Balmer Lawrie and Company Ltd (BLMR.NS)

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Virendra Sinha

59 2012 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Shyam Khuntia

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Biswarup Chakraborti

57 2014 Senior Vice President - Operations

Amrit Mukhopadhyay

56 2013 Senior Vice President - Technical

Manash Mukhopadhyay

59 2012 Senior Vice President - Information Technology

Abhijit Roy

56 2014 Senior Vice President - Operations of Greases & Lubricants

Kaustav Sen

2016 Compliance Officer

Prabal Basu

52 2015 Whole-time Director

Manjusha Bhatnagar

2015 Director - Human Resources & Corporate Affairs, Whole-time Director

Hari Bhoklay

59 2013 Executive Director - Corporate Affairs

Niraj Gupta

59 2012 Director - Service Business, Whole-Time Director

D. Sothi Selvam

2015 Director - Manufacturing Businesses, Whole-time Director

Adika Sekhar

50 2014 Senior Vice President - Human Resources

Santanu Chakrabarti

53 2014 Chief Operating Officer - Logistics Services

Ravishankar Ramchandran

55 2014 Chief Operating Officer - Tours Vacations Exotica

Murthy Ramkrishna

59 2013 Chief Operating Officer - Industrial Packaging

S. Ravikumar

60 2013 Chief Operating Officer - Performance Chemicals

Pukhraj Sabharwal

60 2012 Chief Operating Officer - Tours & Travel

Ananda Sengupta

58 2014 Chief Operating Officer - Greases & Lubricants

K. Swaminathan

54 2014 Chief Operating Officer - Logistics Infrastructure

Kavita Bhavsar

2016 Company Secretary

Indrani Kaushal

2016 Director - Government Nominee

Sunil Sachdeva

2017 Additional Independent Director

Atreyee Thekedath

2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Virendra Sinha

Shri. Virendra Sinha has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED., effective January 01, 2012. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director designated Director (Service Businesses) on the Board on 14 June 2010. Subsequently based on direction of the Government of India, Shri Virendra Sinha was appointed on 1 January 2012 to the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. Pursuant to Section 257 of the Companies Act 1956, he was further appointed by the members at the 95th Annual General Meeting held on 26th September 2012. He is a Bachelor of Arts and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He has a working experience of 36 years during which he has developed expertise in Marketing, International Trade especially in understanding operation of Multi- Modal Logistics Hubs and Container Freight Stations and in General Management.

Mr. Kaustav Sen, ACS, has been appointed as Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from February 10, 2016. He is Senior Manager Legal and an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Prabal Basu

Shri. Prabal Basu is Whole-time Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director and he assumed office as Director [Finance] on 1 December 2012 based on direction by the Government of India. He is a Bachelor of Commerce, a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA), a qualified Company Secretary (ACS) and a qualified Cost & Management Accountant (ACMA). He has a working experience of 27 years during which he has developed expertise in the functional areas of Accounts & Finance.

Shri. Hari Kishan Bhoklay serves as Executive Director - Corporate Affairs of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED. He was Senior Vice President - Strategic Planning & JV Co-Ordntn of Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Prior to that `served as General Manager - Strategic Planning.

Niraj Gupta

Shri. Niraj Gupta serves as Director - Service Business, Whole-Time Director of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED. He was appointed as Whole-time Director on 27 July 2012 based on the direction by the Government of India. Pursuant to Section 257 of the Companies Act, 1956, he was further appointed by the members at its 95th Annual General Meeting held on 26th September 2012. He is a Bachelor of Commerce and a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA). He has a working experience of 34 years during which he has developed expertise in the functional areas of finance, international trade, especially in freight forwarding and logistic hubs and general management.

S. Ravikumar

Shri. S. Ravikumar is the Chief Operating Officer - Performance Chemicals of BALMER LAWRIE AND COMPANY LIMITED. He has 31 years of experience. His qualifications includes Masters in Engineering (Chem).

Shri. Sunil Sachdeva has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 18th September, 2017.

