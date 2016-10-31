Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

Name Description

Thomas O'Neill Mr. Thomas Charles (Tom) O'Neill, LL.D., is an Independent chairman of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Thomas O’Neill is Chairman of the Board of Scotiabank. He is the retired Chair of the Board of PwC Consulting. Mr. O’Neill was formerly Chief Executive Officer of PwC Consulting, Chief Operating Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Global, Chief Executive Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada, and Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Price Waterhouse Canada. He holds a B.Comm. from Queen’s University and is a chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario). In September 2013, Mr. O’Neill received the ICAO Award of Outstanding Merit from CPA Ontario, which is CPA Ontario’s highest honour.

Brian Porter Mr. Brian J. Porter is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Brian Porter is President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank. He joined Scotiabank in 1981, and has progressed through a series of increasingly senior positions across the bank, including executive roles with Global Banking and Markets, Global Risk Management, Group Treasury and International Banking. Mr. Porter served as the bank’s Chief Risk Officer from 2005 to 2008, as Group Head of Risk and Treasury from 2008 to 2010 and as Group Head of International Banking from 2010 to 2012. He was appointed President of Scotiabank in November 2012, and was elected to the board of directors in April 2013. He assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2013. Mr. Porter earned a B.Comm. from Dalhousie University, and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) from Dalhousie University in 2008. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Sean McGuckin Mr. Sean D. McGuckin CA., is Group Head and Chief Financial Officer of Bank of Nova Scotia. As Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. McGuckin oversees the Finance Department, including investor relations, taxation and strategic sourcing. Since joining Scotiabank in 1991, Mr. McGuckin has held progressively more senior positions in Risk Management, Finance and Audit, including Vice-President and Head, Capital Markets and Group Treasury Audit, and Senior Vice-President and Chief Accountant. Prior to his current role, he was Senior Vice-President & Head, Risk Policy & Capital Markets Global Risk Management. Mr. McGuckin holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. He has been a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario since 1988. Mr. McGuckin is the current chair of the Finance Committee of the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA), and is past chair of the Chief Accountants’ Committee of the CBA. He has also served on a number of Institute of International Finance committees. He is a past board member of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.

J. Michael Durland Mr. J. Michael (Mike) Durland is Group Head and Chief Executive Officer - Global Banking and Markets of The Bank of Nova Scotia effective April 30, 2014. Mr. Durland shares primary responsibility for the overall management of Global Banking and Markets’ operations worldwide, with specific responsibility for the Global Capital Markets (“GCM”) business. He was appointed to this position in 2008. Mr. Durland joined Scotiabank’s Investment Banking division as a Senior Manager, Derivative Products, in 1993, before being promoted to Managing Director in 1996, Co-Head, Capital Markets Group in 2002 and Deputy Head, Global Capital Markets in 2007. During the past 20 years, Mr. Durland has been actively involved in the development, execution and management of Global Capital Markets’ strategy, risk, operations and human capital management. He also represents Global Capital Markets on key internal bank committees. Mr. Durland completed a Ph.D. in Finance and Operations Research from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from St. Mary’s University. Mr. Durland is a member of the Advisory Board for Queen’s School of Business and its Master of Management Analytics program.

Barbara Mason Ms. Barbara F. (Barb) Mason is Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Barbara has been with Scotiabank for 31 years and is currently Executive Vice President, Global Wealth Management, responsible for profitable growth and development of all Scotiabank's wealth businesses globally. She previously held the positions of Executive Vice President, Wealth Management and Executive Vice President, Marketing, Sales & Service, Canada. She has also held progressively senior roles in marketing and sales and service in Canadian Banking. Ms. Mason graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Environmental Studies (honours), and is also a graduate of the Queen's University. She is a board member with the Toronto Board of Trade, as well as Toronto's Ronald McDonald House.

