Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)

Name Description

Stewart Gilliland Mr. Stewart Charles Gilliland is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Booker Group plc., since July 8, 2015Stewart is currently Senior Independent Director of Mitchells & Butlers plc and a Non-Executive Director of C&C Group plc and Curious Drinks Ltd. He is also a Director of Nature’s Way Foods Ltd. Stewart was formerly Chief Executive of Muller Dairies UK and Ireland and has held senior roles with leading consumer facing companies, including Whitbread and Interbrew.

Charles Wilson Mr. Charles A. Wilson is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Booker Group Plc. He started his career in 1986 with Procter & Gamble following which he was a consultant with OC&C Strategy Consultants and a Director of Abberton Associates. In 1998 he became an Executive Director of the Booker Group plc which merged with Iceland plc in 2000. In 2001 he became an Executive Director of Arcadia Group plc and in 2004 he became an Executive Director of Marks and Spencer Plc. In 2005 he was appointed as Chief Executive of Booker.

Jonathan Prentis Mr. Jonathan Prentis is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Booker Group Plc. He is qualified as chartered accountant with Deloitte. He was appointed as Group Finance Director of Booker in 2005. Prior to this appointment, Jonathan was Finance Director of Group Logistics within The Big Food Group plc. Prior to 2003, he was with TDG plc.

Guy Farrant Mr. Guy Farrant is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Booker Group PLC., with effect from 1 April 2016. Mr. Guy is the Group’s Chief Operating Officer. Guy has a wealth of food experience having worked in the food industry for 30 years rising to be Director of Food and, latterly, Operations and Retail Director at Marks and Spencer Plc.

Mark Chilton Mr. Mark Chilton is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Booker Group PLC., since June 2007. Mr. Chilton acts as Company Secretary and General Counsel to the Group and was appointed to his present role in June 2007. Mark qualified as a solicitor in 1987. Mark was appointed as Company Secretary of Booker in 2006. Previously, he was Head of Legal at the Big Food Group plc. Prior to that, he was at The Greenalls Group Plc.

Helena Andreas Ms. Helena Andreas is Non-Executive Independent Director of Booker Group Plc., since November 14, 2012. She was appointed as the Head of Group Marketing and Communications for Nordea Bank in 2014. Formerly she was Group Head of Retail & Distribution at Vodafone Group. Prior to joining Vodafone Helena held senior positions in marketing and operations at Tesco Group plc and previously was a business consultant at Accenture. Helena holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Gary Hughes Mr. Gary William Hughes is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Gary is a senior member of the Operational Excellence team at Apax Partners, the global private equity firm, where he also sits on the boards of two portfolio companies, Smart Technologies Inc and General Healthcare Group Limited. In addition to this, Gary is a Non-Executive Director of Premier Farnell plc, Majid Al Futtaim Retail LLP, SECC Limited and the Scottish Football Association. Gary’s previous roles include Chief Financial Officer of Gala Coral Group, Chief Executive Officer of the largest operating division of United Business Media plc and Group Finance Director of Emap plc. Gary was formerly Chairman of the Audit Committee at J Sainsbury plc. Gary qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Whinney, now Ernst & Young.