BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe Mr. Jean-Laurent Bonnafe has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since December 1, 2011. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director from May 12, 2010 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee from September 1, 2008. Mr. Bonnafe joined BNP in 1993 in Large Corporations Division. In 1997, he was appointed Head of Strategy and Development. He led the post-merger and integration organisation for BNP Paribas following the merger with Paribas in 2000 and became the Head of French Retail Banking and BNL Banca Commerciale in 2002. Mr. Bonnafe has also served as Director of BNL, BNP Paribas Fortis, Carrefour and Erbe SA. Mr. Bonnafe is an engineer by training and is an alumnus of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris (Bachelor of Engineering) in Paris. After graduating, he joined the Ministry of Industry, and then became a technical advisor to the Minister of Foreign Trade.

Lutz Diederichs Mr. Lutz Diederichs serves as Chairman of the Group Management Board - Germany and Group Head for BNP Paribas - Germany of BNP PARIBAS S.A. with effect from March 1, 2017. He served at HypoVereinsbank, where he held different positions for more than 25 years, and since 2009 has been a member of the board of the HypoVereinsbank - UniCredit Munich.

Philippe Bordenave Mr. Philippe Bordenave serves as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of BNP Paribas S.A. December 1, 2011. He became Financial Director of BNP in 1998 and was involved in the merger of BNP and Paribas. In 2000, he became the Financial Director of the BNP Paribas SA and a member of the Group's Executive Committee. From September 2008, he also held the position of Senior Executive Vice-President. Since March 1, 2011, ALM Treasury has been under his responsibility. He has also held other mandates, including Director of BNP Paribas Personal Finance. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and ENA (Ecole Nationale d'Administration). He began his career working for the French Treasury (Budget Department) at the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry. Mr. Bordenave joined the Company in 1985 and was in charge of developing financial market activities. He became Deputy Head of Capital Markets and Treasury in 1987 and was appointed Head of the Paris trading room in 1990. He was Head of Global Markets between 1993 and 1997.

Eric Martin Mr. Eric Martin has been Head of Compliance and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP Paribas S.A. since September 30, 2014. He joined BNP in 1975, beginning his career in the Retail Banking business in France. He served in local branches as Deputy to the Head of Administration and Human Resources and then Deputy to the Head of the Corporate Clients. From 1981 to 1998 he held various positions in Paris, London and New York, including Auditor then Chief Auditor at the Inspection Generale (Group Internal Audit), Head of Financial Transactions Origination for Northern Europe and Japan at BNP Capital Markets in London, Head of the French Primary Bond Market and Head of Trading Activities at BNP New York. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Martin sat on the Board of Directors of Bank of the West and BNP Canada. He was Country Head for Japan from 1998 to 2001, then for Germany from 2001 to 2004. Early in 2005, he became Country Head for Luxembourg, running the Group businesses in the Grand Duchy and, following the acquisition of Banque Generale du Luxembourg (BGL) in 2009, managing the newly-merged entity BGL BNP Paribas. In October 2013, Mr. Martin became Head of Inspection Generale (BNP Paribas Group Internal Audit). He is a graduate of the Paris Graduate Business School (ESCP).

Franck Roncey Mr. Franck Roncey has been Group Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP PARIBAS S.A. since September 30, 2014. He began his career with Paribas in Paris in 1989 as an OTC interest rate options trader and market maker. In 1992 he became Global Head of Bond Options Trading, and in 1995 was appointed Head of Forex and Forex options trading for Paribas, based in London. Two years later, he became Global Head of Market & Liquidity Risk for Paribas. Following the merger with BNP that formed the BNP Paribas Group, he was appointed Global Head of Market and liquidity Risk as well as Operational Risk for the newly-merged Group in 2001. In 2004 Mr. Roncey became Chief Risk Officer for the Americas. In 2009 he took on responsibility for risk oversight of BNP Paribas’ retail banking activities in the western United States – Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank – in which capacity he took a seat on the Board of Directors of BancWest and Bank of the West. In 2011 Mr. Roncey became Group Chief Credit Risk Officer and Global Head of Retail and Corporate Risk Management in the Group Risk Management department. He is an active member of the Risk Management Association, the International Institute of Bankers and the International Institute of Finance. Mr. Roncey is a graduate of Ecole des Mines. He also holds an MBA from the HEC business school in Paris.