Marianne Hasold-Schilter Ms. Marianne Hasold-Schilter ia an Executive Vice-President and Chief Administrative Officer, International Banking of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Daniel Moore Mr. Daniel Moore has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Market Risk Officer, Chief Risk Officer of the Company, effective April 3, 2017. Mr. Moore became executive vice-president and chief market risk officer in November, 2016. Previously he ran the global banking and markets business in Asia Pacific. Mr. Moore joined Scotiabank in 1997 in risk management, and his previous roles include launching the global banking and markets business in Ireland; head of cross markets and structured products; and senior roles in energy, credit, and equity derivatives. He brings a strong focus in developing risk management strategies that align with the bank's risk tolerance, business objectives and customer focus.

Deborah Alexander Ms. Deborah M. Alexander is an Executive Vice President, General Counsel of The Bank of Nova Scotia. She has responsibility for managing the Bank's legal affairs worldwide, overseeing compliance for the Bank, and acting as Corporate Secretary. Deborah joined Scotiabank in June 2002. Prior to this, she was a senior partner in the Business Law Department at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. Her practice focused on securities financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions in the Canadian, U.S. and international capital markets, and transactions relating to Canadian financial institutions. Deborah has been a member of the Securities Advisory Committee to the Ontario Securities Commission, and has lectured in various areas of securities law, including lectures in the United States and Canada. In 2003 and again in 2004, Deborah was named to the Top 100 List of Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network and the University of Western Ontario's Richard Ivey School of Business. She is a member of the Board of Governors for Crescent School, on the fundraising committee for Bloorview MacMillan Centre and a past Director of the National Ballet of Canada. Deborah graduated from Queen's University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. She received her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto in 1975, and was called to the Ontario Bar in 1977. She is a member of the American Bar Association, the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Andrew Branion Mr. Andrew H. W. Branion is an Executive Vice President, Group Treasurer of the Company. He was Executive Vice-President, Chief Market Risk Officer of Bank of Nova Scotia.

Terry Fryett Mr. Terry K. Fryett is Chief Credit Officer, Executive Vice President of The Bank of Nova Scotia effective September 1, 2013. Mr. Fryett has been with Scotiabank for 36 years and is currently Senior Vice President, Global Risk Management overseeing commercial and corporate credit risk in Latin American markets. Mr. Fryett previously held a variety of senior positions in corporate banking in Toronto, Calgary, Houston, New York and the UK. He also served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Global Banking and Markets.

Marian Lawson Ms. Marian Lawson is an Executive Vice-President, Global Financial Institutions and Transaction Banking of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

James McPhedran Mr. James I. McPhedran is an Executive Vice-President - Canadian Banking of The Bank of Nova Scotia. He was Executive Vice President - Retail Distribution, Canadian Banking from 2011 to 2015.

Shawn Rose Mr. Shawn Rose is Executive Vice President - Digital Banking of the Company. Shawn Rose has more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation and product management in globally complex and FinTech organizations. Much of this experience has been in Silicon Valley. Most recently, he served as a Group Chief Product Officer at Moneysupermarket.com, and previously as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Core Platforms at Pearson LLC, the largest education company and book publisher in the world. He also held senior roles at Ustream, FOX Broadcasting and CBS Interactive.

Dieter Jentsch Mr. Dieter W. Jentsch is Group Head - Global Banking and Markets of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Mr. Jentsch is responsible for Scotiabank's Latin American operations, including Central America, and for the Spanish-speaking countries in the Caribbean. He had been Executive Vice President - Commercial Banking, Canada of The Bank of Nova Scotia. He also served as Regional Senior Vice-President, Domestic Branch Banking, Toronto Region, and Senior Vice-President, Canadian Commercial Banking. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture, a Master of Business Administration degree, and a diploma from the Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD (European Institute of Business). He is a professional agrologist and a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. Mr. Jentsch is also a board member of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

James O'Sullivan Mr. James O'Sullivan is Group Head - Canadian Banking of the Company., effective June 19,2015. He is no longer Executive Vice President - Global Wealth Management of The Bank of Nova Scotia. James has been with Scotiabank since 1990, with senior leadership roles in Investment Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions, and most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Global Wealth & Insurance.

