Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG_p.DE)

Name Description

Norbert Reithofer Dr. Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer is Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2015. Hen was Chairman of the Management Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG since September 1, 2006 till May 13, 2015. He joined the Management Board of the Company as Member in March 2000 and was previously responsible for Production. His career at BMW has seen him hold the positions of President of BMW Manufacturing Corporation, USA (South Carolina) from 1997 to 2000, Technical Director of BMW South Africa, from 1994 to 1997, and Director of the Body-in-White Production Division, from 1991 to 1994. Currently Dr. Reithofer serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Harald Krueger Mr. Harald Krueger is Chairman of the Management Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at the company from April 1, 2013 till May 13, 2015. He was Member of the Management Board and Head of MINI, Motorcycles, Rolls-Royce, After Sales BMW Group at Bayerische Motoren Werke AG from April 1, 2012 until April 1, 2013. From December 1, 2008, he was Member of the Management Board and Head of Human Resources, Industrial Relations Director at the Company. Between 1995 and 1997 he acted as Personnel Officer for test vehicle construction at the Research and Innovation Centre (FIZ), Munich. From 1997 to 2000 Mr. Krueger served as Head of Strategic Production Planning department, Munich. Then, he was Head of Production Strategy and Communication, Munich, between 2000 and 2003. From 2003 until 2006 he was active as Director Engine Production at Hams Hall, BMW Group UK. After that, Mr. Krueger became Director Technical Integration, Munich, where he served from 2007 to 2008. Until January 31, 2009 he also served as Board Member at BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd.

Karl-Ludwig Kley Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 18, 2010. From May 8, 2008 until May 18, 2010 Dr. Kley served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. Serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the E.ON SE (since 8 June 2016). He also is Chairman of the Executive Management of Merck KGaA. Moreover, Dr. Kley occupies the position of Chairman of the Board of Bertelsmann Management SE, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, and 1. FC Koeln GmbH & Co. KGaA (Chairman). He holds a Bachelor degree in Law, which he obtained from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen in 1979. In 1986 he also earned a Doctorate degree in Law from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen.

Stefan Quandt Mr. Stefan Norbet Quandt is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Personnel Committee, Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Presiding Board within the Supervisory Board. He is an Entrepreneur. Mr. Quandt occupies the position of Chairman of the Board at DELTON AG as well as AQTON SE. Moreover, he serves as Board Member at DataCard Corp. and has been on the Board of Karlsruher Institut fuer Technologie (KIT) since October 1, 2009. Mr. Quandt was Member of the Supervisory Board of Dresdner Bank AG until December 12, 2007.

Stefan Schmid Mr. Stefan Schmid is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since March 13, 2008. He joined the Supervisory Board as Member on January 3, 2007. In addition, he acts as Member of the Personnel Committee, Audit Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Presiding Board within the Supervisory Board. Mr. Schmid is Chairman of the Works Council, Dingolfing.

Manfred Schoch Mr. Manfred Schoch is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. Mr. Schoch is also Chairman of the European and General Works Council. He is an Industrial Engineer.

Nicolas Peter Dr. Nicolas Peter is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2017. Law graduate Dr. Peter joined the BMW Group in Sales Financing in 1991. In 1999, he became Managing Director of Finance and Administration for BMW France and led the Swedish sales organisation from 2002. In 2005, he was appointed Head of Sales Steering, Process Development and IT, before becoming as Head of Group Controlling in 2007. He has managed the European sales region since October 2011.

Milagros Caina Carreiro-Andree Ms. Milagros Caina Carreiro-Andree has served as Member of the Management Board and Director of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Director of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2012. She is also responsible for Industrial Relations. Ms. Caina Carreiro-Andree worked for Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft from 1984 to 2006, on various positions. After this, she served as Head of Corporate Executives, Executive Staff Development and Support unit of Deutsche Bahn AG/DB Mobility Logistics AG from 2006 to 2011. She was Head of Human Resource in the Transport and Logistics division of DB Mobility Logistics AG and Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources at Schenker AG.

Markus Duesmann Mr. Markus Duesmann is Member of the Management Board, Purchasing and Supplier Network of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2016. He served at BMW Motoren GmbH (until 7 November 2016). He served at Mercedes Benz, Various functions at FEV GmbH, DaimlerChrysler AG, Mercedes-Benz HPE Ltd.

Klaus Froehlich Mr. Klaus Froehlich is Member of the Management Board responsible for Development at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. He has been with the BMW Group since 1987, during which time he has carried out various executive management functions. Most recently, he was in charge of small and medium-sized model series. Since May 12, 2015 he serves at HERE International B.V.

Ian Robertson Dr. Ian Robertson is Member of the Management Board, Head of Sales and Marketing BMW, Sales Channels BMW Group of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2012. Prior to this, from March 13, 2008, he was Member of the Management Board, Head of Sales and Marketing of the Company. He also served at Dyson James Group Limited till December 31, 2015. Mr. Robertson was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd from February 2005 until 2008. From 1999 until 2005, he was Managing Director of BMW South Africa. From 1994 until 1999, Dr. Robertson was Managing Director of Land Rover Vehicles. From 1991 until 1994, he was Purchasing Director of Rover Group. From 1990 until 1991, Dr. Robertson was Plant Director Powertrain for Rover Group. From 1988 until 1990, he was Plant Director Drews Lane Plant for Rover Group. Currently, he occupies the position of Chairman of the Board at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited.

