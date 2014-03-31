Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)
BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
173.05INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|58
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Mayur Padhya
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashutosh Bhatt
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ankit Patel
|31
|2008
|Executive Director
|
Bhavin Patel
|33
|2005
|Executive Director
|
Neha Huddar
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Nalin Kumar
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Bipin Patel
|69
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|Shri. Suresh J. Patel is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.Sc. He is Director of Bodal Agrotech Ltd., Sun Agrigenetics Pvt. Ltd., Novel Spent Acid Management. He has experience in the chemical industry specifically in manufacturing of Dyes and Dyes Intermediates.
|
Ankit Patel
|Shri. Ankit S. Patel is an Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He has Bachelor in Economics and MBA (Finance) from USA. He is Director of Bodal Agrotech Ltd., Sun Agrigenetics Pvt. Ltd. He has been giving services as Executive Director of the company. He has contributed significantly in development of Sulphuric Acid plant of the company. He is young and dynamic personality.
|
Bhavin Patel
|Shri. Bhavin S. Patel is an Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.Sc. He has experience in the chemical industry specifically in marketing of Dyes and Dyes Intermediates.
|
Bipin Patel
|Mr. Bipin R. Patel is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He has B.A., LL.B. degrees. He is an industrialist for 30 years standing in chemical industry and has held/is holding offices in several Industry Association and such other bodies.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|13,800,000
|
Mayur Padhya
|--
|
Ashutosh Bhatt
|--
|
Ankit Patel
|1,800,000
|
Bhavin Patel
|1,800,000
|
Neha Huddar
|--
|
Nalin Kumar
|--
|
Bipin Patel
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
