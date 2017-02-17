Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

Name Description

Atanu Das Shri. Atanu Kumar Dad is Executive Director of the company. He is a post graduate in Applied Economics and NET holder from UGC. While pursuing a doctoral degree at IIT, Kharagpur, Shri Das joined the Banking Industry as Economist in the year 1994. In his 23 years of banking experience, he has been involved at both policy and operational levels. Prior to assuming charge as Delhi Regional Head in January 2015, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow Region for more than 3 years. While at a Vijaya Bank's Corporate Office, Shri Das has handled key Departments as Planning & Development & also was posted as Executive Secretary to C&MD for more than 2 years. He has been part of several important training programs/ workshops conducted at premier institutions like IIM (Kozhikode), IIM (Ahmedabad), ASCI, NIBM, BTC and Frankfurt School of Business Management. He has taken charge as Executive Director of Bank of India on 17.02.2017.

Sanjiv Arora Shri. Sanjiv Kumar Arora serves as the Shareholder Director of the company. He is a Commerce Graduate and Chartered Accountant by profession. He was earlier appointed by DFS, Ministry of Finance as Director on another Public Sector Bank.

Neeraj Bhatia Shri. Neeraj Bhatia serves as the Shareholder Director of the company. He was the Part-Time Non-Official Director - Nominee of Government of Bank Of India Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and also holds a degree in Science. He is a partner in M/s Samsand & Associates and the firm has been handling concurrent/stock/ revenue audit of all Public Sector Banks. The firm has handled audits allotted by CAG for PSUs.

Girish Murmu Shri. Girish Chandra Murmu is Director - Nominee of Central Government of the company. He is an MA and MBA. He is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Gujarat cadre and was Principal Secretary to CM of Gujarat. Shri Murmu held key administrative positions in the State Government. Subsequently, with his posting in Central Government, he was appointed Joint Secretary in Department of Expenditure in Ministry of Finance. Presently, Shri Murmu is holding the charge as Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Shri Girish Murmu has been appointed as Government Nominee Director on the Board of Bank of India w.e.f. 14th June, 2016 or until further orders.