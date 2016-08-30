Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

Name Description

Philip Rogerson Mr. Philip G. Rogerson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bunzl Public Limited Company. He was appointed to the Board in January 2010 and became Chairman in March 2010. Chairman of the Nomination Committee. He was an executive director of BG Group plc (formerly British Gas plc) from 1992 to 1998, latterly as Deputy Chairman. Since then he has held a number of non-executive directorships and was Chairman of Aggreko plc from 2002 to 2012 and Carillion plc from 2005 until 2014. He is currently Chairman of De La Rue plc.

Frank van Zanten Mr. Frank van Zanten is a Chief Executive, Executive Director of Bunzl Public Limited Company. He has been Executive director since February 2016 and Chief Executive and member of the Nomination Committee from April 2016. He joined Bunzl in 1994 when Bunzl acquired his family owned business in the Netherlands and he subsequently assumed responsibility for a number of businesses in other countries. In 2002 he became Chief Executive Officer of PontMeyer NV, a listed company in the Netherlands, before re-joining Bunzl in 2005 as the Managing Director of the Continental Europe business area. He is a non-executive director of Grafton Group plc.

Brian May Mr. Brian M. May is Finance Director, Executive Director of Bunzl Public Limited Company. He is Finance Director since 2006. A chartered accountant, he qualified with KPMG and joined Bunzl in 1993 as Internal Audit Manager. Subsequently he became Group Treasurer before taking up the role of Finance Director, Europe & Australasia in 1996 and Finance Director designate in 2005. He is a non-executive director of United Utilities Group PLC.

Patrick Larmon Mr. Patrick L. Larmon is a President and Chief Executive Officer, North America, Executive Director of Bunzl Public Limited Company. Having joined Bunzl in 1990 when Packaging Products Corporation, of which he was an owner, was acquired, he held various senior management positions over 13 years before becoming President of North America in 2003 and additionally assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer in 2004. He is a non-executive director of Huttig Building Products, Inc. and Bodycote plc.

Stephan Nanninga Mr. Stephan Nanninga is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Nanninga has had extensive international experience across a range of businesses operating in the distribution and service sectors. He was most recently until last year Chief Executive of SHV Holdings NV, one of the world's largest private trading groups based in the Netherlands, with annual revenue in excess of €20 billion, having previously been responsible for the Makro and Dyas businesses owned by SHV. Prior to joining SHV he was Managing Director, Distribution Europe of CRH plc, the listed diversified materials group, from 1999 until 2007 and spent the earlier part of his career in a variety of different positions with Sonepar and Royal Dutch Shell.

Vanda Murray Ms. Vanda Murray is a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Bunzl Public Limited Company. Formerly Chief Executive Officer of Blick plc from 2001 to 2004, she subsequently became UK Managing Director of Ultraframe PLC from 2004 to 2006 and was appointed OBE in 2002 for Services to Industry and Export. She is presently a non-executive director of Exova Group plc, Manchester Airports Holdings Limited, Microgen plc, where she is Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and Fenner PLC where she is senior independent director.

Jean-Charles Pauze Mr. Jean-Charles Pauze is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Bunzl Public Limited Company. He is Non-executive director since 2013. Having previously held a number of senior positions with PPR Group, Strafor Facom Group and Alfa Laval Group in France and Germany, he was Chairman and Chief Executive of Rexel SA from 2002 until 2012. He is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of IMCD N.V.

Lloyd Pitchford Mr. Lloyd Pitchford is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Having previously held a number of senior finance positions with BG Group plc, latterly as Group Financial Controller, he subsequently joined Intertek Group plc where he was Chief Financial Officer from 2010 to 2014. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Experian plc.