Yves Martrenchar Mr. Yves Paul Henri Martrenchar has been Head of Group Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP Paribas S.A. since September 26, 2012. He joined BNP in 1980 and has made his entire career at the BNP Paribas Group. Starting out at the Retail Banking division in France, he was in 1993 appointed Head of the department responsible for serving Individual and Self-Employed Professional clients at the branch network in mainland France. He then became Head of Products and Markets in 1996, joining the BNP General Management Committee in 1998. Following the merger with Paribas in the year 2000 he took on the role of Head of Distribution, Products and Markets for the French Retail Banking division, becoming a member of the French Retail Banking General Management Committee. In 2003 he was appointed Head of the Retail Activities of French Retail Banking. In 2009, Mr. Martrenchar became Head of Distribution, Markets and Solutions for all BNP Paribas Retail Banking activities worldwide, joining the BNP Paribas Retail Banking Executive Committee. In 2010, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Retail Banking, in charge of all Group-wide Retail development activities, becoming a member of the Domestic Markets Executive Committee in 2011. He sits on the Board of Directors of a number of BNP Paribas subsidiaries. He served as Chairman of Credit Logement from 2005 to 2010. Mr. Martrenchar graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1977.

Marie-Claire Capobianco Ms. Marie-Claire Capobianco has been Head of French Retail Banking and Member of the Executive Committee at BNP Paribas S.A. since December 2012. After joining the BNP Paribas Group in 1977, Ms. Capobianco began her career in the corporate division in the south east of France. Following four years with the Inspection Generale of the bank, firstly as an auditor and later head of mission, she headed the individual and professional customers division in Nantes, before being appointed to head of the branch offices in Toulon, and later Evry. In November 2002, she was appointed to lead the private banking business line for the whole of France. From 2007 and following the acquisition of BNL, she also held a management role in Private Banking in Italy. Since November 2008, as part of the constitution of the Retail Banking BNP Paribas unit, she was in charge of the development of Private Banking in all the countries in which BNP Paribas has domestic customer network. She also sits on the Executive Board of MEDEF and she is also a Member of the Board of Directors of ADIE.

Jacques d'Estais Mr. Jacques d'Estais has been Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Head of International Financial Services and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP Paribas S.A. since December 1, 2011. He joined Paribas in France in 1983. After two years in the Corporate Banking department at Paribas, Mr. d’Estais moved to the trading room in the Treasury department, very soon joining a specialist team working with derivatives. In 1988, he moved to London to take charge of developing interest rate derivatives. In 1991, he took the helm of the equity derivatives business. In 1995, he moved to Tokyo to take up the position of General Manager, Paribas Capital Markets Japan. In January 1999, he returned to London to become Head of Fixed Income. When BNP and Paribas merged in mid-2000 Mr. d’Estais was appointed Global Head of Fixed Income – i.e. all bond, derivatives and FX activities worldwide – for the newly-merged BNP Paribas Group. In December 2005, Mr. d’Estais became Head of the Corporate and Investment Banking division (CIB) and joined the Group Executive Committee. In April 2009, he was appointed Head of Investment Solutions (IS). Mr. d'Estais graduated from the ESSEC Business School in 1981.

Laurent David Mr. Laurent David has been Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP PARIBAS S.A. since 2015. He began his career at the French Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industry in 1995. He was posted to the Ministry for Industry in Lower Normandy and then worked at the National Tax Office, before serving as a Technical Advisor from 2000 to 2002 on the staff of the Secretary of State for the Budget Florence Parly and the former Prime Minister Laurent Fabius. In 2002 Mr. David joined BNP Paribas Cardif, the insurance arm of the BNP Paribas Group. He was appointed Head of management planning and control, subsequently becoming Head of the Cardif France network and partnerships in France and a member of the Executive Committee. Then in 2007 he moved over to the BNP Paribas International Retail Banking division, where he took on the role of Chief Operating Officer. From 2009 to 2013, he served as CEO of Findomestic, the BNP Paribas Personal Finance subsidiary in Italy. Between 2010 and 2012 he led the implementation of a wide-scale transformation plan. In 2013, Mr. David was appointed Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance. In 2014, he also took over as Operations Manager of the BNP Paribas Personal Finance businesses in France and in July that year was appointed CEO of the LaSer Group and LaSer Cofinoga. Mr. David holds a degree in Engineering, and is a graduate of both the Ecole Polytechnique and the Paris Ecole des Mines.