Eduardo Pacheco Cortes Mr. Eduardo Pacheco Cortes is Director of the Company. Eduardo Pacheco is the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Mercantil Colpatria S.A., a role he has held since 1997. He is the Chairman of Banco Colpatria Multibanca Colpatria S.A. and Mineros S.A., and a member of the Superior Council of Universidad de los Andes. Mr. Pacheco graduated as an Economist from Universidad de los Andes and has a M.B.A. from New York University.

Michael Penner Mr. Michael D. Penner serves as Director of the Company. A lawyer, entrepreneur and chairman, Michael D. Penner was President and Chief Executive Officer of Peds Legwear (Peds) prior to selling his company to Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) in August 2016. In October 2014, Mr. Penner was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hydro-Quebec, Canada's largest electric utility and power generation company and the world's fourth largest hydropower producer. During his tenure Mr. Penner has led the renewal of the governance practices at Hydro- Quebec. Mr. Penner has been active in the community, serving last year as Chair of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts' annual fundraising activity and in the past as a member of the Board of Directors of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal, Selwyn House School, Hofstra University School of Law and McGill University Football. Mr. Penner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University and a Juris Doctor from Hofstra University in New York.

Nora Aufreiter Ms. Nora A. Aufreiter is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia, since August 2014. Nora Aufreiter is a corporate director and a former Director and leader of McKinsey & Company’s Toronto office, an international management consulting firm. Throughout her 27 year career at McKinsey & Company, she worked extensively in Canada, the United States and internationally serving her clients in consumer-facing industries, including retail, consumer and financial services, energy and the public sector. Ms. Aufreiter holds a B.A. (Honours) in business administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Guillermo Babatz Mr. Guillermo E. Babatz is an Independent Director of the Company. Guillermo Babatz is the Managing Partner of Atik Capital, S.C., an advisory firm that specializes in structuring financial solutions for its clients. Previously, he was the Executive Chairman of Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores in Mexico from July 2007 to December 2012. Mr. Babatz holds a B.A. (in economics) from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) in Mexico City, and a Ph.D. (in economics) from Harvard University.

Scott Bonham Mr. Scott B. Bonham is Independent Director of Company. Scott Bonham is the Co-Founder and Partner of The Fueling Station, a real estate management company that manages properties serving Canadian entrepreneurs and start-up companies. Mr. Bonham is also an active board member of the C100, an association that connects Canadian entrepreneurs and companies with its Silicon Valley network. From 2000 to 2015, he was co-founder of GGV Capital, an expansion stage venture capital firm with investments in the U.S. and China. Prior to co-founding GGV in 2000, he served as Vice-President of the Capital Group Companies, where he managed technology investments across several mutual funds from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Bonham also previously served in various marketing roles at Silicon Graphics. Mr. Bonham has a B.Sc. (in electrical engineering) from Queen’s University and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Ronald Brenneman Mr. Ronald Alvin (Ron) Brenneman is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Ronald Brenneman is a corporate director and was Executive ViceChairman of Suncor Energy Inc., an integrated energy company, from August 2009 until February 2010. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Petro-Canada from January 2000 until August 2009. Mr. Brenneman holds a B.Sc. (in chemical engineering) from the University of Toronto and a M.Sc. (in control systems) from the University of Manchester.

Tiff C Mr. Tiff Macklem, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of the Company. Tiff Macklem is Dean of the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Previously, he served as Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada from July 2010 to May 2014, sharing responsibility with the Governor and four Deputy Governors for monetary policy and the Bank of Canada’s role in promoting financial stability. As Senior Deputy, Dr. Macklem was also the Bank of Canada’s Chief Operating Officer and a member of its board of directors, overseeing strategic planning and coordinating the Bank of Canada’s operations. Prior to his appointment at the Bank of Canada, Dr. Macklem served as Associate Deputy Minister of the federal Department of Finance and Canada’s finance deputy at the G7 and G20. He also served as Chair of the Standing Committee on Standards Implementation of the Financial Stability Board. Dr. Macklem holds a B.A. (Honours) in economics from Queen’s University, and a M.A. and a Ph.D. (in economics) from the University of Western Ontario.

