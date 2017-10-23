Edition:
Banco Macro SA (BMA.BA)

BMA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

235.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$17.60 (+8.10%)
Prev Close
$217.40
Open
$222.15
Day's High
$235.00
Day's Low
$222.15
Volume
182,977
Avg. Vol
118,960
52-wk High
$235.00
52-wk Low
$95.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jorge Horacio Brito

65 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez

47 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo

63 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jorge Francisco Scarinci

46 Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Eduardo Roque Covello

59 Chief Operating Officer

Daniel Hugo Violatti

53 2003 Accounting and Tax Manager

Gerardo Adrian Alvarez

46 Chief Administrative Officer

Ana Maria Magdalena Marcet

55 2002 Director of Credit Risk

Maria Jose Perez Vanmorlegan

41 General Counsel

Guillermo Goldberg

59 2015 Deputy General Manager in Charge of Financial Area

Ernesto Medina

49 2015 Deputy General Manager in charge of Organization, IT and Services

Francisco Muro

43 2014 Distribution and Sales Manager

Brian Anthony

42 2014 Human Resources Manager

Alejandro Becka

45 2015 Corporate Credit Risk Manager

Juan Carlos Benoit

61 Business Banking Manager

Antonio Carnuccio

56 Bank Systems Manager

Carmen Esther Estevez

60 2002 Internal Audit Manager

Alberto Figueroa

46 2017 Chief Integral Risk Management Officer

Leonardo Gabriel Leonardis

48 Organization and Process Manager

Norbero M. Nacuzzi

2017 Accountant

Maria Milagro Medrano

39 2002 Institutional Relations Manager

Sebastian Palla

41 Government Portfolio Manager

Juan Perdomenico

42 2015 Comprehensive Risk Manager

Juan Alberto Piccinini

52 Corporate Banking Manager

Jorge Pablo Brito

37 2014 Director

Marcos Brito

34 Director

Nelson Damian Pozzoli

2017 Director

Delfin Federico Ezequiel Carballo

32 2017 Director

Carlos Alberto Giovanelli

2016 Director

Roberto Julio Eilbaum

72 2017 Independent Director

Alejandro Eduardo Fargosi

2017 Independent Director

Martin Estanislao Gorosito

2017 Independent Director

Juan Martin Monge Varela

2017 Independent Director

Jose Alfredo Sanchez

2017 Independent Director

Mario Luis Vicens

2017 Independent Director

Enrique Alfredo Fila

Trustee

Alejandro Almarza

Trustee

Carlos Javier Piazza

Trustee

Silvana Maria Gentile

2017 Trustee

Ines Lanusse

Investor Relations Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Jorge Horacio Brito

Mr. Jorge Horacio Brito serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Banco Macro S.A. since May 30, 2016. He has been with the Company since June 1988. He is the chairman of Asociacion de Bancos Argentinos (Argentine Bank Association or ADEBA). He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco del Tucuman S.A., Macro Securities S.A. Sociedad de Bolsa, Inversora Juramento S.A., Banco Privado de Inversiones S.A. Rincon de Anta S.A., Prosopis S.A., Tunas del Chaco S.A. and Emporio del Chaco S.A.

Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez

Mr. Gustavo Alejandro Manriquez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Macro S.A. since May 30, 2016. He is a member of the Committee of Assets and Liabilities. He serves on the Bank since February 2015. He holds a degree in Management from the University of Belgrano, holds a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA and completed Executive Development Programs and Senior Management of the IAE.

Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo

Mr. Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco Macro S.A. since May 2, 2017. He was with the Company from June 1988. He acted as Chief Financial Officer of the Company till April 16, 2012. Moreover, he has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco del Tucuman SA and Macro Securities SA Sociedad de Bolsa and Banco Privado de Inversiones SA. He graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Argentina.

Jorge Francisco Scarinci

Mr. Jorge Francisco Scarinci serves as Director of Finance and Investor Relations of Banco Macro S.A. He is a member of our assets and liabilities Committee within the company. He holds a degree from the School of Economics of University de Belgrano in Argentina and a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA. He became Certified Financial Analyst in 2001.

Eduardo Roque Covello

Mr. Eduardo Roque Covello serves as Chief Operating Officer of Macro Bank, Inc. Mr. Covello holds a Business Administration degree from the Argentine Business School at Universidad Argentina de la Empresa.

Daniel Hugo Violatti

Mr. Daniel Hugo Violatti serves as Accounting and Tax Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Gerardo Adrian Alvarez

Mr. Gerardo Adrian Alvarez serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a postgraduate degree from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.

Ana Maria Magdalena Marcet

Ms. Ana Maria Magdalena Marcet serves as Director of Credit Risk of Macro Bank, Inc. since 2002. She acts as Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. Ms. Marcet holds a degree in Public Accounting, Economics and Business administration from the School of Economics of the University of Buenos Aires and a Masters degree in Bank Management from the University of CEMA, both located in Argentina.

Maria Jose Perez Vanmorlegan

Ms. Maria Jose Perez Vanmorlegan serves as General Counsel of Macro Bank, Inc. She has been a member of our staff since July 2012. Mrs. Perez Vanmorlegan holds a degree in Law from the Law School of Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Guillermo Goldberg

Mr. Guillermo Goldberg serves as Deputy General Manager in Charge of Financial Area of Macro Bank, Inc. He has been with the Company since July 2005. He acts as Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Ernesto Medina

Mr. Ernesto Eduardo Medina serves as Deputy General Manager in charge of Organization, IT and Services of Macro Bank, Inc. He acts as Member of the Money Laundering Prevention and Risk Management Committees of the Company. Mr. Medina holds a degree in Public Accounting and Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina. In addition, he holds a degree in Systems Analysis from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina, as well as a degree in Psychology from Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales.

Francisco Muro

Mr. Francisco Muro serves as Distribution and Sales Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He is Public Accountant. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Austral ( IAE). He graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Universidad de Buenos Aires. He has been working in the Bank since August 2004.

Brian Anthony

Mr. Brian Anthony serves as Human Resources Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He is a member of the Systems Committee and the Committee of Assets and Liabilities of the Bank. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad CAECE.

Alejandro Becka

Mr. Alejandro Becka serves as Corporate Credit Risk Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. Previously, he was Credit Risk Manager and a member of credit committee of Banco Macro Bansud S.A. Mr. Becka holds a Public Accounting degree from the School of Economics of the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina. He also obtained a degree in Finance from the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella. He has been with the Company since September 1994.

Juan Carlos Benoit

Mr. Juan Carlos Benoit serves as Business Banking Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He also acts as member of the Asset and Liability Committee and the Committee of Senior Loans. He has worked in the Bank since April 2007. He is a graduate Engineer in Farming from Universidad Catolica Argentina, has a degree in Marketing from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa and attended Management Development Program at IAE.

Antonio Carnuccio

Mr. Antonio Carnuccio serves as Bank Systems Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He is a member of the Systems Committee. He serves in the Bank since January 2011. He graduated in Banking Technology and Organization of Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Carmen Esther Estevez

Ms. Carmen Esther Estevez serves as Internal Audit Manager of Banco Macro S.A. since 2002. She has been at the Bank since October 1997. She is Public Accountant and holds a Masters degree in Computers at Facultas de Ciencias Economicas from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alberto Figueroa

Mr. Alberto Figueroa serves as Chief Integral Risk Management Officer of Banco Macro S.A. He acts as Member of the Money Laundering Prevention and Risk Management Committees of the Company. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Leonardo Gabriel Leonardis

Mr. Leonardo Gabriel Leonardis serves as Organization and Process Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He works at the Bank since July 1987.

Norbero M. Nacuzzi

Maria Milagro Medrano

Ms. Maria Milagro Medrano serves as Institutional Relations Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Catolica de Salta (UCASAL).

Sebastian Palla

Mr. Sebastian Palla serves as Government Portfolio Manager of Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.

Juan Perdomenico

Mr. Juan Perdomenico serves as Comprehensive Risk Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He is Member of Risk Management Committee. He is Public Accountant and a graduate degree in Economics from the Universidad de Buenos Aires and holds a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA. He serves on the Bank since September 2005.

Juan Alberto Piccinini

Mr. Juan Alberto Piccinini serves as Corporate Banking Manager at Macro Bank, Inc. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Palermo. He works at the Bank since February 2012.

Jorge Pablo Brito

Mr. Jorge Pablo Brito serves as Director of Banco Macro S.A. since 2014. He has been on the Company’s Board since June 2002 and served as CFO from April 16, 2012 till 2014. Moreover, he serves as Coordinator of Executive Committee, Member of Senior Credit Committee, Systems Committee, Assets and Liabilities Committee, Risk Management Committee, Ethic Performance and Compliance Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Senior Legal Recovery Committee and Incentives Committee. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Macro Warrants S.A., Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inversora Juramento S.A. and Agrobricer S.A., as well as Director of Banco del Tucuman S.A., Macro Securities S.A. Sociedad de Bolsa and Banco Privado de Inversiones S.A., Emgasud S.A., Rincon de Anta S.A., Prosopis S.A., Tunas del Chaco S.A. and Emporio del Chaco S.A. and as alternate director of Coy Aike S.A.

Marcos Brito

Mr. Marcos Brito serves as Director of Banco Macro S.A. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Inversora Juramento. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Torcuato di Tella.

Nelson Damian Pozzoli

Delfin Federico Ezequiel Carballo

Mr. Delfin Federico Ezequiel Carballo serves as Director of Banco Macro S.A. since May 2, 2017. He graduated in Economics from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.

Carlos Alberto Giovanelli

Roberto Julio Eilbaum

Mr. Roberto Julio Eilbaum serves as Independent Director of Banco Macro S.A. since January 26, 2017. He acted as Member of the Money Laundering Prevention Committee of the Company. He has also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Sud Inversiones y Analisis and as Alternate Director of Banco del Tucuman SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alejandro Eduardo Fargosi

Martin Estanislao Gorosito

Juan Martin Monge Varela

Jose Alfredo Sanchez

Mario Luis Vicens

Enrique Alfredo Fila

Alejandro Almarza

Mr. Alejandro Almarza serves as Trustee of Banco Macro S.A. He also serves as Trustee of Macro Securities S.A., Macro Fiducia S.A., Banco del Tucumán S.A., Macro Warrants S.A. and Seguro de Depósitos S.A. He was admitted to the Accountants Professional Association of the City of Buenos Aires in 1983. He holds a degree in Accounting from University of Buenos Aires

Carlos Javier Piazza

Mr. Carlos Javier Piazza serves as Trustee of Banco Macro S.A. He also serves as Trustee of Macro Warrants S.A. and served as alternate Trustee of Macro Securities S.A., Macro Fiducia S.A. and Banco del Tucumán S.A. Mr. Piazza was admitted to the Accountants Professional Association of the City of Buenos Aires in 1983. He holds a degree in Accounting from University of Buenos Aires.

Silvana Maria Gentile

Ines Lanusse

Insider Trading