Stefaan Decraene Mr. Stefaan Decraene has been Head of International Retail Banking and Member of the Executive Committee at BNP Paribas S.A. since December 1, 2011. Mr. Decraene began his career in 1988 at Bacob Bank where he held several positions (Credit Analyst, Corporate Banker, Regional Director for SMEs, Antwerp and Limbourg, and Manager, Corporate Banking) until 1998. In that year he was appointed Director, Investment Banking at Artesia Banking Corporation and then became Chairman of the Management Board of Artesia Securities from 2000 to July 2001. From July to November 2001 Mr. Decraene worked as Head of Wholesale Banking at Dexia Bank Belgium, from November 2001 to August 2002 he served as Chairman of the Management Board at Artesia Bank Netherlands and then, from August 2002 to July 2003, was Member of the Management Board of Dexia Bank Netherlands. At Dexia Bank Belgium, Mr. Decraene was Member of the Management Board from July 2003 to January 2006, served as Chairman of the Management Board from January 2006 to August 2011, and was Member of the Management Board of Dexia S.A. (Head of Retail and Commercial Banking for Belgium, Turkey and Luxembourg), and Head of AMS (Asset Management, Insurance and Investment Services) from November 2008 to August 2011. Mr. Decraene holds a Masters Degree in Applied Economics from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (the Catholic University of Leuven), Belgium.

Renaud Dumora Mr. Renaud Dumora serves as Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Cardif and Member of the Executive Committee at BNP PARIBAS S.A. He began his career in 1990 at Compagnie Bancaire, where he worked as Head of Statistical Studies and later in Management Control. From 1994 to 2000 he was in charge of the credit insurance business at Cardif. In 2000 Mr. Dumora was appointed Group Chief Actuary of BNP Paribas Assurance (which became BNP Paribas Cardif in 2011) and then served as Head of Casualty Insurance from 2004 to 2007, before taking up the post of Co-Director of the International Department. He joined the BNP Paribas Assurance Executive Committee that year. In 2009, Mr. Dumora became Head of the Finance and Risk Management departments and then, having taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2012, also took charge of the Legal Affairs department in 2014. He was promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2015 and then to Chief Executive Officer in January 2016. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, the National School of Statistics and Economic Administration and the French Institute of Actuaries.

Yann Gerardin Mr. Yann Gerardin has been Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP Paribas S.A. since 2014. He joined BNP in 1987 and set up the bank’s Equity Derivatives business. Following the merger with Paribas in the year 2000 he was appointed Global Head of Equity Derivatives for the newly-created Group. In early 2005, he took charge of the BNP Paribas Equities & Derivatives division. Later that year the Commodity Derivatives business was incorporated into this division, In 2011, Mr. Gerardin became Member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee. He is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), and also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Econometrics.

Maxime Jadot Mr. Maxime Jadot has been CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of BNP Paribas Fortis and Member of the Executive Committee at BNP Paribas S.A. since March 1, 2011. After a short stint as a legal counsel, Mr. Jadot began his banking career in 1983 at Generale de Banque. From 1984 to 1998, he held successive positions as Branch Manager, Branch Network Manager, Head of Marketing, Regional Manager and Marketing Director. Between February 2007 and June 2009, he was Chairman of the Board and Country Manager of Fortis France. Previously (from 1998-2006), he was Managing Director of Corporate Finance & Capital Markets at Fortis Bank. Prior to the tie-up between BNP Paribas and Fortis, Mr. Jadot coordinated the strategy for bank and insurance activities at Fortis in France. Since 1994, Mr. Jadot has been a member of the Board of Directors of Bekaert. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Law from the Facultes universitaires Saint-Louis in Brussels in 1977, a Masters in Law from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in 1980, and a Masters in Comparative Law from the Georgetown University in 1981.

