Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

Name Description

Vincent Bollore Mr. Vincent Bollore was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bollore SA on June 28, 1990 and took up the additional responsibility of Chief Executive Officer of the Company on December 12, 2006. He has been Chairman of Groupe Bollore since 1981. He also holds several other mandates within the Bollore group, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bollore Participations, Chairman of the Board of Financiere de l’Odet and Havas, Chairman of Champ de Mars Investissement, Financiere Nord-Sumatra, Nord-Sumatra Investissements and Financiere du Champ de Mars, Chief Executive Officer of Omnium Bollore and Financiere V, Director of Batscap, Martin Plus, and Financiere Moncey, and Permanent Representative of Bollore Participations on the Board of Directors of Societe Anonyme Forestiere et Agricole (SAFA), Societe des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard, Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l’Artois, Societe Bordelaise Africaine and Compagnie des Tramways de Rouen, as well as on the Supervisory Board of Compagnie du Cambodge. He also holds various other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi, Vice Chairman of Generali, Societe des Caoutchoucs de Grand Bereby (SOGB) and Bereby Finances, Director of Centrages, Socfinaf, Liberian Agricultural Company (LAC), Plantations Nord-Sumatra Ltd, Socfin, Socfinasia, Socfinco and Socfindo, among others.

Cyrille Bollore Mr. Cyrille Bollore serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Bollore SA. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on June 10, 2009. He graduated from Universite Paris-IX Dauphine with a Master of Science in Finance. He became the Deputy Director of Supply and Logistics of Bollore Energie in November 2007 and was then the Director of Supply and Logistics of Bollore Energie from December 2008 until August 2010. He was then the Chief Executive Officer of Bollore Energie from September 1, 2010 until September 2011 and became the President of Bollore Energie on October 3, 2011. He has also been Vice Chairman of Bollore Logistics since August 31, 2012. He also holds several other mandates within the Bollore group, including Chairman of the Board of SFDM, and Director of Bollore Participations, Financiere de l’Odet, Financiere V, Omnium Bollore and Sofibol, among others. His mandates in other companies include Director of Combustibles de Normandie.

Cedric de Bailliencourt Mr. Cedric de Bailliencourt was appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board of Bollore SA on December 21, 2006. He also became the Financial Director of the Company from 2008 and served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company from December 21, 2006 until August 31, 2012. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company from December 12, 2002 until December 21, 2006 and was also the Director of Shareholdings and Communications of the Company until 2008. Mr. de Bailliencourt has also been the Chief Executive Officer of Financiere de l’Odet since December 12, 2002 and joined the Bollore group in 1996. He also holds several other mandates within the Bollore group, including Chairman of the Board of Compagnie des Tramways de Rouen, Financiere Moncey, Societe des Chemins de Fer et Tramways du Var et du Gard, Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l’Artois and Plantations des Terres Rouges, as well as Chairman of the Management Board of Compagnie du Cambodge. He also holds various other mandates, including Permanent Representative of Bollore on the Board of Directors of Havas and the Supervisory Board of Vallourec, and Permanent Representative of Compagnie du Cambodge on the Supervisory Board of Banque Hottinguer.

Yannick Bollore Mr. Yannick Bollore serves as a Vice Chairman of the Board of Bollore SA. He graduated from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. He became the Director of Programs at TNT Direct 8 from July 8, 2006 until September 2012, Managing Director of the Television, Internet and Diversification branch of Bollore Media from November 2008 until December 2012, and Chief Executive Officer of Bollore Media from 2009 until December 2012. As of March 2011, he is a Vice President of Havas and as of August 2012, he is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of that company. He also holds several other mandates within the Bollore group, including Board Member of Bollore Participations, Financiere V, Omnium Bollore and Sofibol, and Permanent Representative of Socfrance on the Board of Directors of Financiere de l’Odet.

Marie Bollore Ms. Marie Bollore has been a Director of Bollore SA since June 9, 2011. She previously served as a Representative of Financiere V on the Company's Board of Directors from February 10, 2011. She graduated with a Masters degree in Management and a Masters degree in Marketing from Universite Paris IX Dauphine and a degree in Management, also from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. She also serves as a Board Member of Financiere de l'Odet, Bollore Participations, Financiere V, Omnium Bollore and Sofibol.

Sebastien Bollore Mr. Sebastien Bollore has been a Director of Bollore SA since June 10, 2010. He advises the Company on new media and technologies and is the Director of Development of Groupe Bollore. He is also a Board Member of Bollore Participations, Financiere V, Omnium Bollore, Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l’Artois, Sofibol and Bigben Interactive, and Permanent Representative of Plantations des Terres Rouges on the Board of Compagnie du Cambodge.

Michel Roussin Mr. Michel Roussin is a Director of Bollore SA. He was appointed on June 7, 2006. He was a Vice President of Groupe Bollore from 1999 to 2009 and previously served as Chairman of SAE International (Groupe Eiffage). Mr. Roussin also serves as Director of Compagnie Miniere de l'Ogosue (Comilog) and EDF International.

Hubert Fabri Mr. Hubert Fabri is an Independent Director of Bollore SA. He was appointed on June 7, 2006. Mr. Fabri also holds several other mandates within the Bollore group, including Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie du Cambodge, Vice Chairman of Plantations des Terres Rouges and Director of Financiere Moncey, Financiere de l’Odet, Societe Anonyme Forestiere et Agricole (SAFA), Forestiere Equatoriale, SAFA Cameroun, Plantations des Terres Rouges and Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l’Artois, among others. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Be-fin, Induservices SA, Palmeraies de Mopoli, Palmeraies du Cameroun, Socfin, Socfinasia and Socfinaf, among others.

Sebastien Picciotto Mr. Sebastien Picciotto has been an Independent Director of Bollore SA as of December 12, 2012. He is a Mining Engineer and worked as Chief Executive and then Chairman of Parcor from 1960 to 1979. He was then Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bollore Technologies from 1983 to 1990, Chief Executive Officer of Omnium Bollore until 1993 and Director of Financiere de l’Odet until 2012. He currently serves as Chairman of Orfim. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Olivier Roussel Mr. Olivier Roussel is an Independent Director of Bollore SA. He was appointed on June 17, 1998. In the course of his career he acted in managerial positions at Nobel-Bozel, Heli-Union, Eminence and Istac from 1974. He was the Chairman of Acor from 1975 to 2006 and a Director or Member of the Supervisory Board of Roussel-Uclaf (1975 to 1982), Nobel-Bozel (!974-1978) and Carrere Group (2000-2006). Mr. Roussel currently serves as Director of Financiere de l'Odet, Financiere Moncey and Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l’Artois, and Director of Loze et Associes and Alternative SA. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Martine Studer Ms. Martine Studer has been an Independent Director of Bollore SA since June 9, 2011. She is a former Minister and Deputy to the Prime Minister in charge of communication. In 1998, she became the Founding Partner of Ocean Ogilvy, an advertising network present in sub-Saharan Africa. She currently holds various other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Ocean Central Africa (Cameroon), and Chairman and CEO of Ocean Ogilvy Gabon. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.