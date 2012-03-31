Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)

Name Description

Jeetendra Kapoor Mr. Jeetendra Kapoor is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Balaji Telefilms Limited. He is One of the most popular matinee of Bollywood in 1970s and 1980s, with an experience of four decades. Honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, the Legends of Cinema Award and the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award. Guiding Balaji since 2000. Opened new business avenues with his relationships in the Indian entertainment industry.

Nachiket Pantvaidya Mr. Nachiket Pantvaidya serves as Chief Executive Officer - ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer - Television of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. until October 31, 2009. Mr. Pantvaidya, a PCDBM Graduate from IIM Ahmedabad has experience in the media industry. He ha held key positions at companies such as, BBC Cloba Channels, The Walt Disney Company (India), Sony Entertainment TeLevision (India), Maersk KK (japan), Maersk India Pvt. Ltd and IBM (then Tata - IBM).

Ekta Kapoor Ms. Ekta Kapoor is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. She has 16 Years experience. Ms. Kapoor has almost single-handedly revamped India’s television landscape. Balaji’s pioneering shows had enhanced channel revenues, and even today, enjoy a pride of place among the top 2-3 shows on each channel. As the creative force behind Balaji’s success, Ms. Kapoor believes in a hands-on approach to the day-to-day creative direction of each of Balaji’s TV shows and films, routinely putting in 16-18 hours every day. She is Balaji’s principal innovator, whose creative abilities encompass television, motion pictures and new media verticals. Ms. Kapoor’s pioneering work at a young age has earned her several distinguished awards, including The Economic Times (Businesswoman of the Year 2002), Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year 2001) and the American Biographical Institute (Woman of the Year 2001), among others. Her creative zeal, Balaji has also won every television award in India.

Shobha Kapoor Mrs. Shobha Kapoor is Managing Director, Executive Director of Balaji Telefilms Limited. She has 16 Years of experience. Mrs. Kapoor played a pivotal role in building the company from humble beginnings in 1994 to India’s television content company today. Since inception, she was responsible for the Company’s operational management, monitoring on-set activity and operational efficiency. Her contribution has created Balaji’s organization and the brand has resulted in a slew of awards, including CEO of the Year (Indian Telly Awards), Businesswoman of the Year (The Economic Times), and Producer awards for television shows produced by Balaji.

Tusshar Kapoor Mr. Tusshar Kapoor is Executive Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., since August 1, 2010. An MBA from Michigan University, U.S.A, Mr. Tusshar Kapoor is an accomplished Bollywood actor. He also devotes time for steering the operations of BMPL. He has won prestigious awards such as the Filmfare Award and the Zee Cine Award for the Best Male Debutant.

Ashutosh Khanna Mr. Ashutosh Khanna is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. He is based in Korn/ Ferry International’s New Delhi office, from where he heads the firm’s Global Consumer Markets practice. Mr. Khanna leverages the deep relationships he has built within the marketing and advertising fraternity to work closely with clients for senior level placements in the industry.

D. Rajan Mr. D. G. Rajan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., since August 31, 2010. He was appointed as Additional Director of the Company on July 19, 2010. Mr. Rajan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was a Partner of Lovelock & Lewes, Chartered Accountants from 1967 and retired therefrom as a Senior Partner in 1990. He was also President of the Management Consultants Association of India and Chairman of the Southern Region of the Indian Paint Association. Presently, he is advisor and management consultant to many domestic and international groups.