Michel Konczaty Mr. Michel Konczaty has been Member of the Executive Committee and Deputy Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas S.A. since 2014. In 1974 he joined Banque Nationale de Paris, serving in various positions in the Retail Banking network in France. He later moved to the Inspection Generale (Group Internal Audit) as an Auditor, becoming Chief Auditor. Next, he was appointed Deputy Manager in charge of large clients at the Champs-Elysees branch. He then took charge of Mergers & Acquisitions for mid-sized corporates for the Retail Banking branch group in Paris. Later, he joined the Finance department, where he held several management positions in Capital Markets. In 1989, Mr. Konczaty became Deputy Head of the department working on Capital Markets Origination for French corporate clients. He was appointed Head of the department in 1990. He was then promoted to Deputy Head of Capital Markets Division, subsequently serving as Head of the Structured Finance department and sitting on the BNP General Management Committee. When BNP merged with Paribas in 2000, he became Global Head of Structured Finance and a member of the Executive Committee of the Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division of the newly-merged BNP Paribas Group. In December 2005, Mr. Konczaty was appointed Head of Group Risk Management. Since 2008 he has also served as a member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee. He graduated from the HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) school in 1972. He also obtained a diploma from the IEP (Institut d’Etudes Politiques) in Paris in 1974.

Thierry Laborde Mr. Thierry Laborde has been Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Head of Domestic Markets and Member of the Executive Committee at BNP Paribas S.A. since May 2015. Domestic Markets comprises BNP Paribas retail banking networks in France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg as well as the specialized business lines: Arval, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and BNP Paribas Personal Investors. He has spent most of his career within French Retail Banking, except for a four-year spell working in BNP Paribas’ Inspection Generale function, including two years as Chief Assignment Auditor. He was successively Head of BNP Paribas in Alsace, and Head of the South-East region of France before taking responsibility for the Local Networks within French Retail Banking in 2006. In 2008, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance and then in 2013, Chairman and CEO. In 2011, he also became Member of the BNP Paribas Group’s Executive Committee. Mr. Laborde is a graduate of Economics.

Andrea Munari Mr. Andrea Munari has been Country Head for Italy, Director and Chief Executive Officer of BNL and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP PARIBAS S.A. since November 26, 2015. He began his career with Standard Chartered in Milan before joining Morgan Stanley (1991-1997), in London and Paris in the sectors of Fixed Income and Trading. Mr. Munari then worked in France as Managing Director at Barclays Capital (1997 - 2000), before returning to Morgan Stanley, still as a Managing Director (2000 - 2006). In 2006, he returned to Italy to take up the post of General Manager at Banca Caboto and then became General Manager of Banca IMI. Early in 2014, he was appointed CEO of Credito Fondiario. He’s been Member of the Advisory Board of ENI Trading & Shipping. In January 2016, he was appointed President of Findomestic Bank. He has been Director and Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the London Stock Exchange Group and Vice President of the Italian Stock Exchange. In addition he has been Member of the Innovation Board of the Ca' Foscari Foundation of the University of Venice. Since January 2016 he has been Member of the ABI's Executive Committee and since February 2016 he is a counselor in the BNL Foundation. Mr. Munari graduated in Political Economy from Universita Bocconi.

Alain Papiasse Mr. Alain Papiasse has been Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Group General Management Representative in North America and Member of the Executive Committee at BNP Paribas S.A. since 2014. He started his career with Credit Lyonnais in 1973. During his time there he progressed through different positions including Credit Analyst and Deputy Senior Banker before being appointed Executive Vice President of Credit Lyonnais in the Americas in 1996. In 2002, Mr Papiasse was made Vice Chairman of Credit Lyonnais before becoming Vice Chairman of Credit Agricole Indosuez Calyon in 2003 following the merger between Credit Lyonnais and Credit Agricole. Mr. Papiasse joined BNP Paribas SA in January 2005, as Head of Investment Solutions and was made a Member of the Executive Committee in 2005. He was appointed Head of BNP Paribas CIB in April 2009. Later in 2009, following the merger with Fortis, Mr. Papiasse took a seat on the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Fortis. On 1 December 2011, he was appointed Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Head of the Corporate and Investment Banking division (CIB). Mr. Papiasse is a graduate of Centre d’Etudes Superieures de Banque (CESB) and the Centre de Perfectionnement Aux Affaires (CPA). In 2010, he was made Chevalier of the Ordre National du Merite (a high-ranking French honour).

