Mr. Mayank S. Mehta is an Independent Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Commerce. He has experience in Trading. His other directorships includes: Wala Overseas Pvt Ltd., Varun Leather Cloth and Manufacturing Pvt Ltd., Shreeji Builders Ltd.

Santosh Parab

Subramanian Vaidya

Mr. Subramanian R. Vaidya serves as the Independent Director of Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. He holds BSc(Hons.), DBM. He is an Advisory Council member in Drug Information Association, An Executive member of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association; Co-Chairman of SME Committee In Indian Drug Manufacturers Association. He is a permanent Invitee for Central Executive Council of Indian Pharmaceuticals Association and a Facilitator and Liasion Officer for Pharmexcil In Middle (E). He holds Directorship in M/s. SuNayan Pharmaceuticals, M/s. Media Medic Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Vipul Thakkar

--

Shibroor Kamath

9,033,000

Shruti Kamath

2,144,000

Vibha Kamath

1,950,000

Aditi Bhatt

--

Gautam Ashra

--

Mayank Mehta

--

Santosh Parab

--

Subramanian Vaidya

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

