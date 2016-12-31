Edition:
United Kingdom

Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE.TO)

BNE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.70CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.25 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
$13.95
Open
$14.00
Day's High
$14.10
Day's Low
$13.67
Volume
140,620
Avg. Vol
139,649
52-wk High
$29.76
52-wk Low
$13.67

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

George Fink

77 2008 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Robb Thompson

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Adrian Neumann

2013 Chief Operating Officer

Brad Curtis

2017 Senior Vice President - Business Development

Gary Drummond

1999 Independent Director

Randy Jarock

2012 Independent Director

Rodger Tourigny

2013 Independent Director

Kirsten Lankester

Manager- Investor Relations
Biographies

Name Description

George Fink

Mr. George F. Fink, B.Com., C.A., is a Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been Executive Chairman of the Board of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd., an oil and gas issuer. Mr. Fink is also a director of Raging River Exploration Inc.

Robb Thompson

Mr. Robb D. Thompson, C. A., B.Com., is a Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been CFO and Corporate Secretary since February 2011 . Prior thereto, from February 2008 to October 2010, Chief Financial Officer of Sonde Resources Corp., a public oil and gas company.

Adrian Neumann

Mr. Adrian Neumann, B.Sc., P.Eng., is a Chief Operating Officer of Bonterra Energy Corp. He joined Bonterra as Vice President, Engineering and Operations in June, 2012. Prior thereto, Mr. Neumann was Lead Project Manager at Nexen Inc. and has previously held positions of increased responsibility for major oil and gas companies.

Brad Curtis

Mr. Brad A. Curtis, B. Com., B.Sc., P.Geo,, is Senior Vice President - Business Development of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been Vice President, Business Development since February 2012 and has held various positions with Bonterra since 2005.

Gary Drummond

Mr. Gary J. Drummond, QC, is Independent Director of Bonterra Energy Corp., since August 1999. He is a private investor and a director of several entities including Pine Cliff Energy Ltd and Universal Energy Group Ltd. (resource companies). Mr. Drummond is also a trustee of Heating Oil Partners Income Fund.

Randy Jarock

Mr. Randy M. Jarock is Independent Director of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been Director of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Mr. Jarock is also the former President and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation and former Chief Operating Officer of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

Rodger Tourigny

Mr. Rodger A. Tourigny, C. A., B.Com., is Independent Director of Bonterra Energy Corp. He is President of Tourigny Management Ltd. (Calgary), a private consulting company, since 1979. Mr. Tourigny is also a director of LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

Kirsten Lankester

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

George Fink

569,311

Robb Thompson

569,311

Adrian Neumann

569,311

Brad Curtis

544,311

Gary Drummond

142,019

Randy Jarock

142,419

Rodger Tourigny

141,604

Kirsten Lankester

--
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

George Fink

0 0

Robb Thompson

0 0

Adrian Neumann

0 0

Brad Curtis

0 0

Gary Drummond

0 0

Randy Jarock

175,000 1,149,400

Rodger Tourigny

0 0

Kirsten Lankester

0 0

Insider Trading