Eric Raynaud Mr. Eric Raynaud has been Head of Asia-Pacific Region and Member of the Executive Committee at BNP Paribas S.A. since December 1, 2011. Mr. Raynaud began his career in 1981 at Banque Indosuez as a Client Relationship Manager in Singapore, before moving to Saudi Arabia and then Hong Kong, where he specialized in the capital markets business. Returning to France in 1987, he was appointed Global Head of Forex in 1993, and then in 1995 went back to Singapore to work as Head of Fixed Income and Treasury, Asia-Pacific. Remaining in Singapore, Mr. Raynaud joined BNP in May 1997, where he took on a similar role to his post at Indosuez. In 2002 he returned to Paris as Head of Fixed Income, France for the newly-merged BNP Paribas Group. In January 2004 he was appointed Head of Coverage and Territories Europe, supervising the relationship management teams for French and European Corporates, and coordinating their efforts in Europe. In 2005 he became Head of Structured Finance and Head of Loan and Portfolio Management at BNP Paribas Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB). In June 2008, he was appointed Global Head of Client Coverage & Loan and Portfolio Management. In May 2009 he moved to Belgium to take up the role of Chief Operating Officer of Fortis Bank, also becoming Head of BNP Paribas Fortis CIB. End 2010, Mr. Raynaud was appointed Head of the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Raynaud is a graduate of the Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) business school in Paris.

Thierry Varene Mr. Thierry Varene has been General Management Representative for Large Clients and Member of the Executive Committee of BNP Paribas S.A. since 2011. He began his career at Banque Vernes before joining the Barclays group in 1982, where he spent thirteen years, initially at Barclays Bank and then at its investment banking subsidiary BZW. During this period, he held various positions covering all finance and market activities, plus advising large clients in France and working in the European Corporate Banking business. He subsequently managed all of BZW’s non-domestic M&A activities from London. Mr. Varene joined Paribas in 1995, and in 1997 was appointed Head of Advisory Services, then Head of the newly created Corporate Finance department in 1998. In 2000, following the merger with BNP that formed the BNP Paribas Group, he was appointed BNP Paribas Global Head of Corporate Finance, then Head of Coverage, European Clients and Territories and Head of Financial Institution Clients. From 2009 to 2014 he served as Head of Investment Banking Europe and Global Head of Corporate Finance, also managing Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) activities in Germany, the UK, Spain and Italy. In 2011, in addition to these tasks, he was given special responsibility for Large Clients – i.e. corporates, financial institutions and private equity funds – reporting directly to the BNP Paribas CEO. In 2011, Mr. Varene was appointed Member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee with special responsibility for Large Clients. He is Chairman of BNP Paribas CIB Corporate Clients Financing and Advisory, EMEA which encompasses the Corporate Coverage and Sector teams, the various Financing business lines, and Corporate Finance, comprising M&A and Equity Capital Markets. He also sits on the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Fortis. He is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques, Paris (1973) and also holds Masters degrees in Public Law and Business Law (1974-1975).

Jean Lemierre Mr. Jean Lemierre serves as Chairman of the Board of BNP Paribas S.A. since December 1, 2014. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He holds a Law degree. Mr. Lemierre is also Director of TEB Holding AS and Member of the Board of Directors of TOTAL.

Nicole Misson Ms. Nicole Misson has served as Director - Executive Employee Representative of BNP Paribas S.A. since July 1, 2011. She is also Member of the Internal Control, Risk Management and Compliance Committee and the Remuneration Committee at the Company. She has been Judge at the Paris Employment Tribunal and Member of the Management Section Commission Paritaire de la Banque (Association Française des Banques - Recourse Commission).