Charles Dallara Dr. Charles H. Dallara, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of The Bank Of Nova Scotia. Charles Dallara is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Partners Group Holding AG and Chairman of the Americas, based in New York. He has 39 years of industry experience. Prior to joining the Partners Group in 2013, he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of International Finance from 1993 to 2013. Previously, he was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan & Co. In addition, Dr. Dallara has held senior positions in the U.S. Department of the Treasury and with the IMF. He holds a B.Sc. (in economics) from the University of South Carolina, a M.A., a M.A. (in law and diplomacy) and a Ph.D. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

William Fatt Mr. William R. Fatt is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia. William Fatt is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FRHI Hotels & Resorts, which operates hotels around the world. Mr. Fatt has over 30 years of finance, investment, capital markets and international experience. He is currently a member of the board of directors of The Jim Pattison Group Inc. He has a B.A. (in economics) from York University.

Una Power Ms. Una M. Power is an Independent Director of the Company. Una Power is a corporate director and the former Chief Financial Officer of Independent Nexen Energy ULC, a former publicly-traded energy company that is a Key skills and experience wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited. During her 24 year career Accounting/Audit with Nexen, Ms. Power held various executive positions with responsibility Capital markets Finance for financial and risk management, strategic planning and budgeting, Risk management business development, energy marketing and trading, information Technology technology and capital investment. Ms. Power holds a B.Comm. (Honours) Designated audit from Memorial University and CPA, CA and CFA designations. She has committee financial expert completed executive development programs at Wharton Business School and INSEAD.

Aaron Regent Mr. Aaron W. Regent is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia, since April 9, 2013. Aaron Regent is the Founding Partner of Magris Resources Inc. and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Niobec Inc. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation from January 2009 to June 2012. Previously, Mr. Regent was Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Brookfield Infrastructure Group, an asset management company, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Falconbridge Limited. Mr. Regent holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and is a member of CPA Ontario.

Indira Samarasekera Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Indira Samarasekera is a senior advisor at Bennett Jones LLP and a corporate director. She is a Distinguished Fellow in Residence at the Liu Institute for Global Issues at the University of British Columbia. She was President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Alberta from 2005 to 2015 and prior to that, the Vice-President, Research at the University of British Columbia from 2000 to 2005. Dr. Samarasekera holds a B.Sc. (in mechanical engineering) from the University of Ceylon (Sri Lanka), a M.Sc. (in mechanical engineering) from the University of California, as a Hayes Fulbright Scholar, and a Ph.D. (in metallurgical engineering) from the University of British Columbia. She is an Officer of the Order of Canada and a Foreign Associate of the US National Academy of Engineering.

Susan Segal Ms. Susan L. Segal is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Susan Segal was elected President and Chief Executive Officer of the Americas Society and Council of the Americas in August 2003. Previously, she was a banker for over 25 years with JPM Chase and its predecessor banks. Ms. Segal received a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and a M.B.A. from Columbia University. In 1999, she was awarded the Order of Bernardo O’Higgins, Grado de Gran Oficial in Chile. In 2009, President Alvaro Uribe of Colombia honored her with the Cruz de San Carlos award and in September 2012, Mexican President Calderón awarded her with the Aguila Azteca, the highest award given to a foreigner.

Paul Sobey Mr. Paul D. Sobey is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Paul Sobey is a corporate director and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire Company Limited, a food distributor, real estate and investment company, having served from July 1998 to December 2013. Mr. Sobey received his B.Comm. from Dalhousie University, attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School in 1996 and is a chartered accountant. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nova Scotia.

Barbara Thomas Ms. Barbara S. Thomas is an Independent Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Barbara Thomas is a corporate director, following retirement from a broad career in brand management and consumer goods. Ms. Thomas was a director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Spray Company and served as a director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Spectrum Brands, Inc. and The Dial Corporation. Ms. Thomas received her B.A. from the University of Michigan and attended the Total Quality Management Program at Washington University.