Peter Schwarzenbauer Mr. Peter Schwarzenbauer is Member of the Management Board, Head of MINI, Motorcycles, Rolls-Royce, After Sales BMW Group at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft as of April 1, 2013. He began his career at BMW AG in 1984 after studying business administration at Munich University of Applied Sciences (Fachhochschule Muenchen). In 1994, he moved to Dr.-Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and was appointed President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. in 2003. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Schwarzenbauer served as a member of the Board of Management of Audi AG.

Oliver Zipse Mr. Oliver Zipse is Member of the Management Board, Head of Production of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG from November 1, 2012 till March 31, 2013. He was Head of Brand and Product Strategies.

Christiane Benner Ms. Christiane Benner has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 15, 2014. She also serves as Seconf Chairman at IG Metall and member of the supervisory board at Robert Bosch GmbH.

Franz Haniel Mr. Franz Markus Haniel is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2004. From November 4, 2007 until May 15, 2010, he occupied the position of Chairman of the Board at Metro AG. Currently, Mr. Haniel acts as Chairman of the Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH and Metro AG, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Board of DELTON AG. Furthermore, he serves as Board Member at Heraeus Holding GmbH, secunet Security Networks AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, and TBG Limited. Mr. Haniel holds a Master of Business Administration degree as well as a degree in Mechanical Engineering from INSEAD.

Ralf Hattler Mr. Ralf Hattler is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2017. He is a Head of Indirect Purchasing. He joined BMW AG in 1994. Between 1995 and 2003, served in various functions in international logistics; recently Vice President Logistics Planning at BMW Group, Vice President Logistics, Structural Planning and IT BMW Group Plant Oxford (MINI) (2003 – 2007); Vice President Purchasing, Production and Technology – Seats and Seat Components (2007 – 2011); Senior Vice President Parts Quality worldwide (2011 – 2012); Purchasing and Supplier Network, Senior Vice President Powertrain (2013 – 2016).

Reinhard Huettl Prof. Dr. Reinhard Huettl is Member of Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 8, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Executive Board of Helmholtz-Zentrum Potsdam Deutsches GeoForschungsZentrum (GFZ), and acts as a university professor.

Henning Kagermann Prof. Dr. Henning Kagermann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 18, 2010. He is President of acatech – Deutsche Akademie der Technikwissenschaften e. V. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Kagermann serves as Member of the Board of Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Post AG, Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Nokia Corporation, and Wipro Limited. He holds a Doctorate degree in Theoretical Physics from Technische Universitaet Carolo-Wilhelmina zu Braunschweig.

Susanne Klatten Ms. Susanne Klatten is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. She occupies the position of Deputy Chairwoman at ALTANA AG, Chairwoman of the Board of UnternehmerTUM GmbH and Chairman at SGL Carbon SE. Furthermore, Ms. Klatten was Board Member of SGL Carbon SE until August 16, 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree and is an Enterpreneur.

Renate Koecher Prof. Dr. Renate Koecher has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 8, 2008. Additionally, she serves as Member of the Board at Allianz SE, Infineon Technologies AG, Nestle Deutschland AG, Robert Bosch GmbH as well as MAN SE. In 1985 she earned a Doctorate degree in Economics from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen. Prof. Dr. Koecher is also Director of Institut fuer Demoskopie Allensbach Gesellschaft zum Studium der oeffentlichen Meinung mbH.

Robert Lane Dr. Robert W. Lane is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 14, 2009. He is former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deere & Company. Currently, Dr. Lane also serves as Member of the Board of General Electric Company, Northern Trust Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Horst Lischka Mr. Horst Lischka is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 14, 2009. He is General Representative of IG Metall Munich. Additionally, Mr. Lischka serves as Member of the Board at KraussMaffei AG as well as MAN Nutzfahrzeuge AG.

Willibald Loew Mr. Willibald Loew is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. He is Chairman of the Works Council, Landshut.

Simone Menne Ms. Simone Menne is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since May 13, 2015. She also serves as Member of the Board of Management, Finance of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Member of Management of Boehringer Ingelheim Gruppe, Finance (since 1 September 2016). She also serves as Chairman at Delvag Luftfahrtversicherungs AG(until 31 August 2016) and LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG(until 31 December 2016). She also serves at Deutsche Post AG, Lufthansa Cargo AG (until 31 December 2016), Lufthansa Technik AG (until 31 December 2016) and as Chairman Advisory Board at Miles and More GmbH(until 31 August 2016), and as Exchange Council at FWB Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse(until 31 August 2016).

Dominique Mohabeer Dr. Dominique Mohabeer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since June 1, 2012. She is Member of the Works Council, Munich.

Brigitte Roedig Ms. Brigitte Roedig is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since July 10, 2013. She joined BMW AG is 1982 and since 1987 she is member of the Works Council at Dingolfing. Since 2008 she is Chair of the Committee for Safety, Nutrition, Health and Environmental Protection at the Dingolfing site and since 2010 Deputy Chair of the Committee for Occupational Safety of the General Works Council of BMW AG. She attended school of domestic science and completed apprenticeship as garment maker.

Juergen Wechsler Mr. Juergen Wechsler is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft since February 10, 2011. He is Regional Head of IG Metall Bavaria. Moreover, Mr. Wechsler occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board of Schaeffler GmbH.