Sandrine Verrier Ms. Sandrine Verrier has been Director - Business Technician Employee Representative at BNP PARIBAS S.A. since February 16, 2015. She has been Administrative Assistant at Customer Transactions Department. She is Member of the Financial Statements Committee at the Company.

Monique Cohen Ms. Monique Cohen has been Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since February 12, 2014. She is Member of the Financial Statements Committee and the Remuneration Committee at the Company. She graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1976. She holds Masters degrees in Mathematics and Business Law. Ms. Cohen has been Chief Operating Officer of Altamir Gerance SA, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hermes, Member of the Supervisory Board of JC Decaux and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Proxima Investment SA. She has also acted as Board Member of Safran.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar Mr. Pierre-Andre de Chalendar has been an Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since May 23, 2012. He is Member of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He is the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and also serves as Director of GIE SGPM Recherches and Saint-Gobain Corporation. He is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He is Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Company.

Wouter De Ploey Mr. Wouter De Ploey has been Independent Director at BNP PARIBAS S.A. since May 26, 2016. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of GIMV XL, Advisor to the Board of Directors of Editions Lannoo, Member of the Board of Directors of Haute Ecole Odisee, Member of the Board of Directors of Musee d’Art contemporain d’Anvers and Member of the office of VOKA Antwerpen-Waasland.

Marion Guillou Ms. Marion Guillou has been Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since May 15, 2013. She is Member of Member of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee, and the Internal Control, Risk Management and Compliance Committee at the Company. Ms. Guillou, graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale du Genie Rural, also holds a Doctorate degree in Food Science. She spent her career in the Ministry of Agriculture and also run the Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA). She has been Director of Veolia Environnement and Director of Imerys, among others.

Denis Kessler Mr. Denis Kessler has been Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since May 23, 2000. He is Chairman of the Financial Statements Committee at the Company. A graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), he also holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economic Sciences of the Universite de Paris. He is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Scor SE and holds other mandates, including Director of Invesco Ltd and Association de Geneve, among others.

Jean-Francois Lepetit Mr. Jean-Francois Lepetit serves as Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since May 5, 2004. He is Chairman of the Internal Control, Risk Management and Compliance Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He has been Member of the Board of Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), Doha. and Director of Shan SA, among others. He is a graduate of the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and holds a Law degree.

Laurence Parisot Ms. Laurence Parisot has been Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since May 23, 2006. She is Chairwoman of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee at the Company and Member of the Internal Control, Risk Management and Compliance Committee. She has been Vice-Chairman of the Management Board of Ifop SA. She has served as Director of EDF, Chairwoman of Scientific and Assessment Board of Fondapol, Member of European Council for Foreign Relations and Honorary Chairwoman of Mouvement des Entreprises de France.

Daniela Schwarzer Ms. Daniela Schwarzer has been Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since May 14, 2014. She is Member of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee at the Company. She has been a Professor and researcher at the school of European and Eurasian Studies at Johns Hopkins University (Bologna and Washington) and Director of European programs for the German Marchall Fund, a transatlantic think-tank (Berlin). She graduated from University of Berlin with a Doctorate in Economics and from Tubingen University with a Masters degree in Linguistics. She also holds a Masters degree in Political Science.

Michel Tilmant Mr. Michel Tilmant has been Independent Director of BNP Paribas S.A. since May 12, 2010. He is also a Member of the Company's Internal Control, Risk Management and Compliance Committee. Prior to that position, he was Non-Voting Member of the Board of BNP Paribas from November 4, 2009 until May 11, 2010. Mr. Tilmant has been Manager of Strafin sprl, Chairman of Guardian Holdings Limited (Jersey) and Guardian Acquisitions Limited (U.K.), Director of Sofina SA, Groupe Lhoist SA, Foyer Assurances SA, CapitalatWork Foyer Group SA, Universite Catholique de Louvain, and Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, and a Senior Advisor of Cinven Ltd. He is a graduate of the University of Louvain.