B&M European Value Retail SA (BMEB.L)

Name Description

Terence Leahy Sir Terence Patrick (Terry) Leahy has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of B&M European Value Retail S.A. since March 6, 2013. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He has retailing and senior executive experience, having worked at Tesco for 32 years during which time he served in a number of senior positions, including Chief Executive Officer from 1997 to 2011. He is currently a senior adviser to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, Non-Executive Chairman of BUT in France and a Non-Executive Director of Motor Fuel Group.

Sundeep Arora Mr. Sundeep (Simon) Arora serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of B&M European Value Retail S.A. He has been Chief Executive Officer of the Company since January 2005. He is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. Prior to this, he was co-founder and Managing Director of Orient Sourcing Services, and held various positions with McKinsey & Co., 3i and Barclays Bank. He was educated at Manchester Grammar School and Cambridge University, where he took a degree in law.

Paul McDonald Mr. Paul Andrew McDonald serves as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of B&M European Value Retail S.A. He joined the B&M Group as Chief Financial Officer on May 3, 2011. He is a chartered certified accountant and has over 20 years’ experience in value and discount retailing. He has held senior financial management roles at Littlewoods, Ethel Austin and TJ Hughes and carries with him a depth of experience and skills in financial management and business operations in this sector.

David Novak Mr. David Andrew Novak has been Non-Executive Director of B&M European Value Retail S.A. since November 27, 2012. He has over 25 years’ experience in private equity and corporate finance, and has held a number of Non-Executive Directorships in investee companies which also include B&M. He is a Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC “CD&R) responsible for CD&R’s European business and is a Member of CD&R’s Investment and Management Committees. He is a Non-Executive Director of Mauser and Kalle in Germany and Motor Fuel Group in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of British Car Auctions, Jafra Cosmetics International Inc., Brakes Group and HD Supply among others and a member of the Supervisory Board at Rexel. He serves as Chair of the American School in London.

Henricus Brouwer Mr. Henricus (Harry) Brouwer has been Independent Non-Executive Director of B&M European Value Retail S.A. since May 29, 2014. He is Member of the Audit & Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He has over 30 years’ experience working in the FMCG supply chain sector, during which time he has held a number of senior executive management, marketing and customer development positions in national, pan-European and international businesses of Unilever. He is currently the Executive Vice President of Unilever Food Solutions globally and prior to that held senior management roles with Unilever in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, UK, Ireland, the United States and Asia.

Kathleen Guion Ms. Kathleen Rose Guion has been Independent Non-Executive Director of B&M European Value Retail S.A. since May 29, 2014. She is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. Her experience in the retail sector spans more than 40 years, during which time she has held senior executive management positions in retail operations in United States retail chains involved in rolling-out expansion programs. She was division President and Executive Vice President of Dollar General Corporation from 2003 to 2011, and held senior positions in E-Z Serve Corporation, 7-Eleven Corporation, Duke and Long Distributing and Devon Partners. She is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the True Value Company in the United States.

Thomas Huebner Mr. Thomas Martin Huebner has been Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of B&M European Value Retail S.A. since May 29, 2014. He is Member of the Audit & Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He has over 28 years’ experience in the European retail sector, during which time he has held senior executive management roles in pan-European business operations of Carrefour, Metro and McDonald’s in Europe. He is currently Chairman at Burger King SEE, Independent Non-Executive Director of Geberit, Advisory Board Member of VR Equitypartner and Director of Panda Retail Company